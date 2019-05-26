Daily Bulletin: Modi, Amit Shah to visit Gujarat today; Rahul Gandhi 'firm' on resigning as Congress chief; day's top stories

Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to visit Gujarat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will be felicitated by the Gujarat unit of the party in Ahmedabad on Sunday, following the BJP's massive victory in the Lok Sabha election. In his first visit to his home state after the results were declared, Modi will seek the blessings of his mother Hiraba Modi at her residence.

State BJP president Jitu Vaghani said Modi and Shah will reach Ahmedabad on Sunday evening and will visit the party office in Khanpur area, where they will be felicitated.

"Our own Narendrabhai, who belongs to the entire country and the world, will visit his home state tomorrow along with our national president, who successfully managed the world's largest political party in a way that it made inroads in states where it was not present and won the election massively," Vaghani said.

"Both Modi and Shah will reach Ahmedabad airport at 5 pm and will be received by party leaders, supporters and heads of various religious and social organisations. Modi will garland Sardar Patel's statue near the airport. From there, they will start for the Khanpur office. They will be felicitated by the state unit of the BJP and later they will address a gathering of supporters at JP Chowk near the office," he added.

Modi will leave for Delhi on Monday morning, after which he is scheduled to visit his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi.

Early on Sunday, Modi is also likely to meet YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is slated to be the next Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

After being appointed prime minister, Modi reaches out to minorities

President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Modi the prime minister on Saturday after he was unanimously elected the parliamentary party leader of the NDA at a meeting at which he asked alliance members to work without discrimination, stressing on the need to win over the trust of minorities.

In an impassioned 75-minute speech in Parliament's Central Hall, which Modi began after bowing to the Constitution, he struck a note of inclusion, asking MPs to take along everyone, saying that said minorities were made to live in "imaginary fear" and it was up to them to break this "deception".

He said they should take everyone along, including those who have not voted for the ruling alliance and have been its trenchant critics. After meeting Kovind, he said his government will leave no stone unturned to fulfill the aspirations and dreams of the people who have given it a massive mandate, multiplying its responsibilities.

Modi is likely to be sworn in as the Prime Minister of India on 30 May.

Rahul firm on resigning as Congress president, ready to back non-Gandhi candidate

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is "firm" on his decision to resign from the post, reports said on Sunday, a day after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) met to deliberate on the loss the party faced in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Rahul offered to resign at the meeting, but the party's top leadership "unanimously" rejected his resignation.

However, Rahul is believed to be "adamant" about stepping down as Congress president. At the meeting, he said it was "not necessary" for the party's chief to be from the Gandhi family, a deviation from one of the major criticisms he faced from the BJP in the run-up to the election of being a "dynast".

On Saturday, Congress leaders addressed a press conference after the CWC meeting ended and said the panel had authorised Rahul to overhaul and restructure the party at all levels. The meeting deliberated on the reasons behind the Congress' defeat in the elections for four hours, with various leaders urging Rahul to continue to lead the party.

Two more arrested in Narendra Dabholkar murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a lawyer representing some of the accused in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case along with a member of the right-wing organisation Sanatan Sanstha. Advocate Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave, the member of the Sanatan Sanstha, are accused of helping to destroy evidence related to the case, a CBI official said.

The Sanatan Sanstha came under the scanner of investigators after Dabholkar's killing. The duo was arrested in Mumbai and will be produced before a Pune court on Sunday, the official added.

South Africa plays Windies, Pakistan take on Bangladesh on third day of ICC World Cup warm-ups

Faf du Plessis-led South Africa will play their last warm-up clash on Sunday as they take on Jason Holder's West Indies at County Ground in Bristol. The Proteas come into this match on the back of a morale-boosting win against Sri Lanka, who were completely outplayed on Friday.

In the second practice game of the day, Pakistan will look to bounce back from their three-wicket defeat against Afghanistan in their first match when they take on Bangladesh at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Naresh Goyal and wife stopped from leaving country

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal were stopped from leaving the country on Saturday by immigration authorities at the Mumbai airport minutes before their aircraft was to take off for London via Dubai, an official said.

The couple was on board Emirates Airways flight EK 507. An airport official said the aircraft was called back to the parking bay while it was taxiing. "Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal, travelling to London on EK 507, were restricted from leaving the country," the official said.

A source at Jet Airways said the couple was travelling with four big-sized suitcases. "The checked-in baggage as in the name of Anita Goyal. The baggage was also offloaded, which delayed the flight by more than an hour," the source added.

