You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Cyclone DAYE LIVE updates: Odisha ready for urgent evacuation in parts of Puri and Ganjam; NDRF put on standby

India FP Staff Sep 21, 2018 07:58:34 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Cyclone DAYE LIVE updates: Odisha ready for urgent evacuation in parts of Puri and Ganjam; NDRF put on standby

  • 07:58 (IST)

    IMD says road, rail, communication channels to be hit by Cyclone DAYE

    The IMD has predicted damage to thatched hut, roads, crops and minor damage to power and communication lines in Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri districts at the time of landfall of Cyclone DAYE. Local cautionary Signal Number LC-III to be kept hoisted at all ports of Odisha, it said.

  • 07:54 (IST)

    Ahead of Ganpati Visarjan, Cyclone DAYE likely to cause rains in Maharashtra as well

    The intensifying cyclonic system off the coast of Odisha is set to bring heavy to moderate showers in Vidarbha and north madhya Maharashtra, an IMD official said Thursday.

     
    The official added that the state's Konkan region, which includes Mumbai, will receive isolated downpour Saturday onwards. Incidentally, Sunday would see massive crowds in Mumbai as well as other cities in Maharashtra as people flock to water bodies to immerse Ganesh idols. 
     
    PTI

  • 07:40 (IST)

    Odisha govt asks officials to remain alert

    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday asked officials to remain alert as the depression over Bay of Bengal intensified and transformed into a cyclonic storm, DAYE. 

    Reviewing the situation, the chief minister directed to ensure that there is no loss of life due to the storm. He also directed to ensure adequate relief materials for the people likely to be affected by the cyclone.

  • 07:38 (IST)

    Ganjam, Puri districts most hit by cyclonic storm

     
    The impact of the cyclonic storm was felt more in Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri districts. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at some places in Balangir, Bararh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts till the morning of Saturday, it said. 
     
    Cyclone Daye is also expected to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall in several places in Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts till Saturday, the MeT centre said.

  • 07:31 (IST)

    Cyclone Daye makes landfall in state

    Cyclonic storm Daye crossed the coast near Gopalpur in Odisha early Friday, triggering heavy downpour accompanied by high velocity wind in several parts of the state.

    As the cyclonic storm made a landfall, it brought heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts of the state, officials said.


Cyclone Daye Latest updates: In Odisha, the district administrations of Puri and Ganjam have been asked to carry out evacuation in vulnerable and low-lying areas in their respective regions, if necessary. All concerned departments have been put on alert and the situation is being closely monitored.

Cyclonic storm 'DAYE' crossed the coast near Gopalpur in Odisha early Friday, triggering heavy downpour accompanied by high velocity wind in several parts of the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning on Thursday for south Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

In an official release at 6 pm, the IMD said there is a deep depression over west central Bay of Bengal which was likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm with wind speed of 60-70 kmph in next 12 hours.

The IMD said the deep depression lay centred over west central Bay of Bengal about 290 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam (Coastal Andhra Pradesh) and about 270 km southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha).

"It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross south Odisha, north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Kalingapatnam and Puri (Odisha), close to Gopalpur around mid-night of Thursday as a cyclonic storm with wind speed of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph," it said.

Meanwhile, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik asked officials of the coastal districts to be alert and prepared. Patnaik issued direction for cancelling holiday in government offices in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh and Khurda districts, which are likely to be hit by fierce winds.


Updated Date: Sep 21, 2018 07:58 AM

Also See








Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores