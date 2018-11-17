Daily Bulletin: BJP to release manifesto for Madhya Pradesh; J&K Panchayat polls begin; CIA names Saudi prince in Khashoggi murder; day's top stories

MP polls: Modi, Jaitley, Shah to launch BJP manifesto in Bhopal today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and BJP chief Amit Shah will be in Bhopal on Saturday for the launch of the party's manifesto for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls. Elections for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly are scheduled to be held on 28 November, and the results will be declared on 11 December.

While Modi and Shah began campaigning in the state on Friday, the state unit of the BJP announced Jaitley's presence on social media.

First phase of Panchayat polls begin in Jammu and Kashmir

The first phase of the Panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir began on Saturday. Officials said 427 candidates are in the fray for 536 Sarpanch Halqas and 5,951 candidates for 4,048 Panch wards for the first phase of the Panchayat polls.

They said polling is being held in six districts of the Kashmir Valley, two in Ladakh and seven districts in the Jammu region in the first phase of the elections.

The officials said 170 candidates are in the fray for 64 Sarpanch Halqas and 762 for 498 Panch wards in Kupwara district, while 21 candidates for 20 Sarpanch Halqas and 81 for 146 Panch wards in Bandipora district.

While the polls are being conducted on the non-party basis, the NC, PDP and the CPM have announced to stay away from the electoral exercise due to the legal challenge to Article 35-A of the Constitution in the Supreme Court.

Statewide hartal in Kerala today

After Hindu Aikya Vedi leader KP Sasikala was arrested on Friday while proceeding to Sannidhanam as a devotee, the Hindu Aikya Vedi has declared state wide hartal on Saturday. Sasikala was carrying the 'irumudi' when she was first detained at Matakoottam and then arrested when she refused to leave, reports said.

CIA concludes Saudi Crown Prince behind Khashoggi murder: report

The US Central Intelligence Agency has concluded Saudi's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was behind the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, The Washington Post reported Friday, citing people close to the matter.

The US assessment directly contradicts the conclusions of a Saudi prosecutor one day prior, which exonerated the prince of involvement in the brutal murder.

According to the CIA findings, 15 Saudi agents flew on a government aircraft to Istanbul and assassinated Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate, the report said.

World T20: India face stern test in match against Australia

After sealing a spot in the semi-finals of the ICC World T20, India face a big test when they take on a mighty Australia as the two teams from the Group B look to maintain the winning momentum ahead of the knockouts at the Providence Stadium on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal withdraw 'general consent' to CBI

Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal will likely continue making headlines on Saturday after both states withdrew the general consent that states give to government agencies such as the CBI to enter without permission.

Andhra Pradesh withdrew its general consent on Friday. CNN-News18 spoke to TDP leader Lanka Dinakar, who said that Andhra Pradesh's decision has "nothing to do with politics." Instead, he cited the ongoing Supreme Court battle between CBI director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana, saying that the state government has lost confidence in the investigation agency.

After the Andhra Pradesh government's announcement, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee extended her support to her counterpart Chandrababu Naidu over the issue.

"What Naidu has done is absolutely right. The BJP is using the CBI and other agencies to pursue its own political interests and vendetta," she said.

212 films from 68 countries to be screened at IFFI 2018

The upcoming International Film Festival of India, scheduled to be held in Goa, will be screening 212 films from 68 countries, an organiser said on Friday.

The festival will open with Julien Landais' film The Aspern Papers which is based on a novel written by acclaimed writer Henry James. The star cast including Jonathan Rhys-Meyers, Joely Richardson, Julia Robins, Morgane Polanski, Nicholas Howe will be present on the opening day of the event, which will run from 20-28 November.

"The international competition section has 15 films out of which three are Indian. That is a mandatory thing that has been going on for a period of time, and the competition section represents films produced and co-produced by 22 different countries," festival director Chaitanya Prasad said.

Israel has been chosen as the focus country for the event, which will include a package of films from the West Asian country, Prasad added.

Jordan versus India football friendly today

In their preparation for the AFC Asian Cup in January 2019 in UAE, Stephen Constantine's India will clash swords with Jordan on Saturday at the King Abdullah Stadium in Amman. The friendly against Jordan comes on the back of a goalless draw against powerhouses China in October where India dished out a superb performance to catch Marcelo Lippi's men in a stalemate.