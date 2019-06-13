Cyclone Vayu in Gujarat LIVE updates: Storm to miss coast but IMD warns of high wind speed, substantial damage in state's seaside towns

Cyclone Vayu in Gujarat LATEST updates: "Even though Cyclone Vayu is not hitting Gujarat there is still a danger of destruction. We are expecting winds to hit speeds of 100 to 135 kilometres per hour. The NDRF and coast guard have evacuated many areas along the coastline as a precaution," Jayant Sarkar IMD Ahmedabad told News18
Manorama Mohanty, scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ahmedabad said that Cyclone Vayu won't hit Gujarat now as it has changed course overnight. It will skirt through coast of Veraval, Porbandar and Dwarka. Its effect will be seen on the coastal regions as there will be heavy wind speed and heavy rain as well.
Air passengers to and from the megapolis had a tough time Wednesday as nearly 400 flights were affected due to bad weather caused by the cycle Vayu which hit the neighbouring Gujarat coast, according to an airport official.
Cyclone Vayu appears to have changed course overnight. According to the IMD, it moved north-northwestwards in the last six hours and is currently 130 km southwest of Veraval in Gujarat and 180 km south of Porbandar. It is likely to move north-northwestwards for some time and then northwestwards, skirting the coast of Saurashtra with wind speeds of 135 kmph to 145 kmph from Thursday afternoon.
On Thursday, an alert was sounded in 10 districts of Gujarat as Cyclone Vayu has turned "very severe" and its impact is expected to remain strong for 24 hours even after its landfall, officials said. As many as 52 teams of the National Disaster Management Relief Force, comprising around 45 rescuers each, have been moved to the state, while 10 columns of the Indian Army have been kept on stand-by.
Warships and aircraft of the Indian Navy have been kept standby as well. A general alert has been sounded across 10 districts in Gujarat as wind speeds are likely to touch 170 kilometres per hour, a home ministry official said.
Vayu has turned into a "very severe" cyclone and it is expected that its impact will continue to be strong for 24 hours even after the landfall between Porbandar and Union Territory Diu, the official said.
Normally a cyclone becomes weak after its landfall. Residents of some of the Gujarat districts have been asked to move out to safer places or cyclone shelters.
Meanwhile, home secretary Rajiv Gauba on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee where preparation for relief and rescue operations were discussed threadbare.
The meeting took stock of the precautionary measures taken by the Gujarat government and Diu Union Territory administration to ensure that no human life is lost, damage to vital infrastructure is minimised and to ensure early recovery of all essential services post-cyclone landfall.
Diving and rescue teams and relief materials have been kept on standby for rendering assistance to civil authorities, as required, another official said. Medical teams and facilities at Indian Naval hospital in Mumbai are on standby to handle medical emergencies.
Both the administrations have also been advised for timely evacuation of people from low-lying coastal and vulnerable areas. The Gujarat and Diu administration are evacuating about three lakh people from the identified vulnerable areas and they are being shifted to around 700 cyclone and relief shelters.
10:55 (IST)
Eye of storm will not enter Gujarat
Speaking to reporters in Ahmedabad, the meteorological department's Additional Director Manorama Mohanti said the direction has "slightly" changed. "The 'very severe' cyclonic storm Vayu will not make landfall on the Saurashtra coast, but it will skirt the coast and affect Gir-Somnath, Junagadh, Porbandar, Devbhoomi-Dwarka districts and Union Territory Diu," she said. "The eye of the storm will not enter Gujarat, but half of the storm, the outer peripheral part, will enter the state and affect the coastal areas," Mohanti said.
10:54 (IST)
IMD warns of power outage, gale winds, very rough sea conditions even as Vayu to brush past Gujarat Coast
According to The Weather Channel, Cyclone Vayu’s possible impact could be:
10:19 (IST)
IMD warns cyclone can cause substantial damage even without hitting ground
"Even though Cyclone Vayu is not hitting Gujarat there is still a danger of destruction. We are expecting winds to hit speeds of 100 to 135 kilometres per hour. The NDRF and coast guard have evacuated many areas along the coastline as a precaution," Jayant Sarkar IMD Ahmedabad told News18.
The weather department's bulletin later clarified: Total destruction of thatched houses/extensive damage to Kutcha houses. Some damage to pucca houses. Potential threat from flying objects.(ii) Bending/uprooting of power and communication poles. (iii) Major damage to Kutcha and Pucca roads. Flooding of escape routes. Minor disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems.
(iv) Widespread damage to standing crops, plantation, orchards, falling of green coconuts and
tearing of palm fronds. Blowing down bushy trees like mango.(v) Small boats, country crafts
may get detached from moorings, can be expected.
10:07 (IST)
Cyclone Vayu to dissolve before reaching Karachi coast, says Skymetweather
After it skirts the Gujarat coast , Vayu is likely to encounter an anti-cyclone over North Arabian Sea which will result its stagnation near the Karachi Coast. There is also a likelihood of Vayu making no landfall and weakening in the sea itself, Skymetweather reported.
09:59 (IST)
IMD says Cyclone Vayu to affect Gir Somnath, Diu, Porbandar, Dwarka
The very severe cyclonic storm “vayu” is very likely to move north-northeastwards for some time and then northwstwards skirting the saurashtra coast affecting Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar and Devbhoomi Dwarka with wind speed 135-145 kmph gusting to 160 kmph from afternoon of 13 June 2019.
09:25 (IST)
Cyclone Vayu may weaken into Category 1 storm after skirting Gujarat coast, but high wind speeds still likely in coastal areas
Cyclone Vayu is likely to weaken after skirting the Gujarat coast near Porbandar. The weakening would take place due to its proximity of the coast as it is likely to become a Category 1 storm. However, winds to the tune of 135 kmph to 145 kmph gusting up to 175 kmph may cause damage over the Gujarat coast.
As per Skymetweather, Vayu may encounter weak steering environment, due to which the system could change its track. As the system curves north-northwest, Vayu’s speed will also become slow.
09:12 (IST)
Weather scientist says Cyclone Vayu won't hit Gujarat but is likely to cause heavy rainfall, gusty winds in coastal districts
Manorama Mohanty, scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ahmedabad said that Cyclone Vayu won't hit Gujarat now as it has changed course overnight. It will skirt through coast of Veraval, Porbandar and Dwarka. Its effect will be seen on the coastal regions as there will be heavy wind speed and heavy rain as well.
08:46 (IST)
Flight operations to be suspended in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod, Kandla till midnight today
The Airports Authority of India said flight operations at airports in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod, Kandla will be suspended for 24 hours from midnight in view of Cyclone Vayu.
08:43 (IST)
400 Mumbai flights affected due to Cyclone Vayu
Air passengers to and from the megapolis had a tough time Wednesday as nearly 400 flights were affected due to bad weather caused by the cycle Vayu which hit the neighbouring Gujarat coast, according to an airport official.
08:28 (IST)
Visuals from Chowpatty beach in Porbandar as the sea turns violent
08:28 (IST)
Citizen groups take up charge to prepare for impending storm, distribute food packets in affected area
08:23 (IST)
All Maharashtra beaches in Konkan region shut off to public
In view of the Cyclone Vayu, which is traversing fast in the Arabian Sea coupled with high tide on 12 and 13 June, all beaches in Konkan region have been shut off to the public.
08:23 (IST)
Here's NDRF's advisory to help citizens remain safe during the cyclone-induced poor weather conditions
08:13 (IST)
Cyclone Vayu changes course but state remains on high alert
07:56 (IST)
3 lakh people evacuated from Gujarat, over 10,000 from Diu
Home Minister Amit Shah said Gujarat has evacuated about 3 lakh people and Diu, over 10,000 people from low-lying areas to safer places. Units of the Indian Coast Guard, navy, army and air force are on standby. NDRF teams also carried out evacuation, sensitisation and awareness drives at various locations.
07:44 (IST)
Cyclone Vayu now 130 km from Veraval in Gujarat
Cyclone Vayu over east-central Arabian Sea appears to have changed course overnight. It moved north-northwestwards in the last six hours, according to the India Meteorological Department. It is currently 130 kilometres southwest of Veraval in Gujarat and 180 kilometres south of Porbandar. It is likely to move north-northwestwards for some time and then northwestwards, skirting the coast of Saurashtra with wind speeds of 135 kmph to 145 kmph from Thursday afternoon.
07:41 (IST)
Damage reported from Somnath Temple in Gujarat
The shed at the entrance of Somnath Temple in Gir Somnath district was damaged by the strong winds brought in by the effect of the approaching Cyclone Vayu.
07:34 (IST)
Rescue teams on standby, including army and navy warships
As many as 52 NDRF teams, comprising around 45 rescuers each, are in Gujarat, with some already helping out with the evacuation operation. Ten columns of the Indian Army are on standby, along with warships and aircraft of the Indian Navy, all at the ready to assist to civil authorities.
07:32 (IST)
Approaching Cyclone Vayu has 10 districts of Gujarat on alert
On Thursday, an alert was sounded in 10 districts of Gujarat as Cyclone Vayu has turned "very severe". Residents of these districts have been asked to move out to safer places or cyclone shelters.
07:31 (IST)
Impact of Cyclone Vayu expected to remain strong for 24 hours after landfall
The impact of Cyclone Vayu is expected to remain strong for 24 hours even after its landfall, officials said. Usually, a cyclone weakens after making landfall.
07:29 (IST)
Cyclone Vayu expected to make landfall in Gujarat today afternoon
According to the IMD, the 'very severe cylonic storm' is expected to hit Gujarat on Thursday afternoon between Porbandar and Diu.