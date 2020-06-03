Cyclone Nisarga LIVE Updates: Storm is now 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai, eye of cyclone visible on radar, says IMD

Cyclone Nisarga LATEST Updates: Ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone 'Nisarga', the IMD said it was approaching north Maharashtra coast with a speed of 13 kmph during past six hours. "It is 155 km south-southwest of Alibag and 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai," said IMD.

Ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone 'Nisarga' in Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district, Mumbai and its metropolitan areas received rainfall since evening on Tuesday, which intensified later in the night.

"Met updates at 10.30 pm, 2 June. Mumbai and around rainfall since evening. Now its picked up intensity," India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai deputy director general of meteorology KS Hosalikar tweeted.

The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall in most parts of the metropolis and heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over the next 24 hours.

According to IMD, at present, the depression is lying 300 kilometre south-southwest of Alibag, and 350 kilometres south of Mumbai. It is very likely to move north-northeastward and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast.

It will make landfall as a 'severe cyclonic storm' with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kilometres per hour.

NDRF deploys 33 teams in Gujarat and Maharashtra

In a video message, NDRF Director General (DG) SN Pradhan said, "Gujarat and Maharashtra have 11 and 10 teams respectively and they are being deployed in the coastal districts facing the Arabian Sea".

On Gujarat's request, five more teams are being airlifted to the state from Punjab, he said.

Gujarat will have a total of 17 NDRF teams, including two on standby, and neighbouring Maharashtra 16 teams, including six on standby, he said.

"This will constitute a total of 33 teams in the two states," the officer said.

Maharashtra prepares for Cyclone Nisarga

Flight operations in Mumbai were partially hit due to the cyclonic storm approaching the west coast. Vistara put out an advisory saying, flights to/from Mumbai and Goa are likely to be impacted.

"Please visit http://airvistara.com or SMS UK<Flight no.> to 9289228888 to check updated flight status before booking and leaving for the airport," it tweeted.