Cyclone Vayu LIVE Updates: AAI to suspend flight operations in five Gujarat airports for 24 hours from midnight

Cyclone Vayu Latest Updates: The Airports Authority of India said flight operations at airports in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod, Kandla will be suspended for 24 hours from midnight in view of Cyclone Vayu.
Home Minister Amit Shah said on Twitter, "As Cyclone Vayu is expected to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Diu, I pray for the safety of the people. MHA is in continuous touch with the State Govts/UT and Central Agencies. NDRF has pre-positioned 52 teams equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipments etc."
Gujarat Revenue Department additional chief secretary Pankaj Kumar said, "More than 500 villages in coastal region have been evacuated, and 2.15 lakh people have been shifted to shelters. From midnight, the police will be patrolling the vulnerable areas."
The IMD said Cyclone Vayu will cross Gujarat coast between Dwarka and Veraval as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with wind speed 155-165 kilometres per hours around Thursday afternoon.
The Ministry of Home Affairs held a high-level meeting with Gujarat officials on Cyclone Vayu. The meeting was headed by the home secretary. Gujarat chief secretary and Diu advisor were present via video conferencing.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Centre is closely monitoring the situation in Gujarat due to Cyclone Vayu. "NDRF and other agencies are working round the clock to provide all possible assistance," he tweeted.
He said he was "praying for the safety and well-being of all those affected by Cyclone Vayu". "The government and local agencies are providing real-team information, which I urge those in affected areas to closely follow," Modi tweeted.
In view of Cyclone Vayu over the Arabian Sea, coupled with high tide on Wednesday and Thursday, all beaches in the Kokan region, including in Palgahar,Thane, Mumbai (city and suburbs), Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, may be closed to the public immediately for next two days, the Maharashtra government said, according to ANI.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appealed to all party workers to be prepared to help out in areas that get affected by Cyclone Vayu in Gujarat. "I pray for the security and well-being of all the people in the areas that will be affected by the cyclone," Rahul tweeted.
Flight operations from Ahmedabad airport to Porbandar, Diu, Kandla, Mundra and Bhavnagar have been cancelled for tomorrow. Also, Western Railway will operated two special evacuation trains today.
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who is "continuously monitoring the situation", briefed the media on the precautionary measures taken and the state's preparedness to deal with Cyclone Vayu. After reviewing Gujarat's disaster preparedness ahead of the storm's landfall, he said: "I hope people cooperate with the evacuation operations. As the cyclone is expected to make landfall at night, people should take it very seriously."
Cyclone Vayu is now around 290 kilometres west-southwest of Mumbai. According to the IMD, it will move northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Diu, west of Veraval, with wind speeds between 145 kmph and 155 kmph, gusting up to 170 kmph, on Thursday morning.
The direction of Cyclone Vayu has altered slightly. It is now 320 kilometres south of Veraval in Gujarat and is moving northwards. According to the IMD, the 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' is likely to make landfall between Porbandar and Diu along the Gujarat coast on Thursday morning.
With Cyclone Vayu inching closer, the Gujarat government launched a massive evacuation exercise to shift about three lakh people from low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch regions. The "very severe cyclonic storm" is currently around 340 km south of Gujarat's Veraval coast.
Sanjay Barve, the Commissioner of Mumbai Police, has warned that Mumbai is likely to experience "very windy conditions" from afternoon and appealed to citizens to not "venture into sea" and keep keep a safe distance from the shoreline.
The Western Naval Command in Mumbai is fully geared up to respond expeditiously to the developing situation, the Indian Navy said on Twitter, adding that diving and rescue teams are on standby and relief material have been kept ready.
Bishwombhar Singh, director in-charge, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Mumbai told ANI that the Cyclone Vayu will not have much effect on Mumbai. The city will probably receive light rain and witness some increase in wind speed which may just cool down the temperatures further.
Cyclone Vayu is expected to make a landfall in Gujarat tomorrow morning. Tourists visiting Dwarka, Somnath, Sasan, Kutch, have been advised to leave for safer places after the afternoon of 12 June
Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, Vayu is about 340 kilometres nearly south of Veraval in Gujarat. It is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm in morning of 13 June 2019.
Indian authorities are preparing to evacuate 3,00000 people along the western coast as a severe cyclone is expected to make landfall on Thursday morning in the state of Gujarat.
Storm Vayu, which formed in the Arabian Sea, is likely to cross the Gujarat coast with gust speeds as high as 135 kilometre per hour (84 mph), the India Meteorological Department said in a statement.
It also warned the cyclone could further delay the progress of the annual monsoon rains over the rest of India, as the storm was drawing rain clouds from over the sea.
The arrival of the monsoons on the southern coast of Kerala was already about a week late this year.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told reporters he had asked for help from the military and the National Disaster Response Force for rescue and relief work in cases the storm causes large scale disruption.
Gujarat is also home to large refineries and sea ports that lie near the storm’s path, officials said.
A spokesman for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd said it was preparing to move employees at two ports it runs in the state to safer areas.
“Our Mundra and Tuna ports will be closest to the path. The disaster management plan has been put into action and all the necessary precautions are being put in place including evacuation of staff if the need arises,” the spokesman said.
India’s biggest oil refinery, owned by Reliance Industries, is also based in Gujarat.
A Reliance executive said the cyclone is expected to weaken by the time it reaches the Jamnagar-based refinery.
“But in case the course changes or intensifies, the refinery is ready for any contingency,” the executive said, declining to be named because he was not authorised to speak to journalists.
Nayara Energy, which is controlled by Russia’s Rosneft and also operates a refinery near Reliance’s unit, said it was monitoring the situation and taking precautionary measures.
In May, Cyclone Fani killed at least 34 people on India’s eastern coast, destroying houses and ripping off roofs.
Two decades ago, a super-cyclone battered the coast of Odisha for 30 hours, killing 10,000 people.
The government plans to start moving some 300,000 people from the most vulnerable areas from Wednesday morning into shelters. Home Minister Amit Shah asked officials to ensure any power, telecommunications and drinking water supplies affected by the cyclone are restored as soon as possible afterwards.
Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 20:45:30 IST
Highlights
Three special trains to run in Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Veraval for evacuation process
Three special evacuation trains are scheduled to run in Rajkot division, Bhavnagar division and Veraval on Wednesday to evacuate people from coastal areas in Gujarat.
In addition to the earlier 15 trains, 25 more mainline trains have been cancelled, while in addition to the earlier 16 trains, 12 other mainline trains will be short-terminated with partial cancellation as a precautionary measure.
Flight operations to be suspended in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod, Kandla for 24 hours from midnight
The Airports Authority of India said flight operations at airports in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod, Kandla will be suspended for 24 hours from midnight in view of Cyclone Vayu.
Amit Shah prays for safety of people
Home Minister Amit Shah said on Twitter, "As Cyclone Vayu is expected to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Diu, I pray for the safety of the people. MHA is in continuous touch with the State Govts/UT and Central Agencies. NDRF has pre-positioned 52 teams equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipments etc."
He further said that the Indian Coast Guard, the navy, army and air force units have been put on standby and that aircrafts and helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance.
Meanwhile, dust storm hits Delhi
According to private weather forecaster Skymet Weather, duststorm with the speed of 60 to 70 kmph has started over Delhi and adjoining areas of Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram. Some parts in Delhi are likely to experience heavy rainfall on Wednesday.
Two special trains to run from Okha for speedy evacuation
Two special trains will run on Wednesday to facilitate speedy evacuation:
1) Okha-Rajkot special train will depart from Okha at 5.45 pm.
2) Okha-Ahmedabad special train will depart from Okha at 8.05 pm.
By Masuma Jariwala/101Reporters
36 NDRF teams deployed in Gujarat; nine helicopters placed at strategic points
A total of 36 NDRF teams have been deployed, and 11 other teams are on stand-by in Gujarat. Gujarat Revenue Department additional chief secretary Pankaj Kumar said that nine SDRF teams, 14 companies of State Reserve Police and 300 marine commandos have also been deployed. Nine helicopters have been placed at strategic points. About 10,000 tourists have also been shifted.
Thunderstorm likely in Palghar, Thane during next four hours, says IMD Mumbai
IMD Mumbai was quoted as saying by ANI, "Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, gusty wind with speed reaching 30-40 kilometres per hour, with intense spell of rain, is likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Palghar and Thane during next 4 hours."
Cyclone Vayu to cross Gujarat coast around Thursday afternoon, says IMD
The IMD said Cyclone Vayu will cross Gujarat coast between Dwarka and Veraval as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with wind speed 155-165 kilometres per hour around Thursday afternoon.
MHA concludes meeting on Cyclone Vayu
According to CNN-News18, the Ministry of Home Affairs held a high-level meeting with Gujarat officials on Cyclone Vayu. The meeting was headed by the home secretary. Gujarat chief secretary and Diu advisor were present via video conferencing.
Centre closely monitoring situation, says Modi
"The Central government is closely monitoring the situation due to Cyclone Vayu in Gujarat and other parts of India...NDRF and other agencies are working round the clock to provide all possible assistance," Narendra Modi tweeted.
Control Room numbers to contact for help during Cyclone Vayu
Dwarka 02833 - 232125
Jamnagar 0288 - 2553404
Porbandar 0286 - 2220800
Dahod 02673 - 239277
Navsari 02637 - 259401
Panchmahal 02672 - 242536
Chota Udaipur 02669 - 233021
Kutch 02832 - 250080
Rajkot 0281 - 2471573
Aravali 02774 - 250221
Input by Darshana Jamindar/101Reporters
Narendra Modi 'praying for safety all those affected by Cyclone Vayu'
The prime minister, on Twitter, said he was "praying for the safety and well-being of all those affected by Cyclone Vayu". "The government and local agencies are providing real-team information, which I urge those in affected areas to closely follow," Modi tweeted.
Maharashtra govt to close beaches along Konkan coast to public for two days
In view of Cyclone Vayu over the Arabian Sea, coupled with high tide on Wednesday and Thursday, all beaches in the Kokan region, including in Palgahar,Thane, Mumbai (city and suburbs), Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, may be closed to the public immediately for next two days, the Maharashtra government said, according to ANI.
Fani-hit Odisha offers help to Gujarat
The Odisha government on Wednesday offered all help to Gujarat, which has launched a massive evacuation exercise to shift people from low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch regions with Cyclone Vayu approaching.
Gujarat Chief Secretary JN Singh had called his Odisha counterpart AP Padhi for advice on how to tackle the cyclonic storm. "The Gujarat chief secretary said they will seek help if required keeping the situation in mind," Padhi told reporters.
The Gujarat government is reportedly in constant touch with Odisha in view of the eastern state's successful handling of similar calamities, such as cylones Fani and Titli.
Rahul Gandhi appeals to Congress workers to help
1.25 lakh people evacuated in Gujarat so far
Nearly 3 lakh people will be evacuated from the coastal areas of Gujarat expected to be hit by Cyclone Vayu. Of the total, 1.25 lakh have alreadt been moved to safer areas and the remaining will be moved by 4 pm, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said.
The cyclone is expected to make landfall around 4 am on Thursday. Rupani warned that transportation services — buses, trains and flihgts — will all be hit.
Input by Masuma Jariwala/101Reporters
Several trains cancelled due to Cyclone Vayu
Western Railway has cancelled a number of trains in Gujarat in view of Cyclone Vayu. These are trains that covered Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar and Bhuj/Gandhidham. All train services have been suspended till Friday (14 June) morning.
Western Railway to run special evacuation trains
Western Railway announced the operation of special 21-coach evacuation trains from Okha. The first train will leave at 5.45 pm today for Rajkot and the second will leave for Ahmedabad at 8.05 pm.
Flight operations cancelled in the wake of Cyclone Vayu
Flight operations from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Porbandar, Diu, Kandla, Mundra and Bhavnagar scheduled for tomorrow have been cancelled, ANI reported.
No live radar tracking of Cyclone Vayu
Unlike the East Coast, which has an ample number of Cyclone Detection Radars installed — right from Chennai and Machilipatnam to Visakhapatnam and Kolkata — radar coverage is poor on the West Coast. As a result, minute-by-minute tracking of Cyclone Vayu won't be possible. Satellite images are one way to track the storm, but they come with a lag and are not real-time images, according to Skymet.
Gujarat CM appeals for people's cooperation during evacuation
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who is "continuously monitoring the situation", briefed the media on the precautionary measures taken and the state's preparedness to deal with Cyclone Vayu. After reviewing Gujarat's disaster preparedness ahead of the storm's landfall, he said: "I hope people cooperate with the evacuation operations. As the cyclone is expected to make landfall at night, people should take it very seriously."
Thunder, lightning warning in North Gujarat
The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms and lightning accompanied with gusty wind at isolated places in the districts of North Gujarat, including the regions of Banaskantha and Sabarkantha, on both Wednesday and Thursday.
Cyclone Vayu 290 km west-southwest of Mumbai
Vayu is now around 290 kilometres west-southwest of Mumbai. According to the IMD, it will move northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Diu, west of Veraval, with wind speeds between 145 kmph and 155 kmph, gusting up to 170 kmph, on Thursday morning.
Cyclone Vayu to make landfall between Porbandar and Diu
The direction of Cyclone Vayu has altered slightly. It is now 320 kilometres south of Veraval in Gujarat and is moving northwards. According to the IMD, the 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' is likely to make landfall between Porbandar and Diu along the Gujarat coast on Thursday morning.
Cyclone Vayu expected to move west of Mumbai
In the afternoon hours of Wednesday, Cyclone Vayu is expected to move west of Mumbai, around 260 kilometres away from the coast, according to Skymet. However, the movement of the storm is likely to increase the intensity of the rain and bring winds packing with a speed of up to 60 kmph.
Gujarat's Kandla Port temporarily closed
The Kandla Port in Kutch, Gujarat, has been temporarily closed in the wake of approaching Cyclone Vayu. NDRF teams are evcuating local residents to safer places, ANI reported.
'Very windy conditions' expected from afternoon, warns Mumbai Police
Sanjay Barve, the Commissioner of Mumbai Police, has warned that Mumbai is likely to experience "very windy conditions" from afternoon and appealed to citizens to not "venture into sea" and keep keep a safe distance from the shoreline.
NDRF bringing in teams from Patna, INS Rajali
The National Disaster Response Force is bringing in 12 more teams from INS Rajali and Patna "to serve the people of Gujarat and Diu before, during and in the aftermath" of Cyclone Vayu.
Cyclone Vayu to hit Gujarat court early on Thursday
Here's the path Cyclone Vayu is on. According to Skymet Weather, the storm will hit the state around 5.30 am on Thursday, 13 June.
Navy issues severe weather warning for Mumbai
Please take care, the Indian Navy appealed on Twitter.
Indian Navy geared up to extend full help
"The Western Naval Command in Mumbai fully geared up to respond expeditiously to the developing situation," the Indian Navy said on Twitter. "Diving and rescue teams as well as relief material have been kept standby for rendering assistance to civil authorities, as required."
Contrary to popular belief, the monsoon isn't here — these are pre-monsoon showers
As rains greeted Mumbai on Monday, several rejoiced stating that the monsoon season is finally here to give the city a break from the sweltering heat. However, unlike what several reports claimed, these were actually pre-monsoon showers. What's the difference? Well, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has divided the Indian monsoon season into three parts.
Click here to know more
Amit Shah reviews preparations ahead of Cyclone Vayu landfall
Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the preparations for Cyclone Vayu on Tuesday. The very severe cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall in Gujarat on Thursday. Shah has directed officials to take all possible measures to ensure people's safety.
Units of the Indian Coast Guard, navy, army and air force are on standby to pitch in to help if required. Helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance before the cyclone makes landfall.
PTI
NDRF team reaches Jamnagar in Gujarat, to remain on standby for HADR operation
IAF airlifted a team of National Disaster Response Force and dropped them at Jamnagar in Gujarar. The NDRF personnel will cary out Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief (HADR) operations as the state prepares for the onset of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Vayu
Saurashtra, Kutch likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall
As per IMD officials, Cyclone Vayu is expected to head to the Saurashtra region by late evening on 12 June. The western parts of Saurashtra and Kutch region in Gujarat are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains between 12 and 14 June.
Cyclone Vayu may further delay monsoon
IMD warned the cyclone could further delay the progress of the annual monsoon rains over the rest of India, as the storm was drawing rain clouds from over the sea.
As the cyclone draws away the moisture, it hamper the progress of monsoon till 15-16 June. The arrival of the monsoons on the southern coast of Kerala was already about a week late this year.
20:22 (IST)
Three special trains to run in Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Veraval for evacuation process
Three special evacuation trains are scheduled to run in Rajkot division, Bhavnagar division and Veraval on Wednesday to evacuate people from coastal areas in Gujarat.
In addition to the earlier 15 trains, 25 more mainline trains have been cancelled, while in addition to the earlier 16 trains, 12 other mainline trains will be short-terminated with partial cancellation as a precautionary measure.
20:15 (IST)
Flight operations to be suspended in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod, Kandla for 24 hours from midnight
The Airports Authority of India said flight operations at airports in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod, Kandla will be suspended for 24 hours from midnight in view of Cyclone Vayu.
19:41 (IST)
Amit Shah prays for safety of people
Home Minister Amit Shah said on Twitter, "As Cyclone Vayu is expected to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Diu, I pray for the safety of the people. MHA is in continuous touch with the State Govts/UT and Central Agencies. NDRF has pre-positioned 52 teams equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipments etc."
He further said that the Indian Coast Guard, the navy, army and air force units have been put on standby and that aircrafts and helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance.
19:32 (IST)
Meanwhile, dust storm hits Delhi
According to private weather forecaster Skymet Weather, duststorm with the speed of 60 to 70 kmph has started over Delhi and adjoining areas of Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram. Some parts in Delhi are likely to experience heavy rainfall on Wednesday.
19:08 (IST)
NDRF team alerts people near Jafrabad Port
19:03 (IST)
Saurashtra University postpones exams
Saurashtra University has postponed all exams scheduled for 12 and 13 June to 18 and 19 June respectively.
Input by Masuma Jariwala/101Reporters
19:01 (IST)
Gujarat Maritime Board keeping close watch on vessel movements
The Command and Control Centre at the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) is keeping a close watch on all vessel movements. All ports in the state have been ordered to refuse admission of any vessel coming towards Gujarat and not accept any shipping vessel at any port till 14 June.
Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) has been secured with additional backup batteries and all radars in Gulf of Khambhat (Cambay) are being tested and have been deemed functional. Around 4,000 workers from the Alang shipbreaking yard have been shifted to safety.
Input by Amit Cowper/101Reporters
18:52 (IST)
Over 10,000 visitors being sent back from tourist destinations
More than 10,000 visitors are being sent back from tourist destinations like Dwarka, Somnath, Porbandar and Diu through state transport buses.
Input by Amit Cowper/101Reporters
18:40 (IST)
Hindus, Muslims hold joint prayers in Ahmedabad
In a show of communal harmony in Ahmedabad, Hindus and Muslims united to pray in the wake of Cyclone Vayu.
By Darshana Jamindar/101Reporters
18:34 (IST)
Two special trains to run from Okha for speedy evacuation
Two special trains will run on Wednesday to facilitate speedy evacuation:
1) Okha-Rajkot special train will depart from Okha at 5.45 pm.
2) Okha-Ahmedabad special train will depart from Okha at 8.05 pm.
By Masuma Jariwala/101Reporters
18:24 (IST)
Gujarat-based trust prepares food packets for distribution
Khodaldham, a trust by the Patel community in Gujarat, is creating food packets comprising sweet and savoury items ahead of the expected Cyclone Vayu landfall.
By Masuma Jariwala/101Reporters
18:08 (IST)
36 NDRF teams deployed in Gujarat; nine helicopters placed at strategic points
A total of 36 NDRF teams have been deployed, and 11 other teams are on stand-by in Gujarat. Gujarat Revenue Department additional chief secretary Pankaj Kumar said that nine SDRF teams, 14 companies of State Reserve Police and 300 marine commandos have also been deployed. Nine helicopters have been placed at strategic points. About 10,000 tourists have also been shifted.
17:54 (IST)
Over 500 coastal villages in Gujarat evacuated; 2.15 lakh people moved to shelters
Gujarat Revenue Department additional chief secretary Pankaj Kumar said, "More than 500 villages in coastal region have been evacuated, and 2.15 lakh people have been shifted to shelters. The police will be patrolling the vulnerable areas from midnight."
17:38 (IST)
Man killed in Mumbai after portion of cladding panel collapses due to strong winds
One man died and two were injured after an aluminum cladding panel on the east side facade of Churchgate station building fell on Wednesday due to strong winds and rains. Matter to be investigated.
Madhukar Narvekar (62) was passing through Churchgate station building when the portion, part of the 81 ft x 54 ft mural of Mahatma Gandhi, fell on him, a railway official told PTI. Narvekar was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to injuries on his head and chest.
17:23 (IST)
Thunderstorm likely in Palghar, Thane during next four hours, says IMD Mumbai
IMD Mumbai was quoted as saying by ANI, "Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, gusty wind with speed reaching 30-40 kilometres per hour, with intense spell of rain, is likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Palghar and Thane during next 4 hours."
17:12 (IST)
Gujarat Police leaving no stone unturned in advance preparation, says state DGP
17:03 (IST)
Cyclone Vayu to cross Gujarat coast around Thursday afternoon, says IMD
The IMD said Cyclone Vayu will cross Gujarat coast between Dwarka and Veraval as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with wind speed 155-165 kilometres per hour around Thursday afternoon.
16:38 (IST)
Over 1.6 lakh people evacuated from ten vulnerable areas in Gujarat till 4 pm
ANI quoted Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA) as saying, "A total of 1,64,090 people have been evacuated from 10 affected areas till 4 pm."
16:27 (IST)
NDRF evacuates beaches in Dwarka ahead of expected Cyclone Vayu landfall
16:16 (IST)
Road clearing being done on Mangrol road in Junagadh
Input by Masuma Jariwala/101Reporters
16:05 (IST)
NDRF holds cyclone awareness session at Vill-Barachadi in Gujarat's Jamnagar
16:02 (IST)
MHA concludes meeting on Cyclone Vayu
According to CNN-News18, the Ministry of Home Affairs held a high-level meeting with Gujarat officials on Cyclone Vayu. The meeting was headed by the home secretary. Gujarat chief secretary and Diu advisor were present via video conferencing.
15:50 (IST)
Strong winds and dust hit Somnath temple in Gujarat
15:40 (IST)
List of trains cancelled due to Cyclone Vayu
15:39 (IST)
Strong winds, clubbed with dust, are making visibility low in Gujarat's Bhavnagar
Input by Darshana Jamindar/101Reporters
15:38 (IST)
Centre closely monitoring situation, says Modi
"The Central government is closely monitoring the situation due to Cyclone Vayu in Gujarat and other parts of India...NDRF and other agencies are working round the clock to provide all possible assistance," Narendra Modi tweeted.
Cyclone Vayu has been upgraded from a 'severe' to 'very severe'
The category of Cyclone Vayu has been upgraded from a 'severe' to 'very severe'. Moreover, the home ministry is holding a high-level meeting with officials of Gujarat to review the state's preparedness, News18 reported.
The cyclone is expected to make landfall at 8 am on Thursday morning, bringing winds with speeds of up to 175 kmph.
15:27 (IST)
Control Room numbers to contact for help during Cyclone Vayu
Dwarka 02833 - 232125
Jamnagar 0288 - 2553404
Porbandar 0286 - 2220800
Dahod 02673 - 239277
Navsari 02637 - 259401
Panchmahal 02672 - 242536
Chota Udaipur 02669 - 233021
Kutch 02832 - 250080
Rajkot 0281 - 2471573
Aravali 02774 - 250221
Input by Darshana Jamindar/101Reporters
15:25 (IST)
Gujarat govt working on 'war footing'
Gujarat BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said all departments of the state government "are working on war footing". "A control room has been set up at the BJP office at Rajkot. (Gujarat BJP president) Jitubhai Vaghani has cancelled all his meetings and is on his way to Rajkot, which will be his headquarters for now to take stock of the situation. He has appealed to all BJP workers to help evacuate people, distribute food packets and work with the local administration.
Input by Masuma Jariwala/101Reporters
15:08 (IST)
Narendra Modi 'praying for safety all those affected by Cyclone Vayu'
The prime minister, on Twitter, said he was "praying for the safety and well-being of all those affected by Cyclone Vayu". "The government and local agencies are providing real-team information, which I urge those in affected areas to closely follow," Modi tweeted.
Maharashtra govt to close beaches along Konkan coast to public for two days
In view of Cyclone Vayu over the Arabian Sea, coupled with high tide on Wednesday and Thursday, all beaches in the Kokan region, including in Palgahar,Thane, Mumbai (city and suburbs), Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, may be closed to the public immediately for next two days, the Maharashtra government said, according to ANI.
Fani-hit Odisha offers help to Gujarat
The Odisha government on Wednesday offered all help to Gujarat, which has launched a massive evacuation exercise to shift people from low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch regions with Cyclone Vayu approaching.
Gujarat Chief Secretary JN Singh had called his Odisha counterpart AP Padhi for advice on how to tackle the cyclonic storm. "The Gujarat chief secretary said they will seek help if required keeping the situation in mind," Padhi told reporters.
The Gujarat government is reportedly in constant touch with Odisha in view of the eastern state's successful handling of similar calamities, such as cylones Fani and Titli.
Rahul Gandhi appeals to Congress workers to help
Four airports shut down; all schools in Rajkot to be closed tomorrow
Operations at the airports of Rajkot, Porbandar, Keshod and Jamnagar in Gujarat have been suspended in the wake of the approaching cyclone. Also, with the storm expected to make landfall on Thurday morning, all schools in Rajkot have declared a holiday.
Input by Masuma Jariwala/101Reporters
Visuals of Cyclone Vayu from Somnath-Veraval bypass
Input by Masuma Jariwala/101Reporters
1.25 lakh people evacuated in Gujarat so far
Nearly 3 lakh people will be evacuated from the coastal areas of Gujarat expected to be hit by Cyclone Vayu. Of the total, 1.25 lakh have alreadt been moved to safer areas and the remaining will be moved by 4 pm, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said.
The cyclone is expected to make landfall around 4 am on Thursday. Rupani warned that transportation services — buses, trains and flihgts — will all be hit.
Input by Masuma Jariwala/101Reporters
HAM radio team waiting govt orders to collect ground information
A HAM radio team in Rajkot is ready to move to Veraval, Porbandar, Dwarka and Bhuj to cover the cyclone, collect ground information and communicate it to the masses. The team is awaiting government orders.
Input by Masuma Jariwala/101Reporters
Several trains cancelled due to Cyclone Vayu
Western Railway has cancelled a number of trains in Gujarat in view of Cyclone Vayu. These are trains that covered Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar and Bhuj/Gandhidham. All train services have been suspended till Friday (14 June) morning.
Western Railway to run special evacuation trains
Western Railway announced the operation of special 21-coach evacuation trains from Okha. The first train will leave at 5.45 pm today for Rajkot and the second will leave for Ahmedabad at 8.05 pm.
Flight operations cancelled in the wake of Cyclone Vayu
Flight operations from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Porbandar, Diu, Kandla, Mundra and Bhavnagar scheduled for tomorrow have been cancelled, ANI reported.
No live radar tracking of Cyclone Vayu
Unlike the East Coast, which has an ample number of Cyclone Detection Radars installed — right from Chennai and Machilipatnam to Visakhapatnam and Kolkata — radar coverage is poor on the West Coast. As a result, minute-by-minute tracking of Cyclone Vayu won't be possible. Satellite images are one way to track the storm, but they come with a lag and are not real-time images, according to Skymet.
Gujarat CM appeals for people's cooperation during evacuation
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who is "continuously monitoring the situation", briefed the media on the precautionary measures taken and the state's preparedness to deal with Cyclone Vayu. After reviewing Gujarat's disaster preparedness ahead of the storm's landfall, he said: "I hope people cooperate with the evacuation operations. As the cyclone is expected to make landfall at night, people should take it very seriously."
NDMA's list of dos and don'ts
The National Disaster Management Authority has listed out a number of dos and don'ts for before and after the cyclone.
Thunder, lightning warning in North Gujarat
The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms and lightning accompanied with gusty wind at isolated places in the districts of North Gujarat, including the regions of Banaskantha and Sabarkantha, on both Wednesday and Thursday.
Cyclone Vayu 290 km west-southwest of Mumbai
Vayu is now around 290 kilometres west-southwest of Mumbai. According to the IMD, it will move northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Diu, west of Veraval, with wind speeds between 145 kmph and 155 kmph, gusting up to 170 kmph, on Thursday morning.
Cyclone Vayu to make landfall between Porbandar and Diu
The direction of Cyclone Vayu has altered slightly. It is now 320 kilometres south of Veraval in Gujarat and is moving northwards. According to the IMD, the 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' is likely to make landfall between Porbandar and Diu along the Gujarat coast on Thursday morning.
Cyclone Vayu expected to move west of Mumbai
In the afternoon hours of Wednesday, Cyclone Vayu is expected to move west of Mumbai, around 260 kilometres away from the coast, according to Skymet. However, the movement of the storm is likely to increase the intensity of the rain and bring winds packing with a speed of up to 60 kmph.
Coast guard allows 10 Chinese vessels to port at Ratnagiri
Ten Chinese vessels have been allowed to stay at Ratnagiri port in Maharashtra on humanitarian grounds after they sought shelter to avoid being hit by the fury of Cyclone Vayu, the Indian Coast Guard said. The vessels will be provided shelter with a security cordon.
