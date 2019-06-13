Cyclone Vayu in Gujarat LIVE updates: Trajectory of storm changed overnight; IMD says cyclone will skirt coast of Saurashtra

Cyclone Vayu in Gujarat LATEST updates: Cyclone Vayu appears to have changed course overnight. According to the IMD, it moved north-northwestwards in the last six hours and is currently 130 km southwest of Veraval in Gujarat and 180 km south of Porbandar. It is likely to move north-northwestwards for some time and then northwestwards, skirting the coast of Saurashtra with wind speeds of 135 kmph to 145 kmph from Thursday afternoon.
On Thursday, an alert was sounded in 10 districts of Gujarat as Cyclone Vayu has turned "very severe" and its impact is expected to remain strong for 24 hours even after its landfall, officials said. As many as 52 teams of the National Disaster Management Relief Force, comprising around 45 rescuers each, have been moved to the state, while 10 columns of the Indian Army have been kept on stand-by.
Warships and aircraft of the Indian Navy have been kept standby as well. A general alert has been sounded across 10 districts in Gujarat as wind speeds are likely to touch 170 kilometres per hour, a home ministry official said.
Vayu has turned into a "very severe" cyclone and it is expected that its impact will continue to be strong for 24 hours even after the landfall between Porbandar and Union Territory Diu, the official said.
Normally a cyclone becomes weak after its landfall. Residents of some of the Gujarat districts have been asked to move out to safer places or cyclone shelters.
Meanwhile, home secretary Rajiv Gauba on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee where preparation for relief and rescue operations were discussed threadbare.
The meeting took stock of the precautionary measures taken by the Gujarat government and Diu Union Territory administration to ensure that no human life is lost, damage to vital infrastructure is minimised and to ensure early recovery of all essential services post-cyclone landfall.
Diving and rescue teams and relief materials have been kept on standby for rendering assistance to civil authorities, as required, another official said. Medical teams and facilities at Indian Naval hospital in Mumbai are on standby to handle medical emergencies.
Both the administrations have also been advised for timely evacuation of people from low-lying coastal and vulnerable areas. The Gujarat and Diu administration are evacuating about three lakh people from the identified vulnerable areas and they are being shifted to around 700 cyclone and relief shelters.
With inputs from PTI
Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.
Updated Date: Jun 13, 2019 07:56:45 IST
Highlights
3 lakh people evacuated from Gujarat, over 10,000 from Diu
Home Minister Amit Shah said Gujarat has evacuated about 3 lakh people and Diu, over 10,000 people from low-lying areas to safer places. Units of the Indian Coast Guard, navy, army and air force are on standby. NDRF teams also carried out evacuation, sensitisation and awareness drives at various locations.
Cyclone Vayu now 130 km from Veraval in Gujarat
Cyclone Vayu over east-central Arabian Sea appears to have changed course overnight. It moved north-northwestwards in the last six hours, according to the India Meteorological Department. It is currently 130 kilometres southwest of Veraval in Gujarat and 180 kilometres south of Porbandar. It is likely to move north-northwestwards for some time and then northwestwards, skirting the coast of Saurashtra with wind speeds of 135 kmph to 145 kmph from Thursday afternoon.
Damage reported from Somnath Temple in Gujarat
The shed at the entrance of Somnath Temple in Gir Somnath district was damaged by the strong winds brought in by the effect of the approaching Cyclone Vayu.
Rescue teams on standby, including army and navy warships
As many as 52 NDRF teams, comprising around 45 rescuers each, are in Gujarat, with some already helping out with the evacuation operation. Ten columns of the Indian Army are on standby, along with warships and aircraft of the Indian Navy, all at the ready to assist to civil authorities.
Approaching Cyclone Vayu has 10 districts of Gujarat on alert
On Thursday, an alert was sounded in 10 districts of Gujarat as Cyclone Vayu has turned "very severe". Residents of these districts have been asked to move out to safer places or cyclone shelters.
Impact of Cyclone Vayu expected to remain strong for 24 hours after landfall
The impact of Cyclone Vayu is expected to remain strong for 24 hours even after its landfall, officials said. Usually, a cyclone weakens after making landfall.
Cyclone Vayu expected to make landfall in Gujarat today afternoon
According to the IMD, the 'very severe cylonic storm' is expected to hit Gujarat on Thursday afternoon between Porbandar and Diu.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
07:56 (IST)
3 lakh people evacuated from Gujarat, over 10,000 from Diu
Home Minister Amit Shah said Gujarat has evacuated about 3 lakh people and Diu, over 10,000 people from low-lying areas to safer places. Units of the Indian Coast Guard, navy, army and air force are on standby. NDRF teams also carried out evacuation, sensitisation and awareness drives at various locations.
07:44 (IST)
Cyclone Vayu now 130 km from Veraval in Gujarat
Cyclone Vayu over east-central Arabian Sea appears to have changed course overnight. It moved north-northwestwards in the last six hours, according to the India Meteorological Department. It is currently 130 kilometres southwest of Veraval in Gujarat and 180 kilometres south of Porbandar. It is likely to move north-northwestwards for some time and then northwestwards, skirting the coast of Saurashtra with wind speeds of 135 kmph to 145 kmph from Thursday afternoon.
07:41 (IST)
Damage reported from Somnath Temple in Gujarat
The shed at the entrance of Somnath Temple in Gir Somnath district was damaged by the strong winds brought in by the effect of the approaching Cyclone Vayu.
07:34 (IST)
Rescue teams on standby, including army and navy warships
As many as 52 NDRF teams, comprising around 45 rescuers each, are in Gujarat, with some already helping out with the evacuation operation. Ten columns of the Indian Army are on standby, along with warships and aircraft of the Indian Navy, all at the ready to assist to civil authorities.
07:32 (IST)
Approaching Cyclone Vayu has 10 districts of Gujarat on alert
On Thursday, an alert was sounded in 10 districts of Gujarat as Cyclone Vayu has turned "very severe". Residents of these districts have been asked to move out to safer places or cyclone shelters.
07:31 (IST)
Impact of Cyclone Vayu expected to remain strong for 24 hours after landfall
The impact of Cyclone Vayu is expected to remain strong for 24 hours even after its landfall, officials said. Usually, a cyclone weakens after making landfall.
07:29 (IST)
Cyclone Vayu expected to make landfall in Gujarat today afternoon
According to the IMD, the 'very severe cylonic storm' is expected to hit Gujarat on Thursday afternoon between Porbandar and Diu.