Daily Bulletin: Cyclone Gaja to make landfall in Tamil Nadu by evening; second DeepVeer wedding ceremony today; day's top stories

Cyclone Gaja to make landfall in Tamil Nadu today, state on high alert

The cyclonic storm 'Gaja' is set to make landfall between Cuddalore and Pamban on Thursday evening bringing heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu. 'Gaja', which lay over southwest and adjoining southeast and west central Bay of Bengal, was about 550 kilometre northeast of Nagapattinam on Wednesday evening and is very likely to cross coast between Pamban and Cuddalore on Thursday evening or night with a wind speed gusting up to 100 kmph, the Met office in Chennai said. With the Tamil Nadu government already declaring that 30,500 rescue personnel were on standby, the district collectors of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, and Ramanathapuram have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Thursday.

Sabarimala row: All-party meeting today in Kerala

The Kerala government and all Opposition parties will meet Thursday to discuss various issues relating to the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala, which witnessed widespread protests following the Supreme Court decision to permit entry of women of all ages into the shrine. The all-party meeting was called on Tuesday, a day before the apex court refused to stay its 28 September verdict, lifting the centuries-old ban on girls and women in the 10-50 age group from entering the shrine and decided to hear a batch of review petitions in open court on 22 January. The two-month long annual 'Mandala Makkaravillakku' season will start on November 17 and the meeting will also take stock of the arrangements made for devotees. "We will speak to legal experts on the details of today's judgement and then decide the future course of action," Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said on Wednesday.

Narendra Modi in Singapore, Day 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the East Asia Summit in Singapore on Thursday. International development issues like Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and smart cities, besides security and trans-border terror are to be the focus areas of the meet. Modi on Wednesday held separate bilateral meetings with the premiers of Singapore, Australia, and Thailand and discussed ways to further strengthen ties, including in areas of trade, defence and security. He also called for an early conclusion of a high-quality Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement that should be modern, comprehensive, balanced and mutually beneficial to the people of all countries. The RCEP, involving 10 ASEAN members (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos, and Vietnam) as well as China, Japan, Australia, India, New Zealand and South Korea, would cover about half the world's population and a third of its GDP. The RCEP has concluded seven chapters of the total 16.

Modi began his two-day visit to Singapore Wednesday by delivering his keynote address at the prestigious Fintech Festival. He became the first head of government to address the world's largest event on financial technology.

DeepVeer: Second wedding ceremony to be held today

After Wednesday's Konkani traditional wedding in a luxury resort on the banks of Lake Como in Italy, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will have a traditional anand karaj ceremony on Thursday. According to reports, on Wednesday, Deepika wore a red and gold lehenga, and Ranveer was dressed in white, with most guests dressed in pastels, keeping with the subtle and classy vibe of the upscale wedding venue. Classical singer Shubha Mudgal sang wedding songs at the ceremony in her powerful voice. Reportedly, only 40 people, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan, have been invited for the wedding. With no guests allowed to post any photographs without the couple approving it, the media was left grasping at straws to feed a fandom thirsting for fly-on-the-wall accounts — and, in the absence of that, any titbit of information.

Rajasthan Assembly polls: Race for Congress CM candidate intensifies

Rajasthan's former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress president Sachin Pilot on Wednesday declared that they both will contest the 7 December Assembly election, firing up the race for the chief minister's post in the state where the party is seeking to wrest power from the BJP. Sources said the leadership contest in Rajasthan Congress will now intensify with both main contenders throwing their hat in the ring. Gehlot and Pilot, however, dismissed suggestions that there was any infighting among the state leaders and asserted that they will unitedly take on the BJP. The two leaders ended the speculation over whether they will contest the polls at a joint press conference at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi. The party also announced the joining of BJP MP Harish Chandra Meena from Dausa in Rajasthan to Congress.

Rupee jumps 36 paise to close at 72.31 against dollar

The rupee gained 36 paise to end at 72.31 against the US dollar on Wednesday as global crude oil prices hovered near one-year lows, easing concerns over expanding current account deficit and inflation. The recovery was also supported by dollar-selling by exporters and banks, foreign fund inflows and the greenback's weakness against some currencies overseas, traders said. At the interbank forex market, the rupee commenced with strength at 72.18 and appreciated further to 71.99 against the US dollar. However, it lost some momentum and finally finished at 72.31, showing a gain of 36 paise.

Confident India eye semis berth in Women's World T20

Having convincingly won their first two matches, a dominant Indian side led by Harmanpreet Kaur will look to stamp their authority and inch closer to a semi-final berth when they face Ireland in a Group B match of the ICC Women's World Twenty20 on Thursday. India is on a roll in the ongoing World T20, having beaten an in-form New Zealand by 34 runs in their tournament opener before extending their dominance over arch-rivals Pakistan with a 7-wicket win in their second match.

There should be no censorship for films and web series, says Mirzapur producer Ritesh Sidhwani

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani, who has produced Amazon Prime Video web series such as Inside Edge and Mirzapur, believes there should be no censorship on films and web series. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh's company Excel Entertainment first ventured into digital medium through the web series, Inside Edge, and the company now looks forward to Mirzapur, which is set to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 16 November. Currently, there is no censorship on the digital platform but there are reports that the government is planning to regulate the content on the web. "I am not for censorship (on the web medium). We are rather fighting for censorship to go away even for movies. It doesn't exist for television. I think first they need to take steps as to what they are going to do for TV. If they are allowing self-censorship on TV medium for broadcast, then the same should apply (for digital platform)," he added.