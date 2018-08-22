Daily Bulletin: Kerala flood survivors struggle with rehab, Paul Manafort found guilty, Xiaomi's premium smartphone debuts; day's top stories

Kerala floods: The India Air Force (IAF) has so far rescued 663 people in flood-battered Kerala and airlifted 974 tonnes of relief material, it said in a statement. Transport aircraft from all corners of the country have been flying day and night to ensure relief material is available in relief camps, it said. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Navy said it is presently involved in air dropping relief material such as food and has scaled down operations further in view of flood waters receding from many waterlogged areas to manageable levels. As UAE offered an amount of Rs 700 crore, the government said it is unlikely to accept any foreign financial assistance for flood relief operations in Kerala, official sources said. They said the government has taken a considered decision to rely solely on domestic efforts to tide over the situation.

Dhabholkar murder case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested 3 persons in connection with the Narendra Dabholkar murder case. The CBI took possession of the firearm and live ammunition that was recovered from the arrested persons, while the Aurangabad police took possession of the knife, sword and air gun recovered. The country-made pistol recovered in Aurangabad is similar to the one used in the killing of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar in 2013, and filed a complaint with the police against three people, officials said.

Orange alert for Uttarakhand: While Kerala is reeling from the aftermath of floods and rehabilitation, the IMD on Wednesday issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand. Orange alert usually refers to heavy to very heavy showers in different parts of the state.

Donald Trump aide found guilty: Paul Manafort, the longtime political operative who for months led Donald Trump's winning presidential campaign, has been found guilty of eight financial crimes in the first trial victory of the special counsel investigation into the president's associates. A judge declared a mistrial on 10 other counts the jury could not agree on. Yesterday's verdict was part of a stunning one-two punch of bad news for the White House, coming as the president's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, was pleading guilty in New York as part of a separate deal with prosecutors.

Asian Games 2018, Day 4: Wednesday will witness the women shooters gunning for gold in the 25 metres Pistol and 50 metres Rifle 3 Positions events in the ongoing Games, with the spotlight on the likes of Anjum Moudgil and Manu Bhaker. Also in action on Wednesday is the men's hockey team that will take on Hong Kong, having blanked Indonesia 17-0 in their previous outing. Earlier on Tuesday, 16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary became the toast of the nation when he shot his way to gold in the 10m air pistol event, beating his more fancied rivals to the top of the podium.

India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 5: India is just one wicket away from winning their first match of the five-Test series. Adil Rashid and James Anderson managed to defend their way to stumps on Day 4, with England ending the day on a score of 311/9 — needing another 210 runs to win. Earlier on Day 4, a Jos Buttler-Ben Stokes partnership, worth 169 runs, gave the hosts hope of salvaging a draw, before Jasprit Bumrah made good use of the second new ball to not only break the stand, but also put the Indians on the path towards victory.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to launch in India: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will launch in India at 12.30 pm on Wednesday. Two variants of the device— a 4 GB RAM variant with 128 GB internal storage and an 8 GB RAM variant with 512 GB internal storage will go on sale. The phone will launch with a new Bluetooth enabled S Pen which will come with improved features such as ability to control YouTube videos, capture snaps, flip through presentation, etc.

Xiaomi’s premium smartphone to make its debut: Poco F1, the first phone from Xiaomi’s new Pocophone brand is expected to arrive on Wednesday as well. The phone is said to include 6/8 GB of RAM and various leaks indicate that it will come packing a 4,000 mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Crazy Rich Asians won't release in India: Crazy Rich Asians is making quite an impact globally with its story line and box office collections, but the film will not release in India. When a Twitter user asked officials to clarify the rumour that the film won't be hitting screens in India, a response from the official Twitter handle of the studio Warner Bros India read: "We are sad to announce that 'Crazy Rich Asians' would not be releasing in India"