Daily Bulletin: Drama in Silchar over NRC continues, possible ruckus in Parliament, Jodhpur court hears Salman Khan's blackbuck poaching case; here are the day's top stories

TMC MPs versus Sarbananda Sonowal govt in Assam: Heavy drama unfolded at the Silchar airport in Assam on Thursday. While the six-team TMC delegation landed in Assam, the state police was prepared to lay siege at the airport and did not allow the delegation to leave the premises. TMC leader Derek O' Brien termed the incident as a 'super Emergency'. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that a few women members of the delegation were manhandled by the police. The drama is likely to rock ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

PNB scam case: Antigua has now confirmed Mehul Choksi's presence in that country. CBI will initiate extradition proceedings through External Affairs Ministry and not wait for Interpol response to its application for Red Corner notice against Choksi which is still pending.

Monsoon Session of Parliament: Expect unruly scenes at Parliament today, given Thursday's events in Assam over the NRC exercise. That apart, Lok Sabha functioned smoothly on Thursday. The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-third Amendment) Bill,2017. The bill is aimed at to giving constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC). The Constitutional amendment bill was first introduced and passed in the Lok Sabha. The Rajya Sabha then passed the bill but with certain amendments. This resulted in two different versions of the bill being passed by the two houses. Therefore, the bill will now have to be reintroduced in the Lok Sabha.

Sonali Bendre is stable, says Goldie Behl: Sonali Bendre's husband took to Twitter to confirm that the actress is undergoing treatment for cancer and is doing well. He wrote, "Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali… she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively"

Cricket: After Virat Kohli's century and Alastair Cook's early wicket in the second innings handed the visitors an overwhelming advantage, Kohli's men will look to consolidate their position in the first Test of the five-match series on Friday. Ravichandran Ashwin, who claimed four wickets in the first innings is already off the mark in England's second and could be the difference on Friday.

Oppo Find X review: Launched in India on 12 July this year, the Oppo Find X is a breath of fresh air in sea of iPhone lookalikes. Breaking the norm and going with moving parts, this beautiful smartphone is out to challenge the Samsung Galaxy S9+ and the Huawei P20 Pro in our full review. The fact that a Chinese smartphone brand is being compared to offerings from Samsung in itself is big news.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4: Samsung’s brand new premium tablet offering goes up against the new Apple iPad and the iPad Pro in our comparison of three tablets. With a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC inside along with Samsung’s freshly added DeX mode, that lets you turn a tablet into a desktop, it will be interesting to see who wins the productivity game out of the three.

Salman Khan Blackbuck poaching case: Jodhpur court to hear plea against conviction​

Supreme Court cases: The apex court is likely to consider modalities for starting live-streaming of its proceedings. Details awaited.