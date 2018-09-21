Cyclone Daye Latest updates: In Odisha, the district administrations of Puri and Ganjam have been asked to carry out evacuation in vulnerable and low-lying areas in their respective regions, if necessary. All concerned departments have been put on alert and the situation is being closely monitored.
Cyclonic storm 'DAYE' crossed the coast near Gopalpur in Odisha early Friday, triggering heavy downpour accompanied by high velocity wind in several parts of the state.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning on Thursday for south Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh.
In an official release at 6 pm, the IMD said there is a deep depression over west central Bay of Bengal which was likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm with wind speed of 60-70 kmph in next 12 hours.
The IMD said the deep depression lay centred over west central Bay of Bengal about 290 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam (Coastal Andhra Pradesh) and about 270 km southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha).
"It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross south Odisha, north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Kalingapatnam and Puri (Odisha), close to Gopalpur around mid-night of Thursday as a cyclonic storm with wind speed of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph," it said.
Meanwhile, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik asked officials of the coastal districts to be alert and prepared. Patnaik issued direction for cancelling holiday in government offices in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh and Khurda districts, which are likely to be hit by fierce winds.
Highlights
Cyclone Daye makes landfall in state
Cyclonic storm Daye crossed the coast near Gopalpur in Odisha early Friday, triggering heavy downpour accompanied by high velocity wind in several parts of the state.
Ganjam, Puri districts most hit by cyclonic storm
