Cyclone Fani LIVE updates: Odisha prepares on war footing as storm likely to hit coast tomorrow; 25,425 people evacuated till 11 am

Cyclone in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal LATEST news and updates: Two more special trains will start from Puri at 3 pm and 6 pm today for Howrah, South Eastern Railway said. The trains will halt at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendujhar road, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kharagpur.
The Indian Meteorological Department has forewarned of heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal Odisha. Andhra's Visakhapatnam, Vijayanagaram and Srikakulam towns are most likely to receive heavy rainfall.
Bracing up for the impending storm. the Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri replaced the 15-feet-long Patitapabana Bana, or holy flag atop the temple with a four-feet-long variant to signify that the state should prepare for the cyclone. For Puri in Odisha, it was among the first signs of the town bracing for Cyclone Fani, which is expected to make landfall Friday.
A special train with reserved and unreserved berths will start from Puri at 12 pm today and go towards Shalimar. It will halt at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendujhar road, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kharagpur stations. The train will reach Bhubaneswar at about 1:30 pm. The Odisha government has advised tourists to leave the seaside pilgrim town of Puri by Thursday, a senior official said.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Wednesday requested the Election Commission of India to relax the Model Code of Conduct in four coastal districts to enable the state take steps in view of the cyclone threat.
The storm will make a landfall between Gopalpur and Chandbali, leading to heavy rains are very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.
Railways has cancelled 81 trains and diverted two more in view of the cyclone. Meanwhile, a red alert has been sounded in Srikakulam district of north coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall has been predicted in adjoining Vizianagaram district.
The average rainfall in several areas will be up to 20 cm and the impact of Fani will be much more severe than 'Titli' which had hit the coast last year. At least 60 people had been killed when cyclone Titli struck Odisha in October 2018. Gusty wind with speed 40-50 km per hour is expected at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.
Odisha government advised tourists to leave the pilgrim town of Puri and ordered closure of all educational institutions in the state between 2 and 4 May. Mass evacuation of people from vulnerable and low-lying areas has begun.
All the 880 cyclone centres have been equipped with modern facilities and trained manpower have been readied for the purpose. Each centre can accommodate around 1000 people, Chief Secretary AP Padhi said. 335 units of fire services have also been kept ready in the state.
A total of 47 flood rescue and relief teams have been pre-positioned in 25 vulnerable/coastal areas of West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala to meet any eventuality arising due to the cyclone.
Navy and Coast Guard ships and helicopters, relief teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in strategic locations, while Army and Air Force units have been put on standby as the cyclonic storm is approaching the coast, officials said. The NDRF has deployed 41 teams in Andhra Pradesh (8), Odisha (28) and West Bengal (5) and it is keeping on standby 13 teams in West Bengal and 10 in Andhra Pradesh, an official said.
The Odisha government has cancelled all leaves of doctors and health staff up to 15 May to deal with any possible situation. The central government has released advance financial assistance of Rs 1,086 crore to assist states in undertaking preventive and relief measures. Of the sanctioned amount, Odisha will receive Rs 340.87 crore, Tamil Nadu Rs 309.37 crore, West Bengal Rs 235.50 crore and Andhra Pradesh will get Rs 200.25 crore.
While Odisha braces for the “extremely severe cyclonic storm”, which will sustain a wind speed of 175-185 kmph, gusting up to 205 kmph, the Election Commission lifted the Model Conduct in 11 coastal districts.
Updated Date: May 02, 2019 13:06:57 IST
With the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani expected to bring heavy rainfall to Andhra Pradesh, particularly the north coastal districts, the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) has warned fishermen against venturing into the sea, which is expected to be very rough.
In its cyclone warning, the RTGS also cautioned the general public to stay away from the sea and desist from taking selfies. A storm surge of 1.5 metres above the astronomical tide has been forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), The Hindu reported.
8 lakh to be evacuated in Odisha
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said that about eight lakh people would be evacuated in view of "extremely severe" cyclonic storm Fani, which is likely to hit the coast in Puri on 3 May afternoon.
Chairing a high-level review meeting, he directed to ensure 100 per cent evacuation in the vulnerable areas as every life is precious, and set the goal to achieve zero-casualty.
He said about eight lakh people would be evacuated to safer places by Thursday evening.
Storm to hit Odisha coast between Gopalpur-Chandbali tomorrow noon; wind speed may cross 200 kmph
IMD predicts that Cyclone Fani is likely to move north-northeastwards and cross Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali around puri by 3rd May afternoon with maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph.
Railways to run two more special trains to evacuate people; halts include Bhubaneswar, Howrah
IMD warns of gale wind off West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts
Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kilometre per hour gusting to 60 kilometre per hour is very likely along and off north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and along and off West Bengal coasts. It is likely to become gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kilometre per hour gusting to 80 kilometre per hour from today night along and off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts.
Heavy rainfall warning in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha
Cyclone Fani is expected to make landfall in south of Puri
After moving in the Northwest direction, Cyclone Fani is now recurving Northeast and moving parallel to the coast of Vishakapatnam. The cyclonic storm is 220 kilometres away from Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) 430 kilometres from Puri, Odisha.
Cyclone Fani is expected to make landfall in south of Puri. It will be bringing in heavy showers to Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal over the weekend. The intensity of the cyclone will be 170-180 gusting to 200 at the time of landfall.
Puri’s Jagannath temple replaces flag to sound alert
Tourists advised to leave coastal Odisha towns by today; Railways to run a special train at 12 pm
81 trains cancelled, 2 diverted ahead of cyclonic storm's arrival
Indian Ocean helps us gauge global warming's impact on cyclones
It is beyond doubt that tropical cyclones are responding to global warming and we can tell by the number of high-intensity cyclones which are intensifying more rapidly after forming and moving more slowly than before. The warming of the ocean, especially deeper below the surface, means that cyclones are also receiving more energy in terms of moisture, which packs a punch in these cyclones.
Over the last few decades, high-intensity storms with a greater than 95 knot mean sustained winds have shown a clear increase while those above mean sustained winds of 63 knots do not show much of an increase. This is consistent with global warming – the total number of cyclones will not necessarily increase but the number of high-intensity storms will increase. This is because of a warmer atmosphere with a higher moisture-holding capacity as well as the warmer upper ocean with an increased capacity of the fuel tank.
Read the full article here
Puri-based sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik makes new art to create awareness
Armed forces on alert as Odisha braces for cyclonic storm Fani
India asked its ships and military units to prepare for 'Fani', a cyclone that's barreling towards the country's eastern coast and may hit four states tomorrow.
National Disaster Response Force team on their way to Kathmandu for the rescue operations, at NSCBI Airport in Kolkata
"The Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief and rescue operations. The Indian Army and the Indian Air Force units in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal have also been put on standby," a Home Ministry official said.
Indian Naval ships at Visakhapatnam and Chennai are standing-by to proceed to the most affected areas to undertake Humanitarian Aid Distress Relief (HADR), evacuation, logistic support including providing medical aid, the Navy said in a statement.
Cyclone Fani about 500 kms from Odisha: IMD
Cyclone Fani, which has turned into an "extreme severe cyclonic" storm, is about 540 kilometre from the Odisha coast, the India Meteorological Department or IMD said in an early morning tweet. The cyclonic storm is moving northwards with a speed of 5 kilometres per hour in last six hours and is likely to make landfall at Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, on 3 May with wind speed of up to 200 km per hour.