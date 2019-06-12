Cyclone Vayu LIVE Updates: Mumbai to remain largely unaffected by storm; light showers, increased wind speed likely

Cyclone Vayu Latest Updates: Bishwombhar Singh, director in-charge, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Mumbai told ANI that the Cyclone Vayu will not have much effect on Mumbai. The city will probably receive light rain and witness some increase in wind speed which may just cool down the temperatures further.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told reporters he had asked for help from the military and the National Disaster Response Force for rescue and relief work in cases the storm causes large scale disruption.
Gujarat is also home to large refineries and sea ports that lie near the storm’s path, officials said.
A spokesman for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd said it was preparing to move employees at two ports it runs in the state to safer areas.
“Our Mundra and Tuna ports will be closest to the path. The disaster management plan has been put into action and all the necessary precautions are being put in place including evacuation of staff if the need arises,” the spokesman said.
India’s biggest oil refinery, owned by Reliance Industries, is also based in Gujarat.
A Reliance executive said the cyclone is expected to weaken by the time it reaches the Jamnagar-based refinery.
“But in case the course changes or intensifies, the refinery is ready for any contingency,” the executive said, declining to be named because he was not authorised to speak to journalists.
Nayara Energy, which is controlled by Russia’s Rosneft and also operates a refinery near Reliance’s unit, said it was monitoring the situation and taking precautionary measures.
In May, Cyclone Fani killed at least 34 people on India’s eastern coast, destroying houses and ripping off roofs.
Two decades ago, a super-cyclone battered the coast of Odisha for 30 hours, killing 10,000 people.
The government plans to start moving some 300,000 people from the most vulnerable areas from Wednesday morning into shelters. Home Minister Amit Shah asked officials to ensure any power, telecommunications and drinking water supplies affected by the cyclone are restored as soon as possible afterwards.
Highlights
NDRF team reaches Jamnagar in Gujarat, to remain on standby for HADR operation
IAF airlifted a team of National Disaster Response Force and dropped them at Jamnagar in Gujarar. The NDRF personnel will cary out Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief (HADR) operations as the state prepares for the onset of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Vayu
Saurashtra, Kutch likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall
As per IMD officials, Cyclone Vayu is expected to head to the Saurashtra region by late evening on 12 June. The western parts of Saurashtra and Kutch region in Gujarat are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains between 12 and 14 June.
Cyclone Vayu may further delay monsoon
IMD warned the cyclone could further delay the progress of the annual monsoon rains over the rest of India, as the storm was drawing rain clouds from over the sea.
As the cyclone draws away the moisture, it hamper the progress of monsoon till 15-16 June. The arrival of the monsoons on the southern coast of Kerala was already about a week late this year.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
11:06 (IST)
Cyclone Vayu to have little to no effect on Mumbai, says weather expert
Bishwombhar Singh, director in-charge, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Mumbai told ANI that the Cyclone Vayu will not have much effect on Mumbai. The city will probably receive light rain and witness some increase in wind speed which may just cool down the temperatures further.
10:58 (IST)
NDRF team reaches Jamnagar in Gujarat, to remain on standby for HADR operation
IAF airlifted a team of National Disaster Response Force and dropped them at Jamnagar in Gujarar. The NDRF personnel will cary out Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief (HADR) operations as the state prepares for the onset of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Vayu
10:42 (IST)
Cyclone Vayu unlikely to be as destructive as Fani
Cyclone Vayu, which continues to gather strength from warm ocean waters, is expected to peak on 13 June, Thursday with wind speeds of over 135 kmph over waters of the Arabian sea. However, it is still going to be less intense than the previous Cyclone Fani which killed at least 89 people in eastern India and Bangladesh and caused damages worth of Rs 9,000 crore in Odisha alone.
Since it is much closer to the Indian coast than the African/Arabian coast, it is going to drift northward because of steering winds.
10:23 (IST)
Tourists visiting Dwarka, Somnath, Sasan, Kutch advised to move to safer places by today
10:14 (IST)
Saurashtra, Kutch likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall
As per IMD officials, Cyclone Vayu is expected to head to the Saurashtra region by late evening on 12 June. The western parts of Saurashtra and Kutch region in Gujarat are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains between 12 and 14 June.
09:40 (IST)
Cyclone Vayu reaches 340 km south of Veraval in Gujarat; likely to make landfall tomorrow morning
Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, Vayu is about 340 kilometres nearly south of Veraval in Gujarat. It is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm in morning of 13 June 2019.
09:23 (IST)
Cyclone Vayu may further delay monsoon
IMD warned the cyclone could further delay the progress of the annual monsoon rains over the rest of India, as the storm was drawing rain clouds from over the sea.
As the cyclone draws away the moisture, it hamper the progress of monsoon till 15-16 June. The arrival of the monsoons on the southern coast of Kerala was already about a week late this year.
09:19 (IST)
Gujarat prepares to evacuate over 3 lakh people as cyclonic storm nears west coast
Indian authorities are preparing to evacuate 3,00000 people along the western coast as a severe cyclone is expected to make landfall on Thursday morning in the state of Gujarat.
Storm Vayu, which formed in the Arabian Sea, is likely to cross the Gujarat coast with gust speeds as high as 135 kilometre per hour (84 mph), the India Meteorological Department said in a statement.