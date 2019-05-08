Cyclone Fani survivors: How Haramani Behera's deep attachment, extreme faith on her concrete house proved fatal to the 58-year-old

Editor's note: Cyclone Fani has left in its wake a trail of destruction in Odisha. This multi-part reported series tells of who survived the devastation.

***

She always felt safe at her two-room concrete home in Angarapada village near Naroda bazaar in Turintira Panchayat of Khordha district's Balipatna block.

Leave alone a day before but even after two hours of rain and the gusty wind started terrifying Haramani Behera (58), wife of Trilochan Behera, she didn't want to move out to a safer place.

"I called, requested and even shouted at her to get out immediately and come to our place, but she didn't budge. She kept saying if death is written on my luck I will prefer to die inside my home," recalls Kanchan, a relative. Kanchan is the wife of Haramani's brother-in-law.

However, at around 11.25am when a coconut tree fell on the roof of her house, Haramani finally thought she should respect others' advice and started moving out with much difficulty against a fiery wind, to join other family members at Kanchan's house, barely 15 feet away.

Perhaps Haramani didn't know that she was stepping out of her home for the last time only to return draped in a white cloth in less than 15 minutes later.

She must have crossed four-five feet when a huge branch fell on her and she died instantly, says her 34-year-old son Pradipta, who works as a cook in a roadside south Indian joint at Nimapara market, 14 kilometres away.

"That morning she had a cup of tea. I had already cooked lunch by 7 am. She said after the cyclone we would eat together," recalls Pradipta's wife Harapriya, 26.

After Haramani's death, Harapriya is devastated. For since she married Pradipta, four years back, it's Haramani who stayed with her always. Now she will have to live alone with her 2.5-year-old son Surya, also fondly called Gagloo.

"This morning my father-in-law went to collect the public distribution system ration and Pradipta to invite relatives living away in other villages to the 10th to 13th-day rites of Haramani. I felt very lonely. Gagloo kept on searching for his grandmother," says Harapriya.

Sarpanch of Turintira Panchayat Sulochana Swain confirms Harapriya is a Cyclone Fani casualty.

"Her family has been given Rs 2,000 under Harischandra Sahayata Yojana for carrying out last rites. The revenue inspector is making an assessment. We will write to the government to pay the family all compensation meant for Cyclone Fani victims," the sarpanch says.

The family owns half an acre of agricultural land. Pradipta says he had last gone to work on 2 May. It's unlikely for him to get back to the job in the next 20 days because apart from his mother's rites, he will have to clear off the debris and the fallen trees first. There is also the danger of reptiles. All these days, of course, he is not going to be paid by his owner.

"I can't blame him (the owner of the food stall)," he says.

The destruction by the cyclone was so severe that initially Haramani's body couldn't be carried to the community health centre (CHC) at Balipatna, 6 kilometres from Angarpada for the doctor's final word that she's dead.

After the sarpanch gave in writing confirming the death that her body was finally cremated 32 hours after she breathed her last.

"It was terrible. No dried firewood was there. We pulled bamboos from thatched roofs razed to the ground. Even that didn't catch fire because everything was wet. Finally, we had to pour petrol on the bamboos to burn the body. It took five to six hours," says Kailash Behera, a neighbour.

"We never knew death comes like this. That day asbestos flew like birds. Some sustained minor injuries," says another villager.

Soon Cyclone Fani will fade away from public memory but for Trilochan, Pradipta, Harapriya and little Gagloo it will remain as a grim reminder of Haramani's sad demise and the need to rebuild their lives again.

