You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Cyclone Mekunu: 3 Indians among 11 killed in southern Oman, Yemeni island of Socotra

India PTI May 27, 2018 21:00:56 IST

Dubai: Three Indians were among 11 people killed by Cyclone Mekunu that has battered southern Oman and the Yemeni island of Socotra, authorities and reports have said. Cyclone Mekunu hit Oman's Dhofar and Al-Wusta provinces on Friday after intensifying from a category one to a category two cyclone, with winds of up to 170 kilometres per hour after it made landfall on Socotra on Thursday.

File image of debris litter after Cyclone Mekunu in Salalah, Oman. AP

File image of debris litter after Cyclone Mekunu in Salalah, Oman. AP

"Indian Embassy Team in Salalah has confirmed that as per Royal Oman Police, mortal remains of one (Shamsher Ali) of two missing Indian have been found and the search for the other (Madhu) is underway. There is no report of casualty amongst other expatriates," the Indian Embassy in Muscat tweeted. Embassy officials visited a camp at Taqah in Salalah and arranged food for 460 people (145 Indians and 315 Bangladeshi nationals).

"Indian Embassy is taking care of 50 Indian dhow crew," it said.  Salalah port authorities that four Indian registered dhows have sunk alongside the port. All Indian crew are safe, it said.
The death toll from the cyclone has reached 11.

According to AFP, Socotra's governor Ramzy Mahrous said today that the death toll on the island remained seven -- five Yemenis and two Indian sailors. A further eight Indian sailors remain missing.


Updated Date: May 27, 2018 21:00 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores