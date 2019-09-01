Daily Bulletin: 19 lakh excluded from final NRC list in Assam, Bumrah's hat-trick, Texas shooting; today's top stories

Final NRC list excludes 19 lakh names in Assam

The updated final National Register of Citizens (NRC), which validates bonafide Indian citizens of Assam, was released on Saturday, with the NRC authority shutting out the citizenship claims of over 19 lakh applicants who now face an uncertain future. A total of 3,30,27,661 people had applied to be included in the NRC. Of them, 3,11,21,004 have been included in the document and 19,06,657 excluded.

Those who have been excluded from the NRC have 120 days to appeal against it at the 'foreigners' tribunals'. If not satisfied with the verdict of the tribunals, they will have the option to move the respective high court and the Supreme Court for redress. In order to assuage the fears of those who could be excluded from the final list, the Assam government has already ruled out their detention "in any circumstances" till the time a foreigners' tribunal declares them foreigners.

Notwithstanding apprehensions about disquiet in the wake of the release of the NRC list, Assam was calm with no incident of violence or protests reported from anywhere, PTI reported. Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC were in force in several areas of the state, including Guwahati and Dispur, with over 20,000 central paramilitary forces besides personnel of the state police patrolling the streets in towns and villages.

Five dead, 21 injured in Texas shooting

At least five persons were killed and 21 injured in the US state of Texas as a shooter targeted random people after being pulled over by traffic officials on Saturday, reports said. The incident occurred in the area of Odessa and nearby Midland and police said the gunman was shot dead at the Cinergy movie theatre after a chase. However, police did not identify the shooter by his name.

The man, who was in his 30s, opened fire around 3 pm (local time) after he was pulled over. He shot at the trooper who stopped him and began shooting people at random, local media quoted Chief Michael Gerke of the Odessa Police Department as saying.

Jasprit Bumrah leaves West Indies struggling

Jasprit Bumrah starred for India on Day two of the second Test against West Indies in Jamaica on Saturday, claiming six wickets which included his first hat-trick in Test cricket. The speedster registered figures of 6-16 to trouble the hosts, who finished the day on 87-7, trailing by 329 runs.

The 25-year-old pacer became the third Indian to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket when he got wickets of Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase in the ninth over. Mohammed Shami took the only other wicket. Earlier, a maiden century from Hanuma Vihari and a first Test fifty for Ishant Sharma had powered India to 416 in their first innings.

After losing Jason Holder and Shimron Hetmyer, Jahmar Hamilton and Rahkeem Cornwall will look to give something for the hosts to cheer about when they resume batting on Day three on Sunday.

Bodybuilder Franco Columbu dies at 78

Franco Columbu, the two-time Mr Olympia champion, has died aged 78, reports Daily News. A bodybuilder by profession, Columbu was Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger's longtime friend.

Columbu died while he was swimming off the coast of his native Sardinia. Columbu has made several Hollywood appearances which include features like Conan the Barbarian, The Terminator and The Running Man.

Schwarzenegger wrote a personal note as tribute to Columbu. "I will always remember the joy you brought to my life, the advice you gave me, and the twinkle in your eye that never disappeared. You were my best friend," said the actor.

New laws under Motor Vehicles Amendment Act to be implemented

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Wednesday notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, 2019 that will be applicable with effect from Sunday. These are provisions which require no further amendments in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, read a statement.

"For the remaining provisions, the Ministry has initiated the process of formulating draft rules. As and when the process is completed, the relevant provisions would be notified for implementation," it added.

The 63 clauses deal with penalties, licenses, registration and National Transport Policy, among others. The new law enhances the penalty for unauthorised use of vehicles without licence to Rs 5,000 from up to Rs 1,000. Besides, the penalty for driving without license will go up from up to Rs 500 to Rs 5,000.

The new rules also enhance the penalty for drunken driving to imprisonment up to 6 months and/or fine up to Rs 10,000 for first offenc, and imprisonment up to 2 years and/or fine of Rs 15,000 for second offence. Besides, the new rules enable state governments to designate any person/agency as the enforcement agency to detect and impose penalty on overloaded vehicles.