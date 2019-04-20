Daily Bulletin: Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi to both campaign in Kerala today; 12 Poorva Express coaches derailed; day's top stories

Busy day of campaigns for Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold key rallies at Buniadpur in West Bengal, Araria in Bihar, and Etah and Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in and around the same region, holding public rallies at Supail in Bihar and Bilaspur and Durg in Chhattisgarh.

Kerala will also see several rallies by important campaigners. Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh east, Priyanka Gandhi will hit the trail at Wayanad, one of the constituencies her brother Rahul is running from. She will address rallies at Mananthavadi, Vazhakandi, Pulpally, Nilambur and Areekode.

BJP chief Amit Shah will also be in Kerala, with a roadshow at Pathanamthitta. The constituency adjoins the Sabarimala temple and is among the key seats that the BJP is eyeing in the state.

Congress's other general secretary, in charge of Uttar Pradesh west, Jyotiraditya Scindia, will hold a roadshow at Guna before filing his nomination papers at Shivpuri today.

12 coaches of Howrah-Delhi Poorva Express derail, 3 injured

Twelve coaches of the Poorva Express, plying from Howrah to New Delhi, got derailed near Rooma village at around 1 am on Saturday. No casualties were reported. The Railway ministry has said that a relief train, with 900 passengers on board, has left Kanpur.

Three injuries have been reported, one of them serious.

Sadhvi Pragya apologises, BJP distances itself from her comment on Hemant Karkare

The BJP on Friday distanced itself from Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's controversial comment that IPS officer Hemant Karkare died in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as she had cursed him, saying it was her personal view which she might have made "due to years of physical and mental torture". Thakur too apologised, according to some reports, saying that she did not want her remarks to give ammunition to the Opposition.

"The BJP believes that Karkare died while bravely fighting terrorists. The BJP has always considered him a martyr, " the party said in a statement in a damage-control exercise.

Addressing BJP workers in Bhopal, Thakur claimed Karkare died as she "cursed" him for "torturing" her in custody.

Online petition for rape and murder victim garners 1.23 lakh signatures

A change.org petition calling for justice after an engineering student in Karnataka's Raichur was found hanging dead on a tree on 16 April, has gained as many as 1.23 lakh signatures. The petitioner alleged that the girl was raped and burnt to death. Karnataka Police had found the body half-burnt.

Police have arrested a man, assumed to be the girl's boyfriend, after her parents complained that he was behind the death. However, students and locals have continued to protest on the streets for justice. A hashtag — demanding probe in the matter and to bring media attention to the case — was also trending on Twitter.

SpiceJet hires 500 Jet Airways employees, including 100 pilots

Budget airline SpiceJet Ltd on Friday said it has already absorbed over 500 Jet Airways employees, including 100 pilots, and is open to induct more as it adds new planes and flights to fill the gap left by the grounded airline in India's aviation space.

The Gurugram-based airline has already announced induction of 27 more planes — 22 Boeing 737s and five turboprop Bombardier Q400s—in its fleet.

SpiceJet is giving "first preference" to Jet Airways employees in recruitment, the airline's chairman Ajay Singh said in a statement on Friday.

IPL 2019: Hosts Delhi Capitals play KXIP, Rajasthan Royals take on Mumbai Indians

Seeking home comforts after multiple reverses at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi Capitals will be desperate to buck the trend when they take on a rejuvenated Kings XI Punjab on Saturday. Delhi Capitals have been at ease on the road, winning three matches on the trot after an authoritative beginning in Mumbai, but have lost three of their four matches at home.

Meanwhile, a struggling Rajasthan Royals (RR) will hope to complete the double against Mumbai Indians (MI) in a return-leg IPL fixture and revive their campaign. With six losses and two wins, the Royals are languishing at the second-last position in the points table and they would be desperate to bring their campaign back on track with a much-needed win.

Amazon Music Free Streaming service announced

Amazon's Music streaming service called Amazon Music, which competes against Spotify, Apple Music and more, is finally offering a free, ad-supported version of the the service. YouTube, Spotify and Google have been offering the free services for their music streaming for some time. However, Amazon Music's free service is only being offered via the Alexa voice assistant.

