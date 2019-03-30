Daily Bulletin: Amit Shah to file nomination in Gandhinagar for Lok Sabha polls today, Narendra Modi to campaign in Assam; day's top stories

Amit Shah to file nomination for Lok Sabha polls today

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari and leaders of BJP's allies such as Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, SAD supremo Parkash Singh Badal and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan will be present during party president Amit Shah's filing of nomination from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat on Saturday.

The presence of the top BJP-led NDA brass at the event is being seen by observers as a show of support for Shah and an acknowledgement of him being the second most powerful leader in the alliance after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah is replacing BJP veteran LK Advani, who had been winning uninterrupted from Gandhinagar since 1998, from the prestigious constituency.

All these leaders are also expected to join Shah on his roadshow in Ahmedabad on Saturday, before filing of the nomination. Sharing the details about the event, Vaghani was quoted by PTI as saying that the four-kilometre road-show will start from Sardar Patel Statue in the Naranpura area of Ahmedabad and will culminate at Patidar Chowk in the Ghatlodia area.

Party workers will greet Shah by forming a human chain on the road in Gandhinagar, he said. "Shah would also address people before starting his road-show in the presence of our two union ministers and NDA leaders Badal and Thackeray. Shah may land in Gujarat tonight and the road-show would begin at 9 am tomorrow," Vaghani said. From Patidar Chowk, Shah will head to Gandhinagar in his car to file his nomination papers.

Narendra Modi to campaign in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday continue the campaign for the Lok Sabha election in Assam. During his day-long visit, Modi will address rallies in Northern Assam’s Gohpur and Upper Assam’s Moran.

On Friday, Modi visited Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha. The 11 April elections would herald a "new sunrise" and see the "son set" in Andhra Pradesh, Modi said in a fiery attack aimed at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh.

"Your vote will make the sun rise and the son set. Do you not want the sunrise of AP? Should not the son set happen? The prime minister asked people at a largely-attended election campaign rally of the BJP in this historic town that was the capital of the erstwhile Andhra state in the 1950s. Modi said he was told that it was the first time that a prime minister visited Kurnool.

Sebi exempts govt from PNB open offer to bring its stake below 75 percent

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has exempted the government from making an open offer for the shareholders of Punjab National Bank (PNB) but directed reduction in non-public shareholding in the lender post capital infusion.

PNB had in February filed an application on behalf of the central government seeking exemption from open offer requirement under Sebi takeover code.

After capital infusion in lieu of preferential allotment of over 80.2 crore shares, the government's stake in the bank would rise by 5.19 percent to 75.41 percent.

IPL 2019: Doubleheader returns as KXIP taken on MI and DC face KKR

Two matches will be played in IPL 2019 on Saturday as Kings XI Punjab host Mumbai Indians while Delhi Capitals take on Kolkata Knight Riders. While KXIP's last match made headlines for R Ashwin's field placement gaffe, MI's previous game was marred by an umpiring howler.

Both teams will now look to put the controversies behind as they aim for a consistent run. Meanwhile, KKR, after winning their first two matches, look for third consecutive victory against a new-look DC.

India set to face South Korea in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final

After handing minnows Poland a 10-0 thrashing, an unbeaten India side will be hoping to win their sixth Sultan Azlan Shah Cup trophy when they take on Korea in the final on Saturday. India and Korea have enjoyed immensely successful campaigns in this edition of the cup, having only dropped points when they faced off against each other on 24 March in a 1-1 draw.

India Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap and PV Sindhu to play semi-finals

Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap and PV Sindhu will be in action on Saturday in the India Open 2019 semi-finals. Srikanth will come up against China's Huang Yuxiang, who is ranked 23 places below him in men's singles.

Parupalli Kashyap got past Taiwan's Wang Tzu Wei 21-16, 21-11 to book his berth in the semi-finals and he will play World No 4 Viktor Axelsen, while PV Sindhu will battle it out with Chinese favourite He Bingjiao.

Google Pixel 3’s screen flash issue to soon get a fix

After months of complaints and discussions on Google’s own forums and countless device replacements, a Google spokesperson has finally confirmed that the display flashing problem on the Google Pixel 3 actually exists.

A report by TechSpot claims that Google is even ready with a software fix to prevent displays from flashing when woken up from a sleeping state. The update that fixes the display flashing issue on the Pixel 3 will arrive as a part of the April security update.

Snapchat CEO’s sister to launch no visuals porn site ‘Quinn’ on 13 April

Snapchat’s CEO, Evan Spiegel’s sister Caroline Spiegel will launch her first startup ‘Quinn’ on 13 April. Caroline Spiegel describes the site as “a much less gross, more fun Pornhub for women”. She told TechCrunch that she has managed to raise under a million dollars for the project so far but is positive about finding more investors for Quinn in the future.

The website reportedly contains no visual content, but just audio and written stories. Everything that goes up on the website is vetted by the company.

