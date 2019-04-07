Daily Bulletin: Modi, Amit Shah to hold rallies across India; EC bans ads around polling days; Imran Khan slams BJP; day's top stories

Modi to campaign in Bengal, Tripura, Manipur; Amit Shah in Odisha, Maharashtra

With a few days to go for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election on 11 April, the top BJP duo will address public rallies across the country on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address rallies in West Bengal's Cooch Behar, at Udaipur in Tripura and at Imphal in Manipur. Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah will campaign in Odisha and Maharashtra.

As many as 91 parliamentary constituencies spread over 20 states and Union Territories will go to polls in the first phase of the general election. These include Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Telangana and Uttarakhand. The votes will be counted on 23 May.

Modi on Saturday dismissed the electoral challenge from the Congress, describing the party as "a Titanic ship that is sinking". He also criticised it for promising to scrap the sedition law. Addressing a rally in Maharashtra in support of BJP candidates from Nanded, Latur, Hingoli and Parbhani, Modi also said Congress president Rahul Gandhi had opted for a second seat where the "majority community is in a minority".

In an apparent reference to the Congress manifesto promise of ensuring a minimum income guarantee to the poor, the prime minister said the Opposition party plans to burden the middle class with more taxes to fund the scheme. It offers the middle class, which is the backbone of the country, nothing, Modi claimed.

EC bans advertisements on days around election day

The Election Commission on Saturday barred parties, candidates and others from publishing political advertisements on polling day and a day prior to it in each of the seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls unless their content are pre-certified by screening committees. The watchdog used its constitutional powers to make the decision. It had made the first such decision before the 2015 Bihar Assembly election.

Its proposal to ban political advertisements on election day and a day before has been pending with the law ministry for years. The poll panel said on Saturday that instances of advertisements of offending and misleading nature published in print media had been brought to its notice in the past.

"Such advertisements in the last stage of the election vitiate the entire election process. The affected candidates and parties will not have any opportunity of providing clarification/rebuttal in such a scenario," it said.

Imran Khan accuses BJP of 'war hysteria' after US media report on F-16

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday accused the BJP of "whipping up war hysteria", saying its false claim of India downing a Pakistani F-16 had "backfired". He made the comment two days after a leading American magazine claimed that none of the US-manufactured fighter jets of the PAF were missing.

Washington-based Foreign Policy magazine reported on Thursday that American personnel recently counted the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) F-16s and found none of the planes missing. It quoted two senior US defence officials with direct knowledge of the situation.

The Indian Air Force, however, stuck to its stand on Friday, saying it had conclusive proof of shooting down a PAF F-16 on 27 February. Reacting to the Foreign Policy report, Khan took to Twitter to criticise the ruling BJP.

"The truth always prevails and is always the best policy. BJP's attempt to win elections through whipping up war hysteria and false claims of downing a Pakistani F-16 has backfired with US defence officials also confirming that no F-16 was missing from Pakistan's fleet," he said in a tweet.

However, the BJP pointed fingers at the Opposition after Khan's accusation. The saffron party alleged that Opposition leaders were strengthening those harbouring terrorists by "distrusting" the government and the armed forces.

IPL 2019: Struggling RCB take on DC at Chinnaswamy; RR host KKR

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday as they continue their quest for their first points of the Indian Premier League. Virat Kohli's men having lost all five games so far.

In the second game of the Sunday double-header, Rajasthan Royals host Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, with both teams entering the match on the back of contrasting wins.

Modi biopic expected to release in 38 countries

The team of PM Narendra Modi is planning to release the film in 38 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia and the UAE. The film is directed by Omung Kumar.

"The film will release in 1,700 screens in India and we plan to release it in about 600 screens overseas," a producer of the movie was quoted as saying by reports.

PM Narendra Modi is set to release on 11 April, when the Lok Sabha election begins, the makers announced on Friday. It will be available in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The team is planning to release it on the same day in other countries, as well.

World Health Day 2019

Every year, 7 April is observed as the World Health Day. The day has been celebrated since 1948 under the leadership of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Across the world, on this day, various awareness campaigns and discussions are organised with the motive to celebrate health and remind the world the importance of access to healthcare. Each year, the event is based on a theme that WHO decides, which, for 2019, is Universal Health Coverage.

