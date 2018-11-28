Daily bulletin: Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram vote today; Narendra Modi to address rallies in Rajasthan; day's top stories

Madhya Pradesh goes to polls today: 2,899 candidates in fray for 230 seats

Madhya Pradesh is all set to vote on Wednesday to elect a 230-member Assembly with 1.80 lakh security personnel deployed on duty to ensure peaceful polling in the state where the ruling BJP and opposition Congress will vie for supremacy. The BJP is eyeing a fourth straight term in office while the Congress is hoping for a comeback in the state which was once its stronghold. As many as 2,899 candidates, including 1,094 independents are in the fray. The state has 5.04 crore voters. Polling will be held from 8 am to 5 pm in 227 seats while in three assembly segments in Naxal-affected Balaghat district — Lanji, Paraswada and Baihar — voting time has started at 7 am and continue till 3 pm.

Mizoram votes today, over 7.68 lakh expected to exercise right to franchise

After high-octane campaigning, Assembly election in Mizoram is set to take place on Wednesday with as many as 209 candidates in fray for the 40-member Legislative Assembly. The state will be witnessing a single-phase election and results will be declared on 11 December. The Congress party, which has been in power in Mizoram since 2008, is eyeing a third consecutive term in the state. In the previous election in 2013, Congress had fielded 40 candidates and won 34 seats whereas Mizo National Front (MNF) secured only five seats after contesting in 31 seats. Mizoram People's Conference (MPC) had contested in eight seats but it managed to bag only one. Both Congress and MNF are contesting all 40 constituencies this time while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fighting in 39 seats. Mizoram has 7,70,395 registered voters who will cast their franchise in 1,164 polling booths across the state. The authorities have decided to connect all polling booths through wireless communication for the first time leaving no "shadow areas" at all.

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan to lay foundation stone for Kartarpur Corridor on Wednesday

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday will lay the foundation stone for the much-awaited corridor linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur — the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev — to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur district to facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims. The Kartarpur Corridor, which will facilitate the visa-free travel of Indian Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, is expected to be completed within six months, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hoped that the Kartarpur Corridor would act as a bridge between the people of India and Pakistan that might lead to a better future as he referred to the fall of the Berlin Wall to underline the importance of people-to-people contact. Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri will attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the corridor in Kartarpur. Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has also arrived in Lahore for the ceremony. On Monday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh laid the foundation stone of the corridor in Gurdaspur.

Narendra Modi to address series of rallies in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in poll-bound Rajasthan on Wednesday. The rallies will take place in Nagaur and Bharatpur. The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on 7 December and the results will be announced on 11 December. Modi on Tuesday, while addressing a rally in Telangana lacerated Telangana's ruling TRS and the Congress for perpetuating "family rule" and pursuing "vote bank" politics that harm development like "termites".

Chandrababu Naidu to campaign with Rahul Gandhi in Telangana today

TDP president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu will campaign for the Telangana Assembly polls along with Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, TDP sources had said. Naidu would take part in the electioneering along with Gandhi on 28 and 29 November, the sources had said. TDP and Congress are contesting the 7 December polls in Telangana as part of the "grand alliance" which also comprises the CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS). Naidu, who has been making efforts to put together an anti-BJP front, had met Gandhi earlier this month.

Realme U1 featuring a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset to launch at 12.30 pm today

Realme is expected to launch the first smartphone sporting a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, the Realme U1 on Wednesday at an event which is expected to begin at 12:30 pm. Not a lot is known about the phone, but Realme claims that device will sport the "most powerful selfie camera ever." Now, that statement is obviously to be taken with dollops full of salt but one does get the drift. Based on what can be made of the teasers so far, the U1 is also expected to feature a display with a waterdrop notch.

Film industry needs to pay writers more, says Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan feels the Hindi film industry needs to pay more to writers, who are a fundamental part of the moviemaking process. "I choose my film on the basis of scripts, so I think writers are the most important aspect of filmmaking because a story is the origin of a film. When a writer writes a good script, after that we all associate with that project. In that sense, a writer is actually the fundamental person in this whole process," he said. Aamir said he is trying to create a revenue model for writers in the industry, in collaboration with writers and producers.