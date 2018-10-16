Daily Bulletin: MJ Akbar to record statement in defamation case; Travancore Devaswom Board to meet as Sabarimala reopens; day's top stories

Travancore Devaswom Board to meet stakeholders as Sabarimala reopens for pilgrims tomorrow

The administrative body of the iconic Kerala temple is expected to hold a meeting with all the stakeholders today. Amid massive and continued protests over the Supreme Court's 28 September verdict allowing women of all ages access to the temple, the TDB's call to hold talks is considered an attempt for a consensus. The board has invited tantris, Pandalam royals and devotee groups to the meeting. The royal family has confirmed their attendance but maintained that their stand won't change.

MJ Akbar to record his statement at court today



Union minister MJ Akbar is likely to record his statement at the Patiala court complex in the criminal defamation case he has filed against journalist Priya Ramani for speaking out about being subjected to sexual harassment by him during his career as a journalist. In response, Ramani has said that she will fight. She said, "Needless to say, I am ready to fight allegations of defamation laid against me, as truth and the absolute truth is my only defence."

Emergency plan to combat pollution in Delhi-NCR

Today will be the second day of the emergency plan that came into force to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR on Monday. There are provisions for various levels of pollution. Currently, the air quality lies in the poor category due to which measures like mechanised sweeping of roads, ban on garbage burning, pollution control measures at brick kilns and deployment of police to ensure smooth passage of traffic at vulnerable areas have been implemented in the region.

Sensex surges ahead

The benchmark BSE Sensex on Monday surged about 132 points to end at 34,865.10 on emergence of buying in IT stocks, even as headwinds in form of ongoing global trade tiff and rising crude prices continued to hit investors sentiments. The NSE index Nifty gained 40 points to close at 10,512.50. Investors mood remained cautious due to fresh weakness in the rupee on rising crude oil prices and a subdued trend at other Asian markets, following worries over Sino-US trade dispute, possible slowdown in the Chinese economy and signs of tighter monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve.

Amit Shah and Smriti Irani to address rally in Delhi

BJP president Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani are expected to address the concluding function of the race for women's empowerment organised by the Women's Front outfit. The 375 kilometre-long race will end in Delhi today. The national president of Women's Front, Vijaya Rahtkar had said that through the race, information about various women-centric schemes being run by the Centre will be disseminated.

Bengali film Mayurakshi wins Best Feature award at Singapore Film Festival

Atanu Ghosh's Bengali movie Mayurakshi won the Best Feature Film Award at the second edition of the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival (SAIFF), where Pakistani singer Atif Aslam also performed live. The Mayurakshi director said in a statement: "Rarely do you come across such eminent people comprising the jury board and I felt so honoured and humbled to receive the award. The ambience was electrifying and with such enthusiastic participation of filmmakers, I am sure this festival is fast shaping up as a very important platform for independent films from South Asia."

Huawei, Lenovo, and Honor to launch new smartphones

The Huawei Mate 20 series will be officially unveiled at an event in London on 16 October. The Mate 20 Pro and the Mate 20, have seen many leaks recently and most of the specifications are already out. The highlight here will definitely be the cameras here as Huawei is expected to throw in four cameras on the back of either phones. There is also a third device with a bigger screen size and specifically targeted towards gamers, called the Mate 20X, which will be launched. Teasers also suggest that Huawei will launch a stylus which will be sold as a separate accessory. After the successful Honor 7X, Huawei sub-brand Honor is set to launch Honor 8X in India on 16 October. It will be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 23,000. The device with the new Kirin 710 chip was launched in China last month and will likely be launched in two variants in India — 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Making a comeback into the Indian smartphone space, Lenovo is also expected to launch a phone that we know very little about so far. Touted as 'Killer 2.0' in its teasers, the newest teaser on Flipkart's product page does not reveal any details about the phone as such, but suggests that it could either be the Lenovo Z5 or a K8 Note successor.

