Cyclone Vayu LIVE Updates: Western Railway to run special evacuation trains today; flight operations from Ahmedabad cancelled for tomorrow

Cyclone Vayu Latest Updates: Flight operations from Ahmedabad airport to Porbandar, Diu, Kandla, Mundra and Bhavnagar have been cancelled for tomorrow. Also, Western Railway will operated two special evacuation trains today.
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who is "continuously monitoring the situation", briefed the media on the precautionary measures taken and the state's preparedness to deal with Cyclone Vayu. After reviewing Gujarat's disaster preparedness ahead of the storm's landfall, he said: "I hope people cooperate with the evacuation operations. As the cyclone is expected to make landfall at night, people should take it very seriously."
Cyclone Vayu is now around 290 kilometres west-southwest of Mumbai. According to the IMD, it will move northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Diu, west of Veraval, with wind speeds between 145 kmph and 155 kmph, gusting up to 170 kmph, on Thursday morning.
The direction of Cyclone Vayu has altered slightly. It is now 320 kilometres south of Veraval in Gujarat and is moving northwards. According to the IMD, the 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' is likely to make landfall between Porbandar and Diu along the Gujarat coast on Thursday morning.
With Cyclone Vayu inching closer, the Gujarat government launched a massive evacuation exercise to shift about three lakh people from low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch regions. The "very severe cyclonic storm" is currently around 340 km south of Gujarat's Veraval coast.
Sanjay Barve, the Commissioner of Mumbai Police, has warned that Mumbai is likely to experience "very windy conditions" from afternoon and appealed to citizens to not "venture into sea" and keep keep a safe distance from the shoreline.
The Western Naval Command in Mumbai is fully geared up to respond expeditiously to the developing situation, the Indian Navy said on Twitter, adding that diving and rescue teams are on standby and relief material have been kept ready.
Bishwombhar Singh, director in-charge, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Mumbai told ANI that the Cyclone Vayu will not have much effect on Mumbai. The city will probably receive light rain and witness some increase in wind speed which may just cool down the temperatures further.
Cyclone Vayu is expected to make a landfall in Gujarat tomorrow morning. Tourists visiting Dwarka, Somnath, Sasan, Kutch, have been advised to leave for safer places after the afternoon of 12 June
Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, Vayu is about 340 kilometres nearly south of Veraval in Gujarat. It is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm in morning of 13 June 2019.
Indian authorities are preparing to evacuate 3,00000 people along the western coast as a severe cyclone is expected to make landfall on Thursday morning in the state of Gujarat.
Storm Vayu, which formed in the Arabian Sea, is likely to cross the Gujarat coast with gust speeds as high as 135 kilometre per hour (84 mph), the India Meteorological Department said in a statement.
It also warned the cyclone could further delay the progress of the annual monsoon rains over the rest of India, as the storm was drawing rain clouds from over the sea.
The arrival of the monsoons on the southern coast of Kerala was already about a week late this year.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told reporters he had asked for help from the military and the National Disaster Response Force for rescue and relief work in cases the storm causes large scale disruption.
Gujarat is also home to large refineries and sea ports that lie near the storm’s path, officials said.
A spokesman for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd said it was preparing to move employees at two ports it runs in the state to safer areas.
“Our Mundra and Tuna ports will be closest to the path. The disaster management plan has been put into action and all the necessary precautions are being put in place including evacuation of staff if the need arises,” the spokesman said.
India’s biggest oil refinery, owned by Reliance Industries, is also based in Gujarat.
A Reliance executive said the cyclone is expected to weaken by the time it reaches the Jamnagar-based refinery.
“But in case the course changes or intensifies, the refinery is ready for any contingency,” the executive said, declining to be named because he was not authorised to speak to journalists.
Nayara Energy, which is controlled by Russia’s Rosneft and also operates a refinery near Reliance’s unit, said it was monitoring the situation and taking precautionary measures.
In May, Cyclone Fani killed at least 34 people on India’s eastern coast, destroying houses and ripping off roofs.
Two decades ago, a super-cyclone battered the coast of Odisha for 30 hours, killing 10,000 people.
The government plans to start moving some 300,000 people from the most vulnerable areas from Wednesday morning into shelters. Home Minister Amit Shah asked officials to ensure any power, telecommunications and drinking water supplies affected by the cyclone are restored as soon as possible afterwards.
Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.
Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 14:33:33 IST
Highlights
1.25 people evacuated in Gujarat so far
Nearly 3 lakh people will be evacuated from the coastal areas of Gujarat expected to be hit by Cyclone Vayu. Of the total, 1.25 lakh have alreadt been moved to safer areas and the remaining will be moved by 4 pm, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said.
The cyclone is expected to make landfall around 4 am on Thursday. Rupani warned that transportation services — buses, trains and flihgts — will all be hit.
Masooma Jariwala/101Reporters
Several trains cancelled due to Cyclone Vayu
Western Railway has cancelled a number of trains in Gujarat in view of Cyclone Vayu. These are trains that covered Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar and Bhuj/Gandhidham. All train services have been suspended till Friday (14 June) morning.
Western Railway to run special evacuation trains
Western Railway announced the operation of special 21-coach evacuation trains from Okha. The first train will leave at 5.45 pm today for Rajkot and the second will leave for Ahmedabad at 8.05 pm.
Flight operations cancelled in the wake of Cyclone Vayu
Flight operations from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Porbandar, Diu, Kandla, Mundra and Bhavnagar scheduled for tomorrow have been cancelled, ANI reported.
No live radar tracking of Cyclone Vayu
Unlike the East Coast, which has an ample number of Cyclone Detection Radars installed — right from Chennai and Machilipatnam to Visakhapatnam and Kolkata — radar coverage is poor on the West Coast. As a result, minute-by-minute tracking of Cyclone Vayu won't be possible. Satellite images are one way to track the storm, but they come with a lag and are not real-time images, according to Skymet.
Gujarat CM appeals for people's cooperation during evacuation
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who is "continuously monitoring the situation", briefed the media on the precautionary measures taken and the state's preparedness to deal with Cyclone Vayu. After reviewing Gujarat's disaster preparedness ahead of the storm's landfall, he said: "I hope people cooperate with the evacuation operations. As the cyclone is expected to make landfall at night, people should take it very seriously."
Thunder, lightning warning in North Gujarat
The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms and lightning accompanied with gusty wind at isolated places in the districts of North Gujarat, including the regions of Banaskantha and Sabarkantha, on both Wednesday and Thursday.
Cyclone Vayu 290 km west-southwest of Mumbai
Vayu is now around 290 kilometres west-southwest of Mumbai. According to the IMD, it will move northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Diu, west of Veraval, with wind speeds between 145 kmph and 155 kmph, gusting up to 170 kmph, on Thursday morning.
Cyclone Vayu to make landfall between Porbandar and Diu
The direction of Cyclone Vayu has altered slightly. It is now 320 kilometres south of Veraval in Gujarat and is moving northwards. According to the IMD, the 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' is likely to make landfall between Porbandar and Diu along the Gujarat coast on Thursday morning.
Cyclone Vayu expected to move west of Mumbai
In the afternoon hours of Wednesday, Cyclone Vayu is expected to move west of Mumbai, around 260 kilometres away from the coast, according to Skymet. However, the movement of the storm is likely to increase the intensity of the rain and bring winds packing with a speed of up to 60 kmph.
Gujarat's Kandla Port temporarily closed
The Kandla Port in Kutch, Gujarat, has been temporarily closed in the wake of approaching Cyclone Vayu. NDRF teams are evcuating local residents to safer places, ANI reported.
'Very windy conditions' expected from afternoon, warns Mumbai Police
Sanjay Barve, the Commissioner of Mumbai Police, has warned that Mumbai is likely to experience "very windy conditions" from afternoon and appealed to citizens to not "venture into sea" and keep keep a safe distance from the shoreline.
NDRF bringing in teams from Patna, INS Rajali
The National Disaster Response Force is bringing in 12 more teams from INS Rajali and Patna "to serve the people of Gujarat and Diu before, during and in the aftermath" of Cyclone Vayu.
Cyclone Vayu to hit Gujarat court early on Thursday
Here's the path Cyclone Vayu is on. According to Skymet Weather, the storm will hit the state around 5.30 am on Thursday, 13 June.
Navy issues severe weather warning for Mumbai
Please take care, the Indian Navy appealed on Twitter.
Indian Navy geared up to extend full help
"The Western Naval Command in Mumbai fully geared up to respond expeditiously to the developing situation," the Indian Navy said on Twitter. "Diving and rescue teams as well as relief material have been kept standby for rendering assistance to civil authorities, as required."
Contrary to popular belief, the monsoon isn't here — these are pre-monsoon showers
As rains greeted Mumbai on Monday, several rejoiced stating that the monsoon season is finally here to give the city a break from the sweltering heat. However, unlike what several reports claimed, these were actually pre-monsoon showers. What's the difference? Well, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has divided the Indian monsoon season into three parts.
Click here to know more
Amit Shah reviews preparations ahead of Cyclone Vayu landfall
Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the preparations for Cyclone Vayu on Tuesday. The very severe cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall in Gujarat on Thursday. Shah has directed officials to take all possible measures to ensure people's safety.
Units of the Indian Coast Guard, navy, army and air force are on standby to pitch in to help if required. Helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance before the cyclone makes landfall.
PTI
NDRF team reaches Jamnagar in Gujarat, to remain on standby for HADR operation
IAF airlifted a team of National Disaster Response Force and dropped them at Jamnagar in Gujarar. The NDRF personnel will cary out Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief (HADR) operations as the state prepares for the onset of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Vayu
Saurashtra, Kutch likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall
As per IMD officials, Cyclone Vayu is expected to head to the Saurashtra region by late evening on 12 June. The western parts of Saurashtra and Kutch region in Gujarat are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains between 12 and 14 June.
Cyclone Vayu may further delay monsoon
IMD warned the cyclone could further delay the progress of the annual monsoon rains over the rest of India, as the storm was drawing rain clouds from over the sea.
As the cyclone draws away the moisture, it hamper the progress of monsoon till 15-16 June. The arrival of the monsoons on the southern coast of Kerala was already about a week late this year.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
14:33 (IST)
1.25 people evacuated in Gujarat so far
Nearly 3 lakh people will be evacuated from the coastal areas of Gujarat expected to be hit by Cyclone Vayu. Of the total, 1.25 lakh have alreadt been moved to safer areas and the remaining will be moved by 4 pm, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said.
The cyclone is expected to make landfall around 4 am on Thursday. Rupani warned that transportation services — buses, trains and flihgts — will all be hit.
Masooma Jariwala/101Reporters
14:26 (IST)
HAM radio team waiting govt orders to collect ground information
A HAM radio team in Rajkot is ready to move to Veraval, Porbandar, Dwarka and Bhuj to cover the cyclone, collect ground information and communicate it to the masses. The team is awaiting government orders.
Input by Masooma Jariwala/101Reporters
14:22 (IST)
Several trains cancelled due to Cyclone Vayu
Western Railway has cancelled a number of trains in Gujarat in view of Cyclone Vayu. These are trains that covered Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar and Bhuj/Gandhidham. All train services have been suspended till Friday (14 June) morning.
14:13 (IST)
Western Railway to run special evacuation trains
Western Railway announced the operation of special 21-coach evacuation trains from Okha. The first train will leave at 5.45 pm today for Rajkot and the second will leave for Ahmedabad at 8.05 pm.
14:10 (IST)
Flight operations cancelled in the wake of Cyclone Vayu
Flight operations from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Porbandar, Diu, Kandla, Mundra and Bhavnagar scheduled for tomorrow have been cancelled, ANI reported.
14:08 (IST)
No live radar tracking of Cyclone Vayu
Unlike the East Coast, which has an ample number of Cyclone Detection Radars installed — right from Chennai and Machilipatnam to Visakhapatnam and Kolkata — radar coverage is poor on the West Coast. As a result, minute-by-minute tracking of Cyclone Vayu won't be possible. Satellite images are one way to track the storm, but they come with a lag and are not real-time images, according to Skymet.
13:55 (IST)
Gujarat CM appeals for people's cooperation during evacuation
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who is "continuously monitoring the situation", briefed the media on the precautionary measures taken and the state's preparedness to deal with Cyclone Vayu. After reviewing Gujarat's disaster preparedness ahead of the storm's landfall, he said: "I hope people cooperate with the evacuation operations. As the cyclone is expected to make landfall at night, people should take it very seriously."
13:49 (IST)
NDMA's list of dos and don'ts
The National Disaster Management Authority has listed out a number of dos and don'ts for before and after the cyclone.
13:19 (IST)
Thunder, lightning warning in North Gujarat
The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms and lightning accompanied with gusty wind at isolated places in the districts of North Gujarat, including the regions of Banaskantha and Sabarkantha, on both Wednesday and Thursday.
13:06 (IST)
Cyclone Vayu 290 km west-southwest of Mumbai
Vayu is now around 290 kilometres west-southwest of Mumbai. According to the IMD, it will move northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Diu, west of Veraval, with wind speeds between 145 kmph and 155 kmph, gusting up to 170 kmph, on Thursday morning.
13:01 (IST)
Cyclone Vayu to make landfall between Porbandar and Diu
The direction of Cyclone Vayu has altered slightly. It is now 320 kilometres south of Veraval in Gujarat and is moving northwards. According to the IMD, the 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' is likely to make landfall between Porbandar and Diu along the Gujarat coast on Thursday morning.
12:50 (IST)
12:42 (IST)
Cyclone Vayu expected to move west of Mumbai
In the afternoon hours of Wednesday, Cyclone Vayu is expected to move west of Mumbai, around 260 kilometres away from the coast, according to Skymet. However, the movement of the storm is likely to increase the intensity of the rain and bring winds packing with a speed of up to 60 kmph.
12:40 (IST)
Coast guard allows 10 Chinese vessels to port at Ratnagiri
Ten Chinese vessels have been allowed to stay at Ratnagiri port in Maharashtra on humanitarian grounds after they sought shelter to avoid being hit by the fury of Cyclone Vayu, the Indian Coast Guard said. The vessels will be provided shelter with a security cordon.
Read more here
12:28 (IST)
Gujarat's Kandla Port temporarily closed
The Kandla Port in Kutch, Gujarat, has been temporarily closed in the wake of approaching Cyclone Vayu. NDRF teams are evcuating local residents to safer places, ANI reported.
12:14 (IST)
'Very windy conditions' expected from afternoon, warns Mumbai Police
Sanjay Barve, the Commissioner of Mumbai Police, has warned that Mumbai is likely to experience "very windy conditions" from afternoon and appealed to citizens to not "venture into sea" and keep keep a safe distance from the shoreline.
12:04 (IST)
NDRF bringing in teams from Patna, INS Rajali
The National Disaster Response Force is bringing in 12 more teams from INS Rajali and Patna "to serve the people of Gujarat and Diu before, during and in the aftermath" of Cyclone Vayu.
11:59 (IST)
Cyclone Vayu to hit Gujarat court early on Thursday
Here's the path Cyclone Vayu is on. According to Skymet Weather, the storm will hit the state around 5.30 am on Thursday, 13 June.
11:55 (IST)
Villages in Valsad in coastal Gujarat on high alert
Twenty villages in Gujarat's Valsad district are on alert ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Vayu on Thursday morning. As many as 39 schools in villages near the coast in Valsad will remain closed, ANI reported.
11:45 (IST)
Navy issues severe weather warning for Mumbai
Please take care, the Indian Navy appealed on Twitter.
11:35 (IST)
Indian Navy geared up to extend full help
"The Western Naval Command in Mumbai fully geared up to respond expeditiously to the developing situation," the Indian Navy said on Twitter. "Diving and rescue teams as well as relief material have been kept standby for rendering assistance to civil authorities, as required."
11:31 (IST)
Contrary to popular belief, the monsoon isn't here — these are pre-monsoon showers
As rains greeted Mumbai on Monday, several rejoiced stating that the monsoon season is finally here to give the city a break from the sweltering heat. However, unlike what several reports claimed, these were actually pre-monsoon showers. What's the difference? Well, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has divided the Indian monsoon season into three parts.
Click here to know more
11:27 (IST)
11:23 (IST)
Amit Shah reviews preparations ahead of Cyclone Vayu landfall
Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the preparations for Cyclone Vayu on Tuesday. The very severe cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall in Gujarat on Thursday. Shah has directed officials to take all possible measures to ensure people's safety.
Units of the Indian Coast Guard, navy, army and air force are on standby to pitch in to help if required. Helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance before the cyclone makes landfall.
PTI
11:06 (IST)
Cyclone Vayu to have little to no effect on Mumbai, says weather expert
Bishwombhar Singh, director in-charge, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Mumbai told ANI that the Cyclone Vayu will not have much effect on Mumbai. The city will probably receive light rain and witness some increase in wind speed which may just cool down the temperatures further.
10:58 (IST)
NDRF team reaches Jamnagar in Gujarat, to remain on standby for HADR operation
IAF airlifted a team of National Disaster Response Force and dropped them at Jamnagar in Gujarar. The NDRF personnel will cary out Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief (HADR) operations as the state prepares for the onset of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Vayu
10:42 (IST)
Cyclone Vayu unlikely to be as destructive as Fani
Cyclone Vayu, which continues to gather strength from warm ocean waters, is expected to peak on 13 June, Thursday with wind speeds of over 135 kmph over waters of the Arabian sea. However, it is still going to be less intense than the previous Cyclone Fani which killed at least 89 people in eastern India and Bangladesh and caused damages worth of Rs 9,000 crore in Odisha alone.
Since it is much closer to the Indian coast than the African/Arabian coast, it is going to drift northward because of steering winds.
10:23 (IST)
Tourists visiting Dwarka, Somnath, Sasan, Kutch advised to move to safer places by today
10:14 (IST)
Saurashtra, Kutch likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall
As per IMD officials, Cyclone Vayu is expected to head to the Saurashtra region by late evening on 12 June. The western parts of Saurashtra and Kutch region in Gujarat are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains between 12 and 14 June.
09:40 (IST)
Cyclone Vayu reaches 340 km south of Veraval in Gujarat; likely to make landfall tomorrow morning
Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, Vayu is about 340 kilometres nearly south of Veraval in Gujarat. It is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm in morning of 13 June 2019.
09:23 (IST)
Cyclone Vayu may further delay monsoon
IMD warned the cyclone could further delay the progress of the annual monsoon rains over the rest of India, as the storm was drawing rain clouds from over the sea.
As the cyclone draws away the moisture, it hamper the progress of monsoon till 15-16 June. The arrival of the monsoons on the southern coast of Kerala was already about a week late this year.
09:19 (IST)
Gujarat prepares to evacuate over 3 lakh people as cyclonic storm nears west coast
Indian authorities are preparing to evacuate 3,00000 people along the western coast as a severe cyclone is expected to make landfall on Thursday morning in the state of Gujarat.
Storm Vayu, which formed in the Arabian Sea, is likely to cross the Gujarat coast with gust speeds as high as 135 kilometre per hour (84 mph), the India Meteorological Department said in a statement.