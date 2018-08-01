Daily bulletin: Mamata to speak on NRC in Parliament, Day 1 of India vs England first Test; here are the day's top stories

Here's what is expected to make the news on Wednesday:

Parliament and NRC: A day after a tumultous day at the parliament, the two Houses will reconvene on Wednesday to debate over the final draft of NRC which released in Assam this week. Mamata Banerjee has slammed the government for the list, which will divide society and create a civil war-like situation. The West Bengal chief minister is expected to speak in Lok Sabha at 12 pm. A few reports also said that Mamata will likely meet Sonia Gandhi too.

India vs England, first Test, Day 1: India will start its five-Test series against England on Wednesday with a match at Birmingham. India, the world's No.1 ranked Test side, has suffered embarrassing defeats in their last two tours to England, and Virat Kohli will look to become only the third Indian captain to taste success in Britain.

Supreme Court hearing in Sabarimala Case: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Tuesday made it clear that the Sabarimala temple in Kerala cannot exclude a section of women in the age group of 10 to 50 from entering the temple by imposing discriminatory conditions. The CJI heading a five-judge Constitution Bench told counsel VK Biju appearing on behalf of devotees that the temple can have rituals but by prescribing an impossible condition of 41-day ritual, a section of women are being discriminated and this amounts to exclusion. The hearing will continue on Wednesday.

Jail Bharo Andolan at Azad Maidan in Mumbai: Maratha outfit maratha Kranti morcha, who have been demanding reservations in government jobs and education for the community, has announced another phase of their agitation on 1 August. According to a press note issued by the Maratha Kranti Morcha, the community is organising a “Jail Bharo Andolan” for their major demands. The protest will take place at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

Karunanidhi's health: The health condition of DMK chief remains stable and is being monitored round the clock by doctors in Kauvery hospital.

Badminton: Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will spearhead India's challenge in the Badminton World Championships at the Chinese city of Nanjing. Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth, who also won their respective singles matches, will also be in action on Wednesday.

RBI Rates Decision: The RBI will announce the repo rate today at 2.30 pm. Most economists are betting on a status-quo on rates while some expect a rate hike, against a backdrop of rising inflation and the likely impact of the union government hiking the minimum support prices (MSP) for kharif crops.

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 sales: At its quarterly earnings call, Samsung attributed its drop in revenue to a drop in sales of its smartphones and display panels. The company’s flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S9 which went on sale during the previous quarter failed to make waves. Samsung is now banking on its OLED display sales to pick up the pace and keep the momentum going in the second half of the year.

Honor 9N review: The Honor 9N is the successor to the Honor 9i launched last December. The major change in Honor’s smartphone this year is the addition of the display notch which may or may not find takers. The smartphone also sees a price drop from Rs 17,999 to Rs 11,999 this year that sounds like a bargain deal.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout box office records: Tom Cruise's latest film Mission: Impossible — Fallout has opened to impressive figures globally and in India. On making Rs 56.37 crore at the domestic box office so far, the sixth film in the Mission Impossible franchise becomes the second highest grossing Hollywood film in India in 2018, after Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War.