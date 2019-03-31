Daily Bulletin: Congress-JD(S) alliance to hold rally in Karnataka, Narendra Modi to address BJP workers in 500 locations; day's top stories

Congress-JD(S) to hold joint rally in Karnataka today

The ruling alliance in Karnataka will launch their joint Lok Sabha polls campaign on Sunday with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda addressing a mega rally on the outskirts of the Bengaluru.

Entitled 'Parivartana Samavesha', this will be the first rally jointly organised by the Congress and JD(S) after the combine came to power. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who visited BIEC ground

near Nelamanagala to inspect the arrangements being made, said the event would be "historic."

"This will be the first joint campaign by Congress and JD(S)... tomorrow's meeting is historic as it will send a clear message to people of the country from Karnataka for Lok Sabha polls," Kumaraswamy told reporters. Congress and JD(S) ministers, MLAs and leaders will be part of the event.

Sunday evening's rally will also be attended by lakhs of workers of both parties from Tumkur, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru urban districts, PTI reported. Following this, state leaders of both parties would organise similar joint meetings at several places across Karnataka, the report quoted party sources as saying.

According to seat sharing arrangements, the Congress and JD(S) have decided to contest in 21 and 7 seats respectively.

Narendra Modi to address party workers in 500 locations through video conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address BJP workers and leaders in almost all Lok Sabha constituencies through video conference on Sunday. The interaction is scheduled to start at 5 pm, and senior party leaders including party president Amit Shah and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj are scheduled to participate in the event along with workers, MPs, and others. Modi will also answer questions after his address, reports said.

On Saturday, the prime minister held rallies in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam as part of the BJP's campaign for the Lok Sabha election. He said Assam and the rest of the Northeast were suffering from infiltration due to the policies of the Congress and asserted that he, as the 'chowkidar', was committed to resolve the issue, according to a PTI report.

He also said it was the erstwhile Jana Sangh and tall leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who had raised their voice in support of Bangladesh during the neighbouring country's independence movement, and not as the Opposition usually portrayed it.

"Congress has always cheated the people of Assam and if Sardar (Vallabhbhai) Patel and (first Assam chief minister) Gopinath Bordoloi had not taken a strong stand at the time of Partition, then Assam's identity would not have been what it is today," Modi said while addressing the second of the two election rallies at Gohpur in Assam.

Jet crisis deepens

Jet Airways has expressed inability to clear salary dues of its pilots, saying it can pay only the balance 87.50 percent of December pay, amid the looming threat of halting of operations from 1 April.

Meanwhile, the airline's pilots body, the National Aviators Guild (NAG), has called an 'open house' of its members in New Delhi and Mumbai on Sunday.

The pilots, who along with engineers and senior staff have not been paid for almost four months now, have said they will not fly from April if dues were not cleared and a roadmap on future payment was not provided by 31 March.

"The board of directors and the management team are working as fast as possible to implement the resolution plan agreed with the consortium of Indian lenders to quickly restore the much-needed stability to our operations and build a sustainable future for the airline.”

RCB look for first win of IPL 2019 at Hyderabad

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will eye the 11th match of IPL 2019 against Sunrisers Hyderabad as an opportunity to collect their first points in the current season. RCB have lost their both matches so far in the tournament, against Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad, who won their last match against Rajasthan Royals by five wickets, would look to continue their momentum.

Kidambi Srikanth meets Viktor Axelsen in yet another final

Two former champions Kidambi Srikanth and Viktor Axelsen face off against each other in a repeat of 2015 final at the India Open. Srikanth survived a scare against Huang Yuxiang in the last four, while the lanky Dane cruised past Parupalli Kashyap in straight games to enter the final.

Global True Wireless earphones market Reaches 12.5 million units in Q4 2018

A Counterpoint Research has pointed out that in the last quarter of 2018, at least 12.5 million truly wireless earphones were shipped. North America had the highest market share with 24 percent market share with Apple's AirPods having a total market share of 60 percent. Apart from the AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 65t, Samsung Gear IconX, and Bose SoundSport Free were some of the premium models in the top 10 best-selling list.

