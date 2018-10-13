Daily Bulletin: Amit Shah reacts on MJ Akbar controversy; voting begins in phase 3 of J&K local body polls; day's top stories

Amit Shah reacts to allegations against MJ Akbar, says veracity of claims will be ascertained

BJP national president Amit Shah reacted to the allegations of sexual assault and molestation against junior minister MJ Akbar in the Modi government. Shah said: "Dekhna padega yeh sach hai ya galat (We have to see whether these allegations are true or false). We have to check the veracity of the post and the person who posted it. You can also post something using my name." But he significantly added: "Is par zaroor sochenge (We will definitely look into the issue)."

Shah's reaction comes days after at least 14 women came out in the open to share their ordeal in newsrooms headed by Akbar during his journalism years. The BJP has been shy of taking a clear stand on the issue until now, however, unverified reports suggest the minister will be asked to step down on his return to India, but only after his side of the story is also heard.

India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2

The Windies will come out to bat on Day 2 of the second Test, trying to touch the 400-run mark in the first innings after riding on excellent half centuries by Roston Chase and skipper Jason Holder, which helped them recover from a middle order collapse and post a healthy 295/7 against India at stumps on the opening day in Hyderabad. India, on the other hand, will be looking to pick the remaining three wickets in the first hour of the morning session.

Jammu and Kashmir polls for third phase of local body elections; authorities expect dismal turnout

Jammu and Kashmir is polling for the third phase of election for civic polls today, but there is little hope of any change in the trend of low voter turnout in the Kashmir Valley as most of the wards fall in the separatist hotbed of downtown Srinagar and south Kashmir.

The polling for the third phase started at around 6.05 am in all the 4 districts after the Mock poll was conducted.

Of the 40 wards going to polls on Saturday, 20 fall in Srinagar city's downtown area, where the voter turnout has been generally low since the eruption of militancy in the state in 1989.

The wards in downtown city going to polls are Khanqah-e-Mualla, Maharajgunj, Jamia Masjid, Makhdoom Sahib, Khwaja Bazaar, Aqilmir Khanyar, Rozabal, Daulatabad, Islamyarbal, Nawab Bazaar, Nawa Kadal, Safakadal, Rathpora, Edigah, Palpora and Tarabal. Ten other wards in the civil lines area of the city, where polling will be held on Saturday, are Lal Chowk, Rajbagh, Ikhrajpora, Mehjoor Nagar, Natipora, Chanapora, Budshah Nagar, Baghat Barzulla, Hyderpora and Rawalpora.

The voter turnout, however, is expected to be high in 13 wards in the Uri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, which has traditionally been a high polling area. A similar trend might be seen in seven wards in the Mattan area of Anantnag district, which has a significant Kashmiri migrant population.

Militants gun down cop in J&K's Sopore; security forces kill jawan-turned terrorist

Hours ahead of the third phase of municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists on Friday night gunned down a Jammu and Kashmir Police SPO Javed Ahmed Lone, who was on leave. He was killed at around 10.45 PM at his residence in Warpora area of Sopore district. Meanwhile, in an overnight success, security forces have gunned down a territorial army jawan-turned terrorist Zahor Ahmed Thoker in Pulwama.

'Tear in two all women who enter Sabarimala', says Malayalam actor

Malayalam movie actor Kollam Thulasi on Friday said that women who enter the Sabarimala temple should be “torn into two pieces”. He was speaking at an event in Kollam where he shared the stage with BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai, The Indian Express reported.

Meanwhile, at least 20 organisations have vowed to protest women's entry into the celibate lord's shrine but minor protests rage on in parts of Kerala. A big showdown is expected on 17 October when the gates of the shrine reopen after a break for the first time after Supreme Court judgment. Lord Ayyappa devotees from the 20 organisations, and also some women devotees might protest against the entry of women between the age group of 10 and 50.

China vs India, football friendly match

Billion-plus populations but laggards in a truly global sport — India and China will go head to head in a football friendly for the first time in 21 years on Saturday with the home team a firm favourite despite poor recent form.

The Indian team is playing an international match for the first time in China though their senior sides have faced each other 17 times in the past. China have played in India seven times, all of them in the invitational tournament Nehru Cup.

I am appalled and anguished: Bhushan Kumar denies harassment allegations

T-series honcho Bhushan Kumar Friday denied the sexual harassment allegations against him, saying the claims are being used a tool to malign his reputation. An anonymous Twitter user accused Kumar of propositioning her on the pretext of signing a three-movie contract with his production house. ​She alleged when she refused Kumar's offer he threatened he would spoil her career if she shares her account.

"I am appalled and anguished to know that my name has been dragged in this #MeToo by some anonymous person(s). The allegations against me are bad on the face of it. I have enjoyed an impeccable reputation and have always maintained professionalism. The tweet has been used as a tool to defame me and malign my reputation," Kumar said in a statement to PTI.

Poco F1 to be sold in offline stores

Xiaomi sub-brand Pocofone is going to be selling its Poco F1 smartphone in offline stores from today. The device will be selling on Mi Home offline stores along with other partnered offline stores this entire festive season. The Poco F1 is a direct competitor to the OnePlus 6 and other mid-range smartphones. The phone features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2248 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU and comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

