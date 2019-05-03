Cyclone Fani: Full list of trains cancelled due to storm; Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani among services scrapped

Rail services are likely to remain disrupted in Odisha for the next two days as Cyclone 'Fani' rolls through the state, packing rain and windstorms measuring up to 175 kilometres per hour.

The national transporter said it will grant full refund to passengers for the cancelled or diverted trains if tickets are produced for cancellation within three days from the scheduled date of journey. The railways cancelled 81 trains on Wednesday.

The trains which have been cancelled included Howrah-Chennai Central Coromandal Express, Patna-Eranakulam Express, New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express, Howrah-Hyderabad East Coast Express, Bhubaneswar-Rameswaram Express.

The New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express, New Delhi-Puri Nandan Kanan Express, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express and the New Delhi-Puri Purushottam Express which had to begin their journeys Thursday have also been cancelled.

On Thursday morning, the East Coast Railway announced that it had cancelled 157 trains, which were supposed to pass through the Bhadrak-Vizianagaram section of the Howrah-Chennai main line during the cyclone time.

The following are the ten trains which have been cancelled by the East Coast Railway on Thursday:

-Train no. 12876 — Anand Vihar TRM-Puri — Neelanchal Express

-Train no. 12820 — Anand Vihar TRM-Bhubaneswar — Orissa Sampark Kranti

-Train no. 22812 — New Delhi-Bhubaneswar — Rajdhani Express

-Train no. 12802 — New Delhi-Puri — Purushottam Express

-Train no. 22416 — New Delhi-Vishakhapatnam — AP Express

-Train no. 18478 — Haridwar-Puri — Kalinga Utkal Express

-Train no. 12808 — H Nizamuddin-Vishakhapatnam — Samta Express

-Train no. 22884 — Yesvantpur-Puri — Garibrath Express

-Train no. 22818 — Mysore-Howrah — Mysore-Howrah Express

-Train no. 18422 — Ajmer-Puri — Ajmer-Puri Express

Here is the list of trains due to the cyclone which were cancelled till Wednesday morning:

Keeping in mind the Safety & Security of Train Passengers in view of Cyclone-FANI, Railways earlier had cancelled 107 trains from 1st-3rd May, 2019. It has further decided to cancel 40 more trains on different days. Some important trains will run on diverted route. @eastcoastrail pic.twitter.com/RBlFwvpinl — ARITRA DEY (@durontorajdhani) May 2, 2019

The railways also issued directions to the divisional managers of all zones that frequent announcements are to be made at important stations for sensitising passengers about the cancellations, short termination and diversion of coaching trains in both directions of the Bhadrak (Odisha)-Visakhapatnam section.

So far, the national transporter has announced three tourist special trains to ferry passengers from affected areas.

A special train has started from Puri at noon, going towards Shalimar in Kolkata. It has reserved as well as unreserved accommodation. It will stop at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendujhar Road, Bhadrak, Baleswar and Kharagpur.

The other two special trains will ferry passengers from Puri to Howrah.

With inputs from PTI

