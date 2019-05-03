Cyclone Fani LIVE Updates: Chandrababu Naidu accuses EC of causing delay in rescue ops; street hawkers in Kolkata evacuated

Cyclone Fani in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, LATEST News and updates | Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused the Election Commission of having scuttled his plans on cyclone rescue and relief operations.
A special notice from the West Bengal government says, "Every primary and high school in the districts should be prepared for any sort of emergency. The keys should be handed over to either local people or the teachers. No flood victim or evacuated villager should wait for shelter."
At a press conference, Sanjeev Bandhopadhyay, Deputy DGM, Indian Meteorological Department, said, “Cyclone Fani has weakened to a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ and is now 200 kilometres southwest from the coastal area of Digha in East Midnapore district and 340 kilometres southwest of Kolkata. The cyclone is expected to weaken further in the next nine hours. The cyclone is expected to make landfall in West Bengal at a speed of 80-115 kmph at midnight. There is a possibility of the cyclone entering earlier in the evening."
At a press conference, BJP’s general secretary Kailash Vijayvargia said, “Eight districts in West Bengal will be affected due to cyclone Fani. All political programmes remain cancelled from the BJP. We request all to stay in their districts. We pray this doesn’t create much damage. BJP will keep politics aside. If the state government needs any assistance from us, our party workers are ready to help in rescue and relief. We are standing by the CM.”
A 32-year-old woman gave birth to a baby girl at the Railway Hospital in Bhubaneswar at 11:03 am, just as Cyclone Fani was passing through Odisha. The baby was named after the cyclonic storm, Fani, reported ANI.
The woman is a railway employee and works as a helper at at the Coach Repair Workshop at Mancheswar. Both the mother and the child are fine. The cyclone had put a lot of pregnant women in danger, it was reported on Thursday.
Bhubaneswar has borne some of the worst brunt of Cyclone Fani with widespread damage at not just the city airport but across the city. The city now stares at one of the most extensive reconstruction efforts.
Sanjeev Bandhopadhyay, Deputy DGM Meteorological Department has held a press conference to announce that the "extremely severe cyclonic storm" had crossed Puri from 8 am to 10 am, the eye of the storm is now on land and that it has weakened to a "severe cyclonic storm." On 4 May, the storm will enter Bangladesh and from 5 May onwards things will be normalised, he said.
News reports have said that six people have died in Kendrapada and Nayapalli in Odisha in what are the very first reports of casualty from the state. The Odisha government has not confirmed any deaths yet.
With the cyclonic storm showing the very first signs of letting up in Odisha, National Disaster Response Force teams have already begun work in Balasore district of Odisha and Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.
The India Meteorological Department has said that Fani looks to weaken in the next three hours. At his rally in Rajasthan's Hindaun, Narendra Modi promised a Rs 1,000 crore relief package for Cyclone Fani. "I conducted a meeting on the level of preparedness," the prime minister said on Friday.
The concrete ghats of old and new Digha sea beach gave away at around 11 am on Friday, as the cyclone hit Bengal. The West Bengal government has been evacuating tourists on a war footing. So far, 70,000 families have been evacuated from the coastal belt of Bengal already and further evacuation efforts are underway.
Indian Navy's P-8I and Dornier are being scheduled to be launched on Friday afternoon to undertake aerial survey to assess the extent of impact and devastation after Cyclone Fani crossed the Odisha coast. Cyclone Fani has moved away from Andhra Pradesh, confirmed India Met Department. Speaking to ANI, Mrityunjay Mohapatra from IMD, Delhi said, "So, we have issued a de-warning. Three districts in Andhra Pradesh were impacted by heavy rainfall."
Kolkata airport is functional, however, airport authorities have asked airlines to cancel both domestic and international flights from 3:00 pm on Friday till 8:30 am on Saturday in the wake of cyclone Fani. Technicians and engineers along with emergency systems have been put on standby at Kolkata airport.
North coastal Andhra Pradesh is facing a flood threat as Cyclone Fani has crossed the Indian coast 15 kilometres off Gopalpur in Odisha. Rivers originating from Odisha are expected to be in spate, Srikakulam collector, J Nivas said.
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the impact is likely to reduce and Cyclone Fani is likely to move towards the West Bengal coast. The system is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards, weaken gradually and emerge into Gangetic West Bengal as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph by early Saturday.
Fani is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross Odisha Coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, close to Puri before 11 am with a maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph. After the landfall., the system is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards, weaken gradually and emerge into Gangetic West Bengal as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph by early Saturday.
It is very likely to continue to move further north-northeastwards and emerge into Bangladesh on 4 May evening as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph.
Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at 8 am. Part of the eye lies over land at 8.30 am. The entire process of eye entering into the land will be completed in next two hours. Current wind speed of the storm is 175 to 185 kmph in Puri gusting to 195 kmph. Puri reported maximum sustained windspeed of 142 km/h gusting to 174 km/h at 7:30 am today.
Reports said that even with a wind speed of 175 kmph gusting up to 200 kmph, that is not just the worry with Cyclone Fani. The tidal surge, which experts have predicted could go up to 30 feet, that will submerge several coastal and low lying areas.
The India Met Department has confirmed the impact of the landfall process has begun already in Odisha. The wind speed of the storm is 175 kmph. The eye of the storm will hit the landmass at point of time now, said Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi. Speaking to reporters, IMD chief HR Biswas said, "The impact of landfall process has started. Fani will make a landfall between 8-11 am. In the morning at 6:31 am it was 70 km south-southwest of Puri, it is moving now."
Cyclone Fani is making landfall right now near Puri in Odisha as a Category 4 storm. Meteorologists have dubbed the extremely severe storm as one of the strongest landfalling cyclones in the country's recorded history.
Cyclone Fani has reached close to Odisha coast near Puri. The wind speed of the storm is 175 kmph. The eye of the storm will hit the landmass at point of time now, said Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi.
Cyclone Fani is very likely to cross Odisha Coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, south of Puri during 3 May forenoon with maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph. Landfall process is very likely to continue till noon of Friday.
Being touted as India's worst cyclone in the past 20 years, Cyclone Fani is expected to make landfall on the coast of Odisha near Puri around noon today. Reports, however, have conflicting time regarding the landfall. While some said the landfall process will start from 8 am, other reports said the landfall can be around noon or even later even in the day.
The Indian Meteorological Department's morning bulletin states that the extremely severe Cyclone Fani law centered about 80 kilometres south-southwest of Puri, 65 kilometres southeast of Gopalpur and 280 kilometres east-northeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.
It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross Odisha Coast near to Puri in between 8 to 10 am with maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph. The landfall process is very likely to continue till noon/afternoon of 3rd May.
The ‘extremely severe’ cyclonic storm Fani is expected to make a landfall near the pilgrim town of Puri in Odisha on Friday early afternoon. The state government has issued a safety advisory and asked people to remain indoors.
The landfall is expected to last for a period of four to five hours and over 11 lakh people have been evacuated all over Odisha from vulnerable and low-lying areas. The most vulnerable districts are Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Naygarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore. Around 4,000 shelters, including 880 specially designed cyclone centres, are housing the evacuees.
All shops, business establishments, private and government offices except those associated with relief and rescue operations will remain closed. Chief Secretary AP Padhi said, "There may be a lull before the storm, but it will be the most dangerous phase and people should be extremely careful and keep indoor.”
Fani, according to sources, has gathered speed and is rolling dangerously towards the coast clocking 17 km per hour and lay 275 km south-southwest of Puri around 9.30 pm on 2 May. Navy, Air Force, Army and Coast Guard have already been put on high alert and personnel of National Disaster Response Force, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and fire service have also been deployed in vulnerable areas.
Leave of all doctors and health officials and police personnel have been cancelled. The Railways said a large number trains have been cancelled as a precautionary measure. The East Coast Railway has cancelled over 147 trains till 4 May, an ECoR official said in Bhubaneswar. Three special trains were run from Puri to Howrah and Shalimar in West Bengal on Thursday to facilitate the evacuation of tourists.
Flight operations from Bhubaneswar airport are also suspended for 24 hours from Thursday midnight. India's biggest oil and gas producer ONGC has removed close to 500 of its employees from offshore installations in the Bay of Bengal and moved drilling rigs to safer locations.
After crossing Odisha, the cyclone is likely to move towards West Bengal and is still likely to impact parts of the northeast, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. There is forecast of massive tides that could surge up to 1.5 metres during the landfall. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea.
With inputs from PTI
Highlights
Cyclone Fani latest update from Andhra Pradesh
Chandrababu Naidu accuses EC of scuttling rescue and relief operations
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
Telecom tower toppled in Cuttack
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
Bus toppled at Gita Engineering College in Bhubaneswar
Cyclone Fani latest update
Cyclone has weakened to 'very severe cyclonic storm': IMD
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
WATCH: AIIMS roof blows away in wind
Extensive damages were done to the structure of AIIMS Bhubaneswar due to Cyclone Fani, the Press Information Bureau reported. "All patients, staff, students are safe. Many water tanks have blown off, lighting poles were down, air conditioners were damaged. We have enough supplies and are ready to support the state," said health secretary Preeti Sudan.
Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal
Will join hands with Mamata to aid in Fani rescue work, says BJP
At a press conference, BJP’s general secretary Kailash Vijayvargia said, “Eight districts in West Bengal will be affected due to cyclone Fani. All political programmes remain cancelled from the BJP. We request all to stay in their districts. We pray this doesn’t create much damage. BJP will keep politics aside. If the state government needs any assistance from us, our party workers are ready to help in rescue and relief. We are standing by the CM.”
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
Child born during storm named 'Fani'
Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal
Ferry services stopped across Ganga
Ferry services from Babughat in Kolkata have been stopped from 1 pm on Friday and will resume on Saturday if the weather conditions improve.
Twelve additional trains cancelled
Twelve more trains have been cancelled by the South Eastern Railway in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani. As of now 157 trains have been cancelled by the East Coast Railway and 12 by the South East Railway.
Cyclone Fani latest update
IMD says storm has weakened to 'severe'
Sanjeev Bandhopadhyay, Deputy DGM Meteorological Department has held a press conference to announce that the "extremely severe cyclonic storm" had crossed Puri from 8 am to 10 am, the eye of the storm is now on land and that it has weakened to a "severe cyclonic storm."
"On 4 May it will enter Bangladesh and from 5 May onwards things will be normalised. Heavy rains and extremely heavy rains will be witnessed in one or two places in the coastal areas of West Bengal from evening to early Saturday morning. The cyclone is likely to enter Kolkata in the evening and cause heavy rains till Saturday morning," Bandhopadhyay added.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
Six people dead in state, say reports
News reports have said that six people have died in Kendrapada and Nayapalli in Odisha in what are the very first reports of casualty from the state. The Odisha government has not confirmed any deaths yet. News18 has reported that the deaths occured due to wall collapses.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Andhra Pradesh
Chandrababu Naidu secures poll code exemption for 4 storm-hit districts
The Chief Election Commissioner has exempted four cyclone-hit districts from the purview of the Model Code of Conduct in response to a petition from Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Naidu had alleged that the Election Commission had shown preferential treatment in favour of Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, enabling relief operations in his state.
Narendra Modi announces Rs 1,000 crore relief package
Speaking at a rally in Rajasthan's Hidaun, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 1,000 crore relief package for Cyclone Fani. "We have gathered here today. At the same time people living in coastal areas in eastern and southern India are facing an extremely severe cyclone. The Centre is in continuous contact with governments in Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. I took the latest update from officers. I held a review meeting yesterday," said the prime minister, adding that the nation was "with the people".
Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal
Villagers take shelter in schools as storm rages through Medinipur
With more than 70,000 people evacuated in West Bengal already, many of the people moved from their houses have taken shelter at a school in Digha's Ramnagar Padima village which falls under Block One of the East Medinipur district. As many as 300 people have been evacuated from that block.
Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal
15 houses collapse in state's East Midnapore district
Shortly after the storm hit Digha coast, 15 houses have collapsed in East Midnapore district as heavy rains and winds raged through. No casualties have been reported yet.
Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal
Storm hits Digha, concrete embankments of beach crumble
The concrete ghats of old and new Digha sea beach gave away at around 11 am on Friday, as the cyclone hit Bengal. The West Bengal government has been evacuating tourists on a war footing. So far, 70,000 families have been evacuated from the coastal belt of Bengal already and further evacuation efforts are underway.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
Indian Navy's P-8i and Dornier to assess impact and devastation post Fani
Indian Navy's P-8I and Dornier are being scheduled to be launched on Friday afternoon to undertake aerial survey to assess the extent of impact and devastation after Cyclone Fani crossed the Odisha coast.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
Cyclone Fani expected to weaken with wind speed of 160 km/hour: IMD
In the next three hours, Cyclone Fani is expected to weaken with a wind speed of 150-160 km per hour. Gradually it will weaken and move north-northeastwards. By evening, it is likely to weaken into a severe cyclonic storm over the extreme northern part of Odisha, officials at IMD Delhi confirmed.
Earlier, in an IMD bulletin, the weather body said that after the landfall, the system is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards, weaken gradually and emerge into Gangetic West Bengal as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph by early Saturday.
It is very likely to continue to move further north-northeastwards and emerge into Bangladesh on 4 May evening as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Andhra Pradesh
Cyclone Fani has moved away from Andhra Pradesh; IMD issues de-warning
Cyclone Fani has moved away from Andhra Pradesh, confirmed India Met Department. Speaking to ANI, Mrityunjay Mohapatra from IMD, Delhi said, "So, we have issued a de-warning. Three districts in Andhra Pradesh were impacted by heavy rainfall."
Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal
NDRF team deployed at Digha
NDRF team deployed at Digha evacuated total 132 people, including 52 children, from Dattapur and Tajpur. They have been taken to a shelter, ANI reported.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
'Everything is flying in Air', tweets Sambit Patra
Following Cyclone Fani's landfall in Odisha's Puri, BJP leader Sambit Patra took to Twitter and prayed for the well being of people in the affected region.
Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal
Domestic and international flights from 3 pm to 8 am (Saturday) at Kolkata airport cancelled
Kolkata airport is functional, however, airport authorities have asked airlines to cancel both domestic and international flights from 3:00 pm on Friday till 8:30 am on Saturday in the wake of cyclone Fani. Technicians and engineers along with emergency systems have been put on standby at Kolkata airport.
Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal
Light rain in Jhargram
In Jhargram district of West Bengal, light rain with breeze started midnight onwards. Though the effect of cyclone Fani is yet to be seen in Bengal, the district administration declared high alert to be prepared against a storm-like situation. As the day began, the wind speed increased with a light bout of rain. The district administration opened a control room given the storm alert.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
Road network in Odisha suffers extensive damage
According to reports, the road network in several districts of Odisha has suffered extensive damage. The power distribution network has also been severely affected. Asbestos sheets of temporary housing facilities have been ripped off.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Andhra Pradesh
Fani leaves a trail of destruction in Andhra Pradesh
Fani leaves a trail of destruction in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district. Coconut plantations bore the brunt of high-velocity winds that marked the cyclone hitting the coast. Electric poles have been twisted at several places.
Mamata cancels all rallies for next 48 hours
Mamata Banerjee cancelled all her rallies for the next 48 hours "because of what could be an impending disaster." The West Bengal chief minister tweeted: "We are monitoring the situation 24x7 and doing all it takes. I appeal to all people to cooperate. Be alert, take care and stay safe for the next two days."
Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal
Cyclone Fani 435 kilometres away from West Bengal
Fani is currently 435 kilometres away from Kolkata and 380 kilometres away from Digha in West Bengal.
The weather, however, has started detoriorating in the coastal areas. Thousands of passengers were stranded in Howrah and Sealdah Railway stations as the South Eastern Railways cancelled 233 trains to Odisha/ Digha have been cancelled to prevent any mishaps. The Kolkata airport will also shut all operations from 6 pm on Friday till 9.30pm on Saturday. The airport is partially functioning as of now.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Andhra Pradesh
North Coastal Andhra faces flood threat
North coastal Andhra Pradesh is facing a flood threat as Cyclone Fani has crossed the Indian coast 15 kilometres off Gopalpur in Odisha. Rivers originating from Odisha are expected to be in spate, Srikakulam collector, J Nivas said.
Storm likely to weaken after landfall, move towards West Bengal, Bangladesh by today evening
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the impact is likely to reduce and Cyclone Fani is likely to move towards West Bengal coast. The system is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards, weaken gradually and emerge into Gangetic West Bengal as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph by early Saturday.
Cyclone Fani will weaken into a deep depression by the time it reaches Bangladesh.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Rain and strong winds hit Bhubaneswar
Cyclone Fani hits Puri coast with wind speed of above 175km/per hour, reports have said.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Mamata Banerjee stays in Kharagpur to monitor evacuation on ground zero
Mamata Banerjee to stay in Kharagpur, near to the coastal belt and monitor the situation herself staying on the ground zero. She will stay in Kharagpur on Friday and Saturday. All the political campaigns of Mamata have been cancelled due to advent of Fani.
On Thursday, Narendra Modi also postponed his rallies scheduled in Odisha.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Winds in Puri blowing at 245 kmph
Winds in Puri are blowing at a maximum speed of 240-245 km per hour and heavy to very heavy rains are continuing over the Odisha coast, ANI reported quoting officials at IMD Hyderabad. After landfall, the impact is likely to reduce and it is likely to move towards West Bengal coast, the IMD confirmed.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Fani to move north northeastwards and cross Gopalpur and Chandbali before 11 am
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross Odisha Coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, close to Puri before 11 am with maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph. After the landfall., the system is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards, weaken gradually and emerge into Gangetic West Bengal as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph by early Saturday.
It is very likely to continue to move further north-northeastwards and emerge into Bangladesh on 4 May evening as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Bhubaneswar water-logged after heavy showers early morning today
Several streets of Bhubaneswar are now water-logged after a few hours of heavy rains on Friday morning. Transportation within the city was severely affected due to the rains.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
WATCH: Live simulation of Cyclone Fani shows how dangerously close it to India’s East coast. To watch the live video visit https://earth.nullschool.net
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
This live simulation of Cyclone Fani shows how dangerously close it is to the East coast
Anyone with an internet connection can track and identify the wind patterns and speed in a particular area. Visit Earth.nullschool to see the speed, location and wind patterns of Cyclone Fani hovering near Odisha. The images give a clear idea of the threat and potential destruction coming along with the cyclone. To watch the live video visit Earth.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
WATCH: Satpada in Puri one of the worst affected areas in Odisha
Visuals from Satapada area in Puri district. According to sources, Satapada is one of the worst affected area in Odisha.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at 8 am
Part of the eye lies over land at 8.30 am. The entire process of eye entering into the land will be completed in next two hours. Current wind speed of the storm is 175 to 185 kmph in Puri gusting to 195 kmph. Puri reported maximum sustained windspeed of 142 km/h gusting to 174 km/h at 7:30 am today.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
The Puri district administration has arranged system of announcements and warnings from many government building in Puri. Many shelter homes also have warning announcements. The administration is making regular announcements on the status of the cyclone, dos and donts and informing the citizens about government assistance provided.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Windspeed is not the only worry, experts warn of tidal surge
Reports said that even with a wind speed of 175 kmph gusting up to 200 kmph, that is not just the worry with Cyclone Fani. The tidal surge, which experts have predicted could go up to 30 feet, that will submerge several coastal and low lying areas.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Power Distribution Corporation asks people to remain alert
Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Corporation Ltd has cautioned public to be more alert regarding any untoward power accidents during the storm.
Similarly, 12,000 poles, 50 cranes, 40 pole drilling machines, 40 generators, 70 power saws, 2,000 transformers, wires, conductors, cross arms, insulators were already sent to the cyclone-affected areas and in addition, other necessary items are being procured.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
WATCH: Coastal town of Digha; impact of landfall process has begun
Visuals from coastal town of Digha in West Bengal as Cyclone Fani is expected to make landfall in Odisha's Puri district by 11 am. According to the India Met department, the impact of landfall process has begun.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
One of the strongest landfalling cyclones in the country's recorded history: Experts
Cyclone Fani is making landfall right now near Puri in Odisha as a Category 4 storm. Meteorologists have dubbed the extremely severe storm as one of the strongest landfalling cyclones in the country's recorded history.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Cyclone Fani landfall process begins
Cyclone Fani reaches close to Odisha coast Puri. The wind speed of the storm is 175 kmph. The eye of the storm will hit the landmass at point of time now, said Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Fishermen in Penthakata village leave their houses for relief centers
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Danger signals hoisted at ports in Andhra Pradesh
Great danger signal no. 10 kept hoisted at Kalingapatnam, Bheemunipatnam ports. Great danger signal no. 8 hoisted at Visakhapatnam and Gangavaram ports, ANI reported. Local cautionary signal no. 3 kept hoisted at Machilipatnam, Krishnapatnam, Nizamapatnam, Kakinada and Vadarevu ports.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
50 buses to ply to Digha to evacuate tourists
South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) will operate about 50 buses from Digha on 3 May to evacuate the stranded tourists at Digha to minimise the inconvenience caused due to suspension of train operations to Digha. (ANI)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
VISUALS FROM PURI BEACH
Strong winds and rainfall hit Puri.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
10 more trains cancelled: Railways had earlier scrapped 147 trains
It has further been decided to cancel 10 more trains — 7 trains on 3 May, one train on 4 May, one train on 6 May and one train on 7 May. Railways had earlier cancelled 147 trains from 1 to 3 May, ANI reported.
These trains were supposed to pass in Bhadrak-Vizianagaram Railway section of Howrah-Chennai Main Line during cyclone time and some were supposed to originate and ending its journey at Puri or at Bhubaneswar.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Cyclone Fani next to 1999 Super Cyclone which battered Odisha
According to reports, this could be the first time since the 1999 Super Cyclone that Odisha will bear the brunt of such a severe storm. The 1999 cyclone killed nearly 10,000 people and battered the state with winds of 270-300 km/h. Cyclone Fani is expected to remain "extremely severe" for four to six hours after landfall, IMD officials said. It will then gradually weaken, reports said.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Over 1 million moved to safety: Cyclone Fani likely to affect 10,000 villages in 14 districts in Odisha
More than a million people are being moved to safety as tense Odisha battens down the hatches to take on the might of the "extremely severe" Cyclone Fani, which is set to make landfall near Puri between 8 am and 10 am on Friday. Fani is likely to affect over 10,000 villages and 52 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in 14 districts of the state.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Rainfall reported in Odisha, Andhra's coastal towns, including Gopalpur, Puri
Moderate to heavy rainfall was reported from costal Odisha towns including Gopalpur and Puri. The two Odisha towns also reported gusty winds, with the windspeed reaching speed of 53 knots 100 kmph) and 38 knots (70 kmph) for Gopalpur and Puri respectively. Here is the overnight rainfall data untill 6.30 am today morning.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
IMD's latest bulletin says Fani centred just 80 km from temple town of Puri
The Indian Meteorological Department's morning bulletin states that the extremely severe Cyclone Fani law centered about 80 kilometres south-southwest of Puri, 65 kilometres southeast of Gopalpur and 280 kilometres east-northeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
Cyclone Fani likely to make landfall between 8 and 10 am
The extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross Odisha coast near Puri between 8 and 10 am with maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph. The landfall process is very likely to continue till noon/ late afternoon of 3rd May.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
Odisha seeks additional 20 units of NDRF
Considering the possible impact of 'extremely severe' Cyclone Fani, the Odisha government has sought 20 additional units of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The additional units will be deployed at various districts which will be affected due to the cyclone. At present, 28 NDRF teams are positioned in 14 districts. Apart from NDRF teams, 20 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 525 fire service personnel have been deployed at various places of coastal and adjourning districts.
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
State govt seeks additional 20 units of NDRF
Considering the possible impact of extreme severe cyclone Fani, the Odisha government has sought 20 additional units of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The additional units will be deployed at various districts which will be affected due to the cyclone.
At present, 28 NDRF teams are positioned in 14 districts. Apart from NDRF teams, 20 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 525 fire service personnel have been deployed at various places of coastal and adjourning districts.
Coast Guard positions 34 disaster relief teams
As Cyclone Fani heads towards the eastern coast, the Indian Coast Guard has positioned 34 disaster relief teams at different spots and deployed four ships to handle any exigency.
Fani is billed to be the most severe cyclonic storm since the super cyclone of 1999, that claimed close to 10,000 lives and left a trail of destruction in vast swathes of Odisha, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
19:41 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update
56 more trains cancelled by East Coast Railway
In addition to the 169 trains that were cancelled, 56 more trains were cancelled by the East Coast Railway in view of Cyclone Fani.
19:30 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal
Control room set up in Kolkata under supervision of Mayor Firhad Hakim
A control room has been setup opened in Kolkata Municipal Corporation premises under the supervision of Kolkata Mayor, Firhad Hakim.
The control room will be functioning 24×7 to take oversee relief and evacuation work in the state.
19:13 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
160 reportedly injured in Puri
"As per telephonic information, in Puri, extensive damage (was done) to kuchha houses, old buildings and temporary shops. There are no confirmed reports of deaths, but 160 have been reportedly injured. Power and telecom is completely down. NDRF and state forces are clearing roads," ANI quoted a central government spokesperson as saying.
18:54 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
Visuals from Bhubaneswar at 5 pm
18:38 (IST)
Cyclond Fani latest update from Assam
Cyclone Fani to hit Assam tomorrow
According to News18, there will be heavy to very heavy rainfall in Assam in at least ten places, including in Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Barpeta, Kamrup, South Salmara, Mankachar and parts of Baksa.
IMD has issued yellow and orange category warnings for the state.
18:28 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal
185 clay houses, pucca houses damaged in last few hours in East Medinipur
In East Medinipur 185 clay houses and pucca houses have been damaged in the last few hours. Till the afternoon - 25 houses were broken in Dattan, 47 houses destroyed in block 2, 14 in Kharagpur block, 51 in Midnapore city, 14 in Midnapore Sadar block, 5 in Narayangarh, 9 in Salbani, 20 houses have been damaged in the block number 3 in Chandrakona Road. A total of 185 homes were destroyed. 9 people were injured in different accidents.
18:21 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal
Visuals from Kolkata
18:18 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal
Roof of six houses in East Midnapore destroyed
The roof of six houses in East Midnapore's Panshkura has been totally destroyed as Fani approaches the coastal region of West Bengal. There is no electricity in the villages since the morning.
18:14 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Andhra Pradesh
EC is biased in implementing MCC: Chandrababu Naidu
Naidu alleged that the EC is biased in implementing Model Code of Conduct by allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold cyclone reviews and offering central assistance to cyclone-hit states.
18:04 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Andhra Pradesh
Chandrababu Naidu accuses EC of scuttling rescue and relief operations
18:01 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal
Police in Kolkata remove all street hawkers from city
17:58 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
Initial estimates of damage and destruction by Fani in Odisha
17:08 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
Telecom tower toppled in Cuttack
17:06 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update
East Coast Railway cancels another 19 trains
Adding to the 157 trains that have already been cancelled, East Coast Railway cancelled another 19 trains in view of Cyclone Fani.
17:04 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Andhra Pradesh
Crops damaged in Andhra Pradesh
Crops were damaged in 553 hectares in six mandals in Andhra Pradesh. Fani delivered a deadly blow to banana and coconut plantations.
2,129 electric polls and 218 cell towers were razed to the ground by high-speed winds. Communication system has been paralyzed in more than half a dozen mandals.
16:57 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
Bus toppled at Gita Engineering College in Bhubaneswar
16:50 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal
Schools should be prepared for any emergency: West Bengal govt
A special notice from the West Bengal government says, "Every primary and high school in the districts should be prepared for any sort of emergency. The keys should be handed over to either local people or the teachers. No flood victim or evacuated villager should wait for shelter."
16:40 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update
Cyclone has weakened to 'very severe cyclonic storm': IMD
16:30 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal
BJP's vice-president of West Bengal unit writes to state's chief secretary
Jay Prakash Majumdar, BJP’s vice-president of West Bengal, has written to the chief secretary of the state to offer their support and services in view of Cyclone Fani.
16:14 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal
Air India flight from Kolkata to Bagdogra cancelled
An Air India flight (AI 721) was supposed to take off at 1.40 pm from Kolkata to Bagdogra, but it was cancelled due to heavy rains and wind.
Now, the flight from Kolkata airport won't take off as per as orders due to Cyclone Fani. So, the passengers of the Air India flight are protesting inside Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport.
16:04 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
Water-logging in Bubaneswar, Cuttack; roof of Bhubaneswar Railway station blown away
Cyclone Fani wrecked many parts of Odisha. Continuous downpour and wind has uprooted many trees, telecom towers, electric poles in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri and other parts of coastal areas of the state.
Water-logging has been witnessed in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, while communication in Puri has totally broken down. Bhubaneswar Railway Station and Biju Patnaik International Airport have been also damaged.
The roof of Bhubaneswar Railway station has been blown away. The roof of recently renovated Kalinga Stadium has also been damaged. Though the wind speed is slowly decreasing in Khurda area, rains are likely to continue.
16:01 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal
House burns down in South 24 Parganas, residents escape
A house burnt down due to an electrical fire at Mohammad Nagar village of Nandkumar Pur Gram Panchayat in Rayadighi, South 24 Parganas as the effect of Fani intensified in the area.
However, the residents managed to escape.
15:56 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Andhra Pradesh
Aftermath of Cyclone Fani landfall in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district
15:32 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
WATCH: Indian Coast Guard loads relief
The Indian Coast Guard has begun operations to send relief to people. The video shows personnel loading items on to a chopper.
15:26 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal
Metro services could be held up in Kolkata
Metro services from Kavi Subhash to Dumdum stations in Kolkata have been normal till 2:50 pm. In view of the cyclone, services from Mahanayak Uttam Kumar to Kavi Subhash and from Dumdum to Noapara may be regulated or suspended if the situation so demands, any time on 3 and 4 May, 2019, the authorities have informed.
15:22 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
WATCH: AIIMS roof blows away in wind
Extensive damages were done to the structure of AIIMS Bhubaneswar due to Cyclone Fani, the Press Information Bureau reported. "All patients, staff, students are safe. Many water tanks have blown off, lighting poles were down, air conditioners were damaged. We have enough supplies and are ready to support the state," said health secretary Preeti Sudan.
15:16 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal
Will join hands with Mamata to aid in Fani rescue work, says BJP
At a press conference, BJP’s general secretary Kailash Vijayvargia said, “Eight districts in West Bengal will be affected due to cyclone Fani. All political programmes remain cancelled from the BJP. We request all to stay in their districts. We pray this doesn’t create much damage. BJP will keep politics aside. If the state government needs any assistance from us, our party workers are ready to help in rescue and relief. We are standing by the CM.”
15:09 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
Child born during storm named 'Fani'
14:51 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
Bhubaneswar suffers worst
Bhubaneswar has borne some of the worst brunt of Cyclone Fani with widespread damage at not just the city airport but across the city. The city now stares at one of the most extensive reconstruction efforts.
14:41 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal
Ferry services stopped across Ganga
Ferry services from Babughat in Kolkata have been stopped from 1 pm on Friday and will resume on Saturday if the weather conditions improve.
14:27 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
WATCH: Glass wall shatters in Bhubaneswar hostel
Cyclone Fani may have weakened to a 'severe' storm but its impact was such that a glass wall at the KIIT hostel in Bhubaneswar shattered as a result of gusty winds.
14:21 (IST)
Twelve additional trains cancelled
Twelve more trains have been cancelled by the South Eastern Railway in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani. As of now 157 trains have been cancelled by the East Coast Railway and 12 by the South East Railway.
14:10 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update
IMD says storm has weakened to 'severe'
13:52 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update
Indian Coast Guard DIG says he is keeping close watch
MA Warsi, the DIG of the Indian Coast Guard said while the speed of the wind as the cyclone hit Odisha was more than 190 kmph, no casualties been noted by the Coast Guard yet. "The weather conditions are still bad, there is heavy rainfall and strong movement of wind in Odisha," Warsi said.
“Once in West Bengal, it will move in the north-northeast direction and we are continuously monitoring it. IMD Kolkata has informed us that we will see the effect of Fani till the evening. They have also predicted that West Bengal will see a wind speed of 90-100 kmph,” he added.
13:46 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
Six people dead in state, say reports
News reports have said that six people have died in Kendrapada and Nayapalli in Odisha in what are the very first reports of casualty from the state. The Odisha government has not confirmed any deaths yet. News18 has reported that the deaths occured due to wall collapses.
13:38 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Andhra Pradesh
Chandrababu Naidu secures poll code exemption for 4 storm-hit districts
The Chief Election Commissioner has exempted four cyclone-hit districts from the purview of the Model Code of Conduct in response to a petition from Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Naidu had alleged that the Election Commission had shown preferential treatment in favour of Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, enabling relief operations in his state.
13:21 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
NDRF gets to work at Balasore
With the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani giving the first indications of weakening, teams of the National Disaster Response Force have begun work in Balasore of Odisha where fallen trees pose one of the biggest challenges.
13:18 (IST)
Narendra Modi announces Rs 1,000 crore relief package
Speaking at a rally in Rajasthan's Hidaun, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 1,000 crore relief package for Cyclone Fani. "We have gathered here today. At the same time people living in coastal areas in eastern and southern India are facing an extremely severe cyclone. The Centre is in continuous contact with governments in Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. I took the latest update from officers. I held a review meeting yesterday," said the prime minister, adding that the nation was "with the people".
13:13 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal
Villagers take shelter in schools as storm rages through Medinipur
With more than 70,000 people evacuated in West Bengal already, many of the people moved from their houses have taken shelter at a school in Digha's Ramnagar Padima village which falls under Block One of the East Medinipur district. As many as 300 people have been evacuated from that block.
13:08 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal
Several houses destroyed as storm rages through East Medinipur
Several houses have collapsed in Medinipur's ward number 14, where 10 families have been rendered homeless. The area in West Bengal has been witnessing heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Fani.
13:02 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
Crane collapses on building in Bhubaneswar
A journalist in Odisha's capital city of Bhubaneswar has tweeted a photograph of a crane which has collapsed on a building in the heavy rains and gusty winds brought about by the cyclone.
12:52 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal
15 houses collapse in state's East Midnapore district
Shortly after the storm hit Digha coast, 15 houses have collapsed in East Midnapore district as heavy rains and winds raged through. No casualties have been reported yet.
12:39 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
IPS officer tweets heartwarming photos of men and women in uniform helping people move out of their homes
Odisha's CID Crime Branch inspector general Arun Bothra tweeted images of police personnel comforting people in shelters and helping families move their young ones in the evacuation drive at Kendrapada in Odisha on Friday morning.
12:33 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Jharkhand
Amit Shah cancels rally after heavy rains in state
BJP president Amit Shah has cancelled all his three public rallies scheduled in Jharkhand, due to bad weather conditions in the state caused by Cyclone Fani.
12:30 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal
Storm hits Digha, concrete embankments of beach crumble
12:21 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
Indian Navy's P-8i and Dornier to assess impact and devastation post Fani
Indian Navy's P-8I and Dornier are being scheduled to be launched on Friday afternoon to undertake aerial survey to assess the extent of impact and devastation after Cyclone Fani crossed the Odisha coast.
12:13 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha
Cyclone Fani expected to weaken with wind speed of 160 km/hour: IMD
In the next three hours, Cyclone Fani is expected to weaken with a wind speed of 150-160 km per hour. Gradually it will weaken and move north-northeastwards. By evening, it is likely to weaken into a severe cyclonic storm over the extreme northern part of Odisha, officials at IMD Delhi confirmed.
Earlier, in an IMD bulletin, the weather body said that after the landfall, the system is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards, weaken gradually and emerge into Gangetic West Bengal as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph by early Saturday.
It is very likely to continue to move further north-northeastwards and emerge into Bangladesh on 4 May evening as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph.
12:02 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Andhra Pradesh
Cyclone Fani has moved away from Andhra Pradesh; IMD issues de-warning
Cyclone Fani has moved away from Andhra Pradesh, confirmed India Met Department. Speaking to ANI, Mrityunjay Mohapatra from IMD, Delhi said, "So, we have issued a de-warning. Three districts in Andhra Pradesh were impacted by heavy rainfall."
11:56 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal
NDRF team deployed at Digha
NDRF team deployed at Digha evacuated total 132 people, including 52 children, from Dattapur and Tajpur. They have been taken to a shelter, ANI reported.
11:48 (IST)
Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
'Everything is flying in Air', tweets Sambit Patra
Following Cyclone Fani's landfall in Odisha's Puri, BJP leader Sambit Patra took to Twitter and prayed for the well being of people in the affected region.