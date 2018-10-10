You are here:
Cyclone Titli LIVE updates: Odisha govt orders immediate evacuation in Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Kendrapara and Jagtsinghpur

India FP Staff Oct 10, 2018 16:02:12 IST
  • Team 101 Reporters

    16:02 (IST)

    Post-landfall Outlook

    "After the landfall, the very severe cyclonic storm, Titli is very likely to maintain the intensity of cyclone till the evening of 11 October, while moving northeastwards across Odisha. Storm surge of the height of about 1 meter above astronomical tide is very likely to inundate low lying areas of Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh; Ganjam, Khurda and Puri districts of Odisha at the time of landfall," says meterological department.

    Input by Bibhuti Mahapatra/101Reporters

  • 15:57 (IST)

    Train services affected in north Andhra Pradesh, south Odisha coasts

    ANI reported that the train will not be operating between Khurda Road and Vizianagaram after 10pm, and UP trains from Howrah/Kharagpur side will not be allowed from Bhadrak after 5.15 pm

    Down trains from Hyderabad/Visakhapatnam side will not be allowed to run from Duvvada after 6.40 pm.

  • 15:51 (IST)

    Titli to intensify into "very severe" cyclonic storm during next 3 hours

    The IMD has said that Cyclone Titli will pass through Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam around Thursday morning. 

  • 15:39 (IST)

    NDMA urges citizens to be prepared for storm, issues advisory

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:34 (IST)

    Ganjam district administration prepares for storm's landfall at war footing

    • Water Resource Department to monitor the reservoirs and take steps for depletion, where required
    • Health & FW Department to ensure availability of essential medicines in hospitals at different levels, deployment of mobile health teams and medical relief centres
    • Fisheries & ARD Department to take similar action for bovine population
    • Energy department has organised sufficient materials and manpower for restoration of electrical infrastructure
    • All essential establishments to make power back up arrangements
    • Engineering departments in charge of roads to organise equipment and manpower for immediate restoration of roads
    • Departments of PR&DW and H&UD to ensure uninterrupted water supply

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:31 (IST)

    Odhisha Chief secy Aditya Prasad Padhi breifs media about the cyclone's progress and govt's preparedness

    Input by Manish Kumar, 101Reporters

  • 15:26 (IST)

    Rough sea conditions in Odisha: LW-4 warning issued at all Odisha ports, IMD advises immediate suspension of fishing activities   

    The sea condition is very high over west-central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to be phenomenal over the west-central and the adjoining north Bay of Bengal and along and off the south Odisha coast till Thursday, it said.

     
    Storm surge of height of about 1 metre above astronomical tide is very likely to inundate the low-lying areas of Ganjam, Khurda and Puri districts, it said.
    The IMD advised total suspension of fishing operations and shifting of coastal hutment dwellers to safe places. Fishermen along the Odisha coast, and central and north Bay of Bengal were advised not to venture into sea till Friday.
     
     
    In view of adverse weather conditions, it has advised hoisting of local warning signal LW-4 at all ports of Odisha.

  • 15:14 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers to help in relief and rescue ops in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

    Congress chief Rahul Gandhi expressed hope that the governments of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are ready to handle the situation arising out of Cyclone Titli which was moving towards the coastal areas of the states. He also urged Congress workers to rise to occasion and help fellow countrymen that might be affected due to the cyclone.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:09 (IST)

    Low-lying areas in Ganjam being evacuated

    Authorities in the Ganjam district of Odisha undertake evacuation of the people living in the low lying areas. Some older persons who are unable to walk are also evacuated to ensure them safe place to combat any emergency situation. 

    Input By Bibhuti Mohapatra, 101 Reporter

  • 15:04 (IST)

    Cyclone Titli continues to strengthen; gusts of around 165kmh/102mph and 1m storm surge recorded

  • 15:00 (IST)

    IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in coastal Odisha, Andhra Pradesh
     
    While several areas in coastal Odisha were lashed by rain on Wednesday, the IMD has forecast "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at several places and "extremely heavy rainfall" at isolated areas till Thursday under the impact of the very severe cyclonic storm.
     
     
    Districts like Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till Thursday, the IMD said.
     
     
    It also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for Kandhamal, Boudh and Dhenkanal district from Thursday. The IMD said rainfall would be accompanied by gale wind speed reaching 140 to 150 kmph and gusting to 165 kmph along and off Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts.

  • 14:57 (IST)

    NDMA issues do's and don'ts for assistance

  • 14:56 (IST)

    InPictures: Bhubaneswar is witnessing downpour since Wednesday morning

    By Manish Kumar, 101Reporters

  • 14:49 (IST)

    Naveen Patnaik chairs high-level meet, aims at zero casualty as cyclonic storm intensifies

    Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who chaired a high-level meet to take stock of the situation, asked the collectors of Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Kendrapara and Jagtsinghpur districts to go for an immediate evacuation of people in the low-laying areas in the coastal belt. The chief minister has also asked the authorities to ensure "zero casualty" and keep the cyclone shelters ready for housing the people during disaster.

  • 14:46 (IST)

    Odisha Chief Secretary AP Padhi reviews the situation, announces closure of schools and colleges for 2 days due to the cyclone threat.

    Image by Manish Kumar, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:44 (IST)

    Odisha govt in touch with the Centre over cycline preparedness

    The Odisha government has said that it is in direct touch with the Centre to monitor the movement of the cyclone over Bay of Bengal. The state government said that it will coordinate with the Centre to tackle the aftermaths of the cyclone after it hits the coasts of Odisha. Odisha Chief Secretary AP Padhi said that if needed the help of army would be sought.

    By Manish Kumar, 101Reporters

  • 14:42 (IST)

    Cyclone Titli expected to weaken after Thursday 

    The IMD said cyclone Titli moved at a speed of about 15 kmph during last six hours over west-central Bay of Bengal and lay centred at about 280 km south-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha.

    The storm is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam around Thursday morning, it said. Thereafter, it is likely to re-curve northeastward, move towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha and weaken gradually

  • 14:41 (IST)

    Cyclone Titli expected to make landfall in Odisha at 5.30 am, Thursday

    The IMD said cyclone Titli moved at a speed of about 15 kmph during last six hours over west-central Bay of Bengal and lay centred at about 280 km south-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha. The storm is expected to make landfall in Gopalpur area at around 5.30 am on Thursday. 

     

  • 14:34 (IST)

    NDRF, ODRAF teams deployed in vulnerable districts  

    The Odisha government has asked National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) to remian prepared for any emergency situation. Personnel of both the forces have already been positioned in vulnerable districts, Odisha Chief Secretary AP Padhi said.

     
    "We have not yet sought help of Army. If required we may go for it," Padhi said replying a question.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:31 (IST)

    Puri collector monitoring evacuation of low-lying areas

    Image By Manish Kumar, 101Reporters

  • 14:28 (IST)

    Low-lying areas in Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Kendrapara and Jagtsinghpur to be evacuated immediately 
     
     
    Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who took stock of the situation, asked the collectors of Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Kendrapara and Jagtsinghpur districts to go for an immediate evacuation of people in the low-laying areas in the coastal belt. 
     
    Chief Secretary AP Padhi said the district administration of Ganjam has already started evacuating people in Gopalpur area, where very severe cyclone 'Titli' is likely to make a landfall at about 5.30 am Thursday. So far, about 1,000 people have been shifted to safer place, he said.
     
    PTI
     

  • 14:18 (IST)

    Cyclone Titli intensifies over Bay of Bengal into a very severe cyclonic storm 

    Cyclone 'Titli' over Bay of Bengal intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm, is moving towards Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast.  The cyclonic storm is currently located about 280 km SSE of #Gopalpur, #Odisha. Max winds at 130 km/h gusts 155 km/h. 

  • 14:13 (IST)

    Do not panic! Have courage: International sand artist

    Padma Shri Awardee and international sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik requested people to not panic and have courage posting a picture of sand art. 

  • 14:11 (IST)

    IMD had issued depression warning last week over southeast and east central Arabian Sea

    Last week, Indian Meterological Department (IMD) had issued depression warning which later intensified into a 'deep depression' over the southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea. On Monday, Kerala received surplus rain and IMD reported that sea condition is likely to be rough over Andaman Sea and southeast during the 24 hours.

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2018 16:02 PM

