Cyclone Nisarga LIVE Updates: Storm is now 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai, eye of cyclone visible on radar, says IMD

Cyclone Nisarga LATEST Updates: Ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone 'Nisarga', the IMD said it was approaching north Maharashtra coast with a speed of 13 kmph during past six hours. "It is 155 km south-southwest of Alibag and 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai," said IMD.
Ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone 'Nisarga' in Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district, Mumbai and its metropolitan areas received rainfall since evening on Tuesday, which intensified later in the night.
"Met updates at 10.30 pm, 2 June. Mumbai and around rainfall since evening. Now its picked up intensity," India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai deputy director general of meteorology KS Hosalikar tweeted.
The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall in most parts of the metropolis and heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over the next 24 hours.
According to IMD, at present, the depression is lying 300 kilometre south-southwest of Alibag, and 350 kilometres south of Mumbai. It is very likely to move north-northeastward and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast.
It will make landfall as a 'severe cyclonic storm' with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kilometres per hour.
NDRF deploys 33 teams in Gujarat and Maharashtra
In a video message, NDRF Director General (DG) SN Pradhan said, "Gujarat and Maharashtra have 11 and 10 teams respectively and they are being deployed in the coastal districts facing the Arabian Sea".
On Gujarat's request, five more teams are being airlifted to the state from Punjab, he said.
Gujarat will have a total of 17 NDRF teams, including two on standby, and neighbouring Maharashtra 16 teams, including six on standby, he said.
"This will constitute a total of 33 teams in the two states," the officer said.
Maharashtra prepares for Cyclone Nisarga
Flight operations in Mumbai were partially hit due to the cyclonic storm approaching the west coast. Vistara put out an advisory saying, flights to/from Mumbai and Goa are likely to be impacted.
NDRF teams arrive at Mumbai for cyclone duty
Coastal Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat to witness heavy rains: Harsh Vardhan
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who also heads the ministries of science and technology, and earth sciences, said that cyclone Nisarga was lying centred over east central Arabian Sea about 165 km southwest of Alibag and 215 km south of Mumbai.
Heavy rainfalls likely over Coastal Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat in next few hours, said Vardhan.
Storm is 190 km south-southwest of Mumbai as of 7.30 am: IMD
Cyclone Nisarga is moving towards north Maharashtra coast with a wind speed of 12 kmph, said the India Meterological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.
"It is 140 km south-southwest of Alibag, 190 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 415 km south-southwest of Surat at 7.30 am on Wednesday," IMD tweeted.
Eight trains for Mumbai rescheduled: Central Railways
Considering the impending threat posed by Cyclone Nisarga, which is likely to hit Mumbai on 3 June, the Central Railways has rescheduled eight trains which were supposed to arrive or depart from Maharashttra's capital on Wednesday.
The timings of 02542 LTT-Gorakhpur, 06345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram, 01061 LTT-Darbhanga, 01071 LTT-Varanasi, 01019 CSMT-Bhubaneshwar special trains which were scheduled to leave Mumbai during Wednesday afternoon were changed to night, according to the Central Railways.
Cyclone Nisarga approaching north Maharashtra coast with 13 kmph speed: IMD
Cyclone Nisarga lies 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai: IMD
Ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone 'Nisarga', the IMD said it was approaching north Maharashtra coast with a speed of 13 kmph during past six hours. "It is 155 km south-southwest of Alibag and 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai," said IMD.
