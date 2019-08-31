Daily Bulletin: Assam final NRC list to be published today; Shahjahanpur law student to stay under Delhi Police's protection; day's top stories

Final list of Assam NRC to be published today

The final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC), a Supreme Court-monitored exercise to record the citizen data in Assam, is scheduled to be published today (31 August). More than 200 companies of paramilitary troops besides Assam Police on high alert to ensure against law & order disturbances. It is for the first time since 1951 that the NRC is being updated in Assam to identify bonafide residents and deport illegal immigrants.

When the draft NRC was published on 30 July 2018, there was a huge controversy over the exclusion of 40.7 lakh people from it. The draft NRC included the names of 2.9 crore people out of the total 3.29 crore applications. In the list published in June 2019, over a lakh more people were excluded. Assam has seen a huge influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century. The final NRC list will include the names of all Indian citizens who have been residing in the state before 25 March, 1971.

Shahjahanpur law student to be given protection by Delhi Police till next hearing

In a fast paced development, the Supreme Court Friday said the woman law student, who had gone missing after levelling harassment allegations against former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand and found in Rajasthan, will be kept in the national capital under full security. The woman was produced before the apex court judges who said she has expressed desire not to go to her home state, Uttar Pradesh.

The apex court, which directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to produce the woman before it when they were on way to Sahajahanpur from Rajasthan, had an "in-camera" interaction with her.

Later, a bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna, which assembled at 7.35 PM to hear the matter, said in open court hearing that the woman had left Uttar Pradesh with her three college mates in "order to protect herself". The apex court said that she does not "intend to go back to UP till she meets her parents in Delhi" and it is concerned about the safety and security of the woman. It directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to depute a police team to safely bring her parents from Sahajahanpur to Delhi by Saturday "at the earliest". The bench however made it clear that it would not permit the lawyers and anyone else other than her parents to meet her at this stage.

Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal's gritty fifties give India slight advantage on closely-fought first day of second Test

Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten at Stumps on Day 1 after the pair added 62 runs for the sixth wicket, taking India to 264 for the loss of five wickets.

Earlier in the day captain Virat Kohli (76) and opener Mayank Agarwal (55) notched fifties to put India in a comfortable position. Jason Holder led West Indies from the front as the right-arm pacer took three wickets including that of his opposite number.

Malicious websites have been quietly hacking iPhones for the past couple of years

A bunch of security researchers working at Google’s Project Zero have revealed what in all probability is the biggest attack against iPhone users yet. The researchers at Project Zero basically uncovered a series of hacked websites that have been attacking iPhones for years without anyone knowing

CBI carries out joint surprise checks at 150 Places across country

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today carried out joint surprise checks at 150 places across the country with the vigilance teams of the central government departments, Union Territories and public sectors undertakings, officials said.

The exercise is aimed at taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of ease of living, sources said.

Officials said the checks were conducted in Delhi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Guwahati, Srinagar, Shillong, Chandigarh, Shimla, Chennai, Madurai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Gandhinagar, Goa, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Ghaziabad, Lucknow and Dehradun.

10 public sector banks to be merged into four

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a big consolidation of public sector banks: 10 public sector banks to be merged into four. Under the scheme of amalgamation, Indian Bank will be merged with Allahabad Bank (anchor bank - Indian Bank); PNB, OBC and United Bank to be merged (PNB will be the anchor bank); Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank to be merged (anchor bank - Union Bank of India); and Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank to be merged (anchor bank - Canara Bank). In place of 27 public sector banks in 2017, now there will be 12 public sector banks after the latest round of consolidation of PSU banks. The consolidation of public sector banks will give them scale, the finance minister said.

With inputs from PTI