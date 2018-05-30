Cyclone Mekunu causes heavy rainfall coastal Karnataka's Mangaluru, Udupi; school, colleges to remain shut today

A day after Cyclone Mekunu brought heavy rains to Mangaluru and Udupi in Karnataka on Tuesday, the authorities are expecting the downpour to continue.

Quoting weather officials, NDTV reported that coastal Karnataka is likely to further receive more rainfall on Wednesday. According to Zee News, schools and colleges are likely to be shut in the affected areas.

However, Karnataka's Revenue and Disaster Management Department on Wednesday morning said that the rains have reduced in Mangaluru. "Water-logging in the streets has receded significantly. Normalcy is being restored," it said on its official twitter account.

Mangaluru and Bantwal taluks were among the worst-hit places on Tuesday, said the NDTV report. Boats had to be used to ferry stranded people, including school children. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to officials and directed them to ensure all possible assistance in the affected areas.

I pray for the safety and wellbeing of all those affected by heavy rains in various parts of Karnataka. Have spoken to officials and asked them to ensure all possible assistance in the affected areas. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 29, 2018

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy took stock of the situation at Dakshina Kannada, a statement from his office said. It further added that Kumaraswamy has directed the deputy commissioner to take assistance from the coast guard and take all necessary precautionary measures "to prevent loss of lives and mitigate the damages". BJP MP from Dakshina Kannada Nalin Kumar Kateel visited the water-logged area to assess the situation.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP MP from Dakshina Kannada, visits the affected areas of #Mangalore following pre-monsoon rain in parts of the city #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/mgFldYkMQX — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2018

One flight each from Air India, SpiceJet and Air India Express were diverted from the Mangalore airport on Tuesday due to poor visibility, reported Times Now. However, the Air Traffic Control said that the condition would soon improve.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a tweet that the deputy commissioners in Mangaluru Udupi, and Karwar were alerted on the situation. "Mangaluru battalion NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team is deployed as a standby support to district administration," the NDMA said.

The Home Minister's Office tweeted that Rajnath Singh has reviewed the situation and asked the home secretary to rush additional teams of NDRF teams to Mangaluru, if required. "MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) is closely monitoring the situation in coastal Karnataka," it said.

Southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on Tuesday. Private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather predicted that the southwest monsoon would hit Bengaluru in 48 hours from 29 May. On 26 May, the Indian Meteorological Department had issued a warning regarding Cyclone Mekunu for Maharashtra-Goa coast.

