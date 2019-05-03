Cyclone Fani LIVE Updates: Impact of landfall process has started, confirms IMD, says Fani will make a landfall between 8-11 am

Cyclone Fani in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, LATEST News and updates | The India Met Department has confirmed the impact of the landfall process has begun already in Odisha. The wind speed of the storm is 175 kmph. The eye of the storm will hit the landmass at point of time now, said Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi. Speaking to reporters, IMD chief HR Biswas said, "The impact of landfall process has started. Fani will make a landfall between 8-11 am. In the morning at 6:31 am it was 70 km south-southwest of Puri, it is moving now."
Cyclone Fani is making landfall right now near Puri in Odisha as a Category 4 storm. Meteorologists have dubbed the extremely severe storm as one of the strongest landfalling cyclones in the country's recorded history.
Cyclone Fani has reached close to Odisha coast near Puri. The wind speed of the storm is 175 kmph. The eye of the storm will hit the landmass at point of time now, said Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi.
Cyclone Fani is very likely to cross Odisha Coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, south of Puri during 3 May forenoon with maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph. Landfall process is very likely to continue till noon of Friday.
Being touted as India's worst cyclone in the past 20 years, Cyclone Fani is expected to make landfall on the coast of Odisha near Puri around noon today. Reports, however, have conflicting time regarding the landfall. While some said the landfall process will start from 8 am, other reports said the landfall can be around noon or even later even in the day.
The Indian Meteorological Department's morning bulletin states that the extremely severe Cyclone Fani law centered about 80 kilometres south-southwest of Puri, 65 kilometres southeast of Gopalpur and 280 kilometres east-northeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.
It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross Odisha Coast near to Puri in between 8 to 10 am with maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph. The landfall process is very likely to continue till noon/afternoon of 3rd May.
The ‘extremely severe’ cyclonic storm Fani is expected to make a landfall near the pilgrim town of Puri in Odisha on Friday early afternoon. The state government has issued a safety advisory and asked people to remain indoors.
The landfall is expected to last for a period of four to five hours and over 11 lakh people have been evacuated all over Odisha from vulnerable and low-lying areas. The most vulnerable districts are Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Naygarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore. Around 4,000 shelters, including 880 specially designed cyclone centres, are housing the evacuees.
All shops, business establishments, private and government offices except those associated with relief and rescue operations will remain closed. Chief Secretary AP Padhi said, "There may be a lull before the storm, but it will be the most dangerous phase and people should be extremely careful and keep indoor.”
Fani, according to sources, has gathered speed and is rolling dangerously towards the coast clocking 17 km per hour and lay 275 km south-southwest of Puri around 9.30 pm on 2 May. Navy, Air Force, Army and Coast Guard have already been put on high alert and personnel of National Disaster Response Force, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and fire service have also been deployed in vulnerable areas.
Leave of all doctors and health officials and police personnel have been cancelled. The Railways said a large number trains have been cancelled as a precautionary measure. The East Coast Railway has cancelled over 147 trains till 4 May, an ECoR official said in Bhubaneswar. Three special trains were run from Puri to Howrah and Shalimar in West Bengal on Thursday to facilitate the evacuation of tourists.
Flight operations from Bhubaneswar airport are also suspended for 24 hours from Thursday midnight. India's biggest oil and gas producer ONGC has removed close to 500 of its employees from offshore installations in the Bay of Bengal and moved drilling rigs to safer locations.
After crossing Odisha, the cyclone is likely to move towards West Bengal and is still likely to impact parts of the northeast, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. There is forecast of massive tides that could surge up to 1.5 metres during the landfall. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea.
With inputs from PTI
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: May 03, 2019 08:51:39 IST
Highlights
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Power Distribution Corporation asks people to remain alert
Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Corporation Ltd has cautioned public to be more alert regarding any untoward power accidents during the storm.
Similarly, 12,000 poles, 50 cranes, 40 pole drilling machines, 40 generators, 70 power saws, 2,000 transformers, wires, conductors, cross arms, insulators were already sent to the cyclone-affected areas and in addition, other necessary items are being procured.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
WATCH: Coastal town of Digha; impact of landfall process has begun
Visuals from coastal town of Digha in West Bengal as Cyclone Fani is expected to make landfall in Odisha's Puri district by 11 am. According to the India Met department, the impact of landfall process has begun.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
One of the strongest landfalling cyclones in the country's recorded history: Experts
Cyclone Fani is making landfall right now near Puri in Odisha as a Category 4 storm. Meteorologists have dubbed the extremely severe storm as one of the strongest landfalling cyclones in the country's recorded history.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Cyclone Fani landfall process begins
Cyclone Fani reaches close to Odisha coast Puri. The wind speed of the storm is 175 kmph. The eye of the storm will hit the landmass at point of time now, said Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi.
Bibhuti Mohapatro/101Reporters
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Fishermen in Penthakata village leave their houses for relief centers
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Danger signals hoisted at ports in Andhra Pradesh
Great danger signal no. 10 kept hoisted at Kalingapatnam, Bheemunipatnam ports. Great danger signal no. 8 hoisted at Visakhapatnam and Gangavaram ports, ANI reported. Local cautionary signal no. 3 kept hoisted at Machilipatnam, Krishnapatnam, Nizamapatnam, Kakinada and Vadarevu ports.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
50 buses to ply to Digha to evacuate tourists
South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) will operate about 50 buses from Digha on 3 May to evacuate the stranded tourists at Digha to minimise the inconvenience caused due to suspension of train operations to Digha. (ANI)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
VISUALS FROM PURI BEACH
Strong winds and rainfall hit Puri.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
10 more trains cancelled: Railways had earlier scrapped 147 trains
It has further been decided to cancel 10 more trains — 7 trains on 3 May, one train on 4 May, one train on 6 May and one train on 7 May. Railways had earlier cancelled 147 trains from 1 to 3 May, ANI reported.
These trains were supposed to pass in Bhadrak-Vizianagaram Railway section of Howrah-Chennai Main Line during cyclone time and some were supposed to originate and ending its journey at Puri or at Bhubaneswar.
Bibhuti Mohapatro/101Reporters
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Cyclone Fani next to 1999 Super Cyclone which battered Odisha
According to reports, this could be the first time since the 1999 Super Cyclone that Odisha will bear the brunt of such a severe storm. The 1999 cyclone killed nearly 10,000 people and battered the state with winds of 270-300 km/h. Cyclone Fani is expected to remain "extremely severe" for four to six hours after landfall, IMD officials said. It will then gradually weaken, reports said.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Over 1 million moved to safety: Cyclone Fani likely to affect 10,000 villages in 14 districts in Odisha
More than a million people are being moved to safety as tense Odisha battens down the hatches to take on the might of the "extremely severe" Cyclone Fani, which is set to make landfall near Puri between 8 am and 10 am on Friday. Fani is likely to affect over 10,000 villages and 52 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in 14 districts of the state.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Rainfall reported in Odisha, Andhra's coastal towns, including Gopalpur, Puri
Moderate to heavy rainfall was reported from costal Odisha towns including Gopalpur and Puri. The two Odisha towns also reported gusty winds, with the windspeed reaching speed of 53 knots 100 kmph) and 38 knots (70 kmph) for Gopalpur and Puri respectively. Here is the overnight rainfall data untill 6.30 am today morning.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
IMD's latest bulletin says Fani centred just 80 km from temple town of Puri
The Indian Meteorological Department's morning bulletin states that the extremely severe Cyclone Fani law centered about 80 kilometres south-southwest of Puri, 65 kilometres southeast of Gopalpur and 280 kilometres east-northeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
Cyclone Fani likely to make landfall between 8 and 10 am
The extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross Odisha coast near Puri between 8 and 10 am with maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph. The landfall process is very likely to continue till noon/ late afternoon of 3rd May.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
Odisha seeks additional 20 units of NDRF
Considering the possible impact of 'extremely severe' Cyclone Fani, the Odisha government has sought 20 additional units of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The additional units will be deployed at various districts which will be affected due to the cyclone. At present, 28 NDRF teams are positioned in 14 districts. Apart from NDRF teams, 20 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 525 fire service personnel have been deployed at various places of coastal and adjourning districts.
Input by Bibhuti Mohapatro/101Reporters
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
State govt seeks additional 20 units of NDRF
Considering the possible impact of extreme severe cyclone Fani, the Odisha government has sought 20 additional units of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The additional units will be deployed at various districts which will be affected due to the cyclone.
At present, 28 NDRF teams are positioned in 14 districts. Apart from NDRF teams, 20 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 525 fire service personnel have been deployed at various places of coastal and adjourning districts.
Input by Bibhuti Mohapatro/101Reporters
Coast Guard positions 34 disaster relief teams
As Cyclone Fani heads towards the eastern coast, the Indian Coast Guard has positioned 34 disaster relief teams at different spots and deployed four ships to handle any exigency.
Fani is billed to be the most severe cyclonic storm since the super cyclone of 1999, that claimed close to 10,000 lives and left a trail of destruction in vast swathes of Odisha, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre.
PTI
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
08:47 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Power Distribution Corporation asks people to remain alert
Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Corporation Ltd has cautioned public to be more alert regarding any untoward power accidents during the storm.
Similarly, 12,000 poles, 50 cranes, 40 pole drilling machines, 40 generators, 70 power saws, 2,000 transformers, wires, conductors, cross arms, insulators were already sent to the cyclone-affected areas and in addition, other necessary items are being procured.
08:39 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
WATCH: Coastal town of Digha; impact of landfall process has begun
Visuals from coastal town of Digha in West Bengal as Cyclone Fani is expected to make landfall in Odisha's Puri district by 11 am. According to the India Met department, the impact of landfall process has begun.
08:33 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
One of the strongest landfalling cyclones in the country's recorded history: Experts
Cyclone Fani is making landfall right now near Puri in Odisha as a Category 4 storm. Meteorologists have dubbed the extremely severe storm as one of the strongest landfalling cyclones in the country's recorded history.
08:18 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Cyclone Fani landfall process begins
Cyclone Fani reaches close to Odisha coast Puri. The wind speed of the storm is 175 kmph. The eye of the storm will hit the landmass at point of time now, said Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi.
Bibhuti Mohapatro/101Reporters
08:06 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Fishermen in Penthakata village leave their houses for relief centers
08:05 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Danger signals hoisted at ports in Andhra Pradesh
Great danger signal no. 10 kept hoisted at Kalingapatnam, Bheemunipatnam ports. Great danger signal no. 8 hoisted at Visakhapatnam and Gangavaram ports, ANI reported. Local cautionary signal no. 3 kept hoisted at Machilipatnam, Krishnapatnam, Nizamapatnam, Kakinada and Vadarevu ports.
07:56 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
50 buses to ply to Digha to evacuate tourists
South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) will operate about 50 buses from Digha on 3 May to evacuate the stranded tourists at Digha to minimise the inconvenience caused due to suspension of train operations to Digha. (ANI)
07:53 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
VISUALS FROM PURI BEACH
Strong winds and rainfall hit Puri.
07:51 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
10 more trains cancelled: Railways had earlier scrapped 147 trains
It has further been decided to cancel 10 more trains — 7 trains on 3 May, one train on 4 May, one train on 6 May and one train on 7 May. Railways had earlier cancelled 147 trains from 1 to 3 May, ANI reported.
These trains were supposed to pass in Bhadrak-Vizianagaram Railway section of Howrah-Chennai Main Line during cyclone time and some were supposed to originate and ending its journey at Puri or at Bhubaneswar.
Bibhuti Mohapatro/101Reporters
07:46 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Cyclone Fani next to 1999 Super Cyclone which battered Odisha
According to reports, this could be the first time since the 1999 Super Cyclone that Odisha will bear the brunt of such a severe storm. The 1999 cyclone killed nearly 10,000 people and battered the state with winds of 270-300 km/h. Cyclone Fani is expected to remain "extremely severe" for four to six hours after landfall, IMD officials said. It will then gradually weaken, reports said.
07:43 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Over 1 million moved to safety: Cyclone Fani likely to affect 10,000 villages in 14 districts in Odisha
More than a million people are being moved to safety as tense Odisha battens down the hatches to take on the might of the "extremely severe" Cyclone Fani, which is set to make landfall near Puri between 8 am and 10 am on Friday. Fani is likely to affect over 10,000 villages and 52 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in 14 districts of the state.
07:32 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Rainfall reported in Odisha, Andhra's coastal towns, including Gopalpur, Puri
Moderate to heavy rainfall was reported from costal Odisha towns including Gopalpur and Puri. The two Odisha towns also reported gusty winds, with the windspeed reaching speed of 53 knots 100 kmph) and 38 knots (70 kmph) for Gopalpur and Puri respectively. Here is the overnight rainfall data untill 6.30 am today morning.
07:14 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
IMD's latest bulletin says Fani centred just 80 km from temple town of Puri
The Indian Meteorological Department's morning bulletin states that the extremely severe Cyclone Fani law centered about 80 kilometres south-southwest of Puri, 65 kilometres southeast of Gopalpur and 280 kilometres east-northeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.
07:10 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
Cyclone Fani likely to make landfall between 8 and 10 am
The extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross Odisha coast near Puri between 8 and 10 am with maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph. The landfall process is very likely to continue till noon/ late afternoon of 3rd May.
07:01 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
Odisha seeks additional 20 units of NDRF
Considering the possible impact of 'extremely severe' Cyclone Fani, the Odisha government has sought 20 additional units of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The additional units will be deployed at various districts which will be affected due to the cyclone. At present, 28 NDRF teams are positioned in 14 districts. Apart from NDRF teams, 20 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 525 fire service personnel have been deployed at various places of coastal and adjourning districts.
Input by Bibhuti Mohapatro/101Reporters
06:58 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
State govt seeks additional 20 units of NDRF
Considering the possible impact of extreme severe cyclone Fani, the Odisha government has sought 20 additional units of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The additional units will be deployed at various districts which will be affected due to the cyclone.
At present, 28 NDRF teams are positioned in 14 districts. Apart from NDRF teams, 20 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 525 fire service personnel have been deployed at various places of coastal and adjourning districts.
Input by Bibhuti Mohapatro/101Reporters
06:57 (IST)
Coast Guard positions 34 disaster relief teams
As Cyclone Fani heads towards the eastern coast, the Indian Coast Guard has positioned 34 disaster relief teams at different spots and deployed four ships to handle any exigency.
Fani is billed to be the most severe cyclonic storm since the super cyclone of 1999, that claimed close to 10,000 lives and left a trail of destruction in vast swathes of Odisha, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre.
PTI