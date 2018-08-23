Daily Bulletin: India rejects foreign aid for Kerala; builder of Crystal Towers arrested; Sindhu, Saina in action at Asian Games

Kerala floods: Centre says no to foreign aid

India on Wednesday made it clear that it will not accept any assistance from foreign governments for flood-ravaged Kerala in sync with an existing policy. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the government was committed to meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation in Kerala through domestic efforts. A number of countries have announced assistance for flood relief operations in Kerala. While the United Arab Emirates has offered $100 million (around Rs 700 crore), Qatar has pledged around Rs 35 crore and the Maldives has announced a donation of $50,000 (Rs 35 lakh). The Kerala government is keen to accept the donations from the UAE. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government would approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear hurdles, if any, in receiving the aid offered to the state by the UAE.

Mumbai building fire: Crystal Towers builder arrested

Following a fire at a residential highrise in Elphinstone area in Mumbai, which claimed at least four lives, police arrested the builder late on Wednesday. A case of culpable homicide was registered against the developer of the building, Abdul Razak Ismail Supariwala. He was subsequently arrested, said an officer from Bhoiwada police station. A fire broke out on Wednesday morning on the 12th floor of the 17-storey Crystal Tower building near Hindmata Cinema. The building does not have the mandatory Occupation Certificate granted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), but it was already occupied by around 58 flat owners, according to the civic body. There have been more than 2500 fire incidents in Mumbai in 2018.

Rahul Gandhi to meet Angela Merkel today

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is set to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday. Rahul, on Wednesday in an address in Hamburg, Germany, claimed that the incidents of lynching in India were due to anger emanating from joblessness and "destruction" of small businesses due to demonetisation and the "poorly implemented" GST by the ruling BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day's visit on Thursday to Gujarat where he will attend four functions, including the convocation ceremony at the Gujarat Forensic Science University and a public meeting in Jujwa village near Valsad town.

Final hearing in TTV MLAs disqualification case today

The Madras High Court on Thursday will have the final hearing of the case relating to the disqualification of 18 AIADMK legislators, owing allegiance to rebel leader TTV Dhinakaran. The 18 AIADMK MLAs were disqualified on 18 September 2018 under the anti-defection law after they met the governor and expressed loss of confidence in Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami.

Asian Games 2018, Day 5

Among the most-awaited events on Day 5 of the Asian Games are the badminton singles and doubles events, with the likes of PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal in action. Weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam will take part in the men's 77kg event. In tennis, Ankita Raina and the Rohan Bopanna-Divij Sharan pair will hope to enter the final of the women's singles and men's doubles events respectively, and go for gold.

Jaitley, Goyal and Prabhu to attend India Banking Conclave 2018

Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Piyush Goyal and Suresh Prabhu will attend a two-day banking conclave, which begins today, where they will debate several issues staring bank bosses in the face. Hosted by the government think-tank, the Niti Aayog, and by the Centre for Economic Policy Research, the India Banking Conclave 2018 will hold panel discussions on the bad loans crisis, privatisation versus merger, the future of banking, among other topics.