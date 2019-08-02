Daily Bulletin: Daily hearing of Ayodhya case to begin from today; SC to hear Unnao case; India evaluates 'consular access' offer to Kulbhushan Jadhav; day's top stories

Ayodhya land dispute case: SC to consider mediation panel's report at 2 pm, to fix day-to-day hearing schedule

The Supreme Court is likely to consider on Friday the "outcome" of mediation proceedings conducted by a panel set up to amicably resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya and may decide whether to hear the matter or continue with the mediation. The matter has been listed for hearing at 2 pm.

On 18 July, a five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had asked the three-member mediation panel, headed by former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla, to inform the court about the outcome of the mediation proceedings as on 31 July by 1 August to enable it to proceed further in the matter.

It is understood that the Kalifulla panel submitted its report on Thursday in a sealed cover about the progress made in the in-camera mediation proceedings.

The bench, which had perused a report about the progress of mediation process till 18 July, had said that its contents will remain confidential as per its earlier order.

The apex court had on 11 July sought a report on the mediation process and said that a day-to-day hearing might commence from 25 July if the court decides to conclude the mediation proceedings.

It had requested Justice Kalifulla to apprise it by 18 July about the progress of mediation till date and its present stage.

Amit Shah to reply to discussion on UAPA Bill in Rajya Sabha today

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, or the UAPA Bill will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, with the BJP having issued a whip ordering all its MPs to attend the House.

Union minister of state for home affairs G Kishen Reddy on Thursday tabled the UAPA bill in the Rajya Sabha, a week after it was passed by the Lok Sabha.

The bill was taken up for discussion only late in the evening, with the discussion being suspended when the Upper House was adjourned at 8 pm. The discussion will be resumed on Friday after a response from Union home minister Amit Shah.

The bill seeks to amend the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, making special provisions to deal with terrorist activities, as well as individuals and groups that foster or support terrorism.

The bill has been criticised by the Opposition for provisions empowering the government to declare individuals as terrorists and seize their property while investigation is underway.

Pakistan to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav today; India to 'evaluate' proposal

Retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in Pakistan, will be granted consular access on Friday, Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said on Thursday.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar confirmed that Pakistan had made an offer of consular access, and that New Delhi was "evaluating" the proposal in accordance with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict in the case.

Islamabad had been held guilty of violating the Vienna Convention by the ICJ in the case of the detention and death sentence against Jadhav, and was directed to grant India consular access to Jadhav as soon as possible.

Kumar, in a press briefing on Thursday, said, "We have received a proposal from Pakistan on consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav and we are evaluating the proposal according to the ICJ judgment. Our decision on the same will be communicated to Pakistan through appropriate diplomatic channels." He refused to answer questions about the details of the discussion between the two neighbours.

Reportedly, India and Pakistan, who have discussed the modalities of the consular access, have not reached a consensus regarding the same. India has asked for a private conversation with Jadhav, while Pakistan has insisted that the access will be given only according to its own laws.

Jadhav, 49, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April, 2017, following which India had moved the ICJ, seeking a stay on his death sentence and further remedies.

SC to hear Unnao rape case

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the shifting of the Unnao rape survivor from the King George Medical College in Uttar Pradesh to AIIMS in Delhi. The apex court also ordered an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to the survivor. The sum has to be paid by the Uttar Pradesh government to the survivor.

The apex court has also ordered that a sum of 20 lakhs be paid to the lawyer of the Unnao rape case survivor who was severely wounded in the accident on 28 July. The lawyer also is to be shifted to AIIMS Delhi.

The designated judge in Delhi will commence the trial on day-to-day basis and complete the trial within 45 days. During this, the top court also ordered the transfer of all cases from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

Acting in compliance with a Supreme Court order, the state government Thursday handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the Unnao rape survivor's family.

"A cheque of Rs 25 lakh was handed over to the family members of the Unnao rape survivor by district magistrate of Lucknow Kaushal Raj Sharma and SSP Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said in a statement in Lucknow.

PNB plans aggressive recoveries to contain gross NPA below 12%

State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) is looking to reduce its gross non-performing loans at under 12 percent this year with better recoveries.

In the quarter to June, the bank's gross NPAs came down to 16.49 percent at Rs 77,000 crore from 18.26 percent or Rs 82,889 crore.

"In this fiscal, we expect two NCLT accounts--Essar Steel and Bhushan Power & Steel--worth Rs 7,000 crore to get resolved. If our normal recovery is Rs 15,000 crore this fiscal then our total recovery will be Rs 22,000 crore with these two accounts. This will help in the reduction of NPAs," managing director Sunil Mehta said.

In FY19, the bank's recoveries stood at Rs 20,000 crore, which included Rs 2,100 crore through an one-time settlement scheme. "We have extended the scheme and expect to recover same amount in this year," he added.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 likely to feature Reverse Wireless Charging

Huawei introduced wireless reverse charging in its flagship smartphone Huawei Mate 20 Pro, followed by Samsung Galaxy S10 and now looks like Xiaomi is also throwing its hat in the ring and planning to introduce it in its upcoming smartphone.

This smartphone is rumored to be Mi Mix 4. XDA Junior Member kackskrz, from the Xiaomi. EU custom MIUI team first spotted the reverse wireless charging strings in the recent MIUI beta builds. There is no confirmation as to which device will come with this MIUI beta build but it is expected to be the company's upcoming Mi Mix 4.

Ashes 2019, 1st Test: Steve Smith ton on return to Test side helps visitors post 284 in first innings

Steve Smith announced his return to longest form of the game with a gritty hundred before the Aussies were bowled out for 284 on Day 1 of the Ashes 2019 against England at Edgbaston on Thursday. The 30-year-old was playing his first Test after the 12-month ball-tampering ban. At Stumps, England openers Jason Roy and Rory Burns were unbeaten on 6 and 4 respectively. Hosts begin Day 2 at 10/0 trailing by 274 runs.

Govt to issue special postage stamp to commemorate golden jubilee of IFFI

The government will issue a special postage stamp to commemorate the golden jubilee of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), set to take place in Goa from 20-28 November, an official statement said on Thursday. A special postage stamp and a first-day cover — a postage stamp on a cover, postal card or stamped envelope franked on the first day of issue — will be released to commemorate the 50th edition of IFFI.