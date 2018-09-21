Cyclone DAYE Latest updates: In Odisha, water level has increased in Kolab dam which lead to two gates being opened. Meanwhile, a flood-like situation in parts of Baleswar district, following heavy downpour, has thrown normal life out of gear.
The Kankarkonda, Korkonda, Poteru and MV 37 rivers have swollen and are flowing above the red mark following heavy rainfall in Malkangiri district. The water level has increased in Balimela water reservoir in Chitrakonda area of the district.
After crossing the Odisha coast, Cyclone DAYE will head in a classical west-north-west direction (diagonal across Central and Western India) over the weekend and early next week.
The cyclonic depression having peaked into a full-fledged storm early on Friday will have gusty wind speeds of up to 70 to 80 km/hr and it would continue to move west-north-west over land after crossing the Odisha coast, and weaken back into a deep depression on Friday next week.
In Odisha, the district administrations of Puri and Ganjam have been asked to carry out evacuation in vulnerable and low-lying areas in their respective regions, if necessary. All concerned departments have been put on alert and the situation is being closely monitored.
Cyclonic storm 'DAYE' crossed the coast near Gopalpur in Odisha early Friday, triggering heavy downpour accompanied by high velocity wind in several parts of the state.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning on Thursday for south Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh.
In an official release at 6 pm, the IMD said there is a deep depression over west central Bay of Bengal which was likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm with wind speed of 60-70 kmph in next 12 hours.
The IMD said the deep depression lay centred over west central Bay of Bengal about 290 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam (Coastal Andhra Pradesh) and about 270 km southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha).
"It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross south Odisha, north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Kalingapatnam and Puri (Odisha), close to Gopalpur around mid-night of Thursday as a cyclonic storm with wind speed of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph," it said.
Meanwhile, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik asked officials of the coastal districts to be alert and prepared. Patnaik issued direction for cancelling holiday in government offices in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh and Khurda districts, which are likely to be hit by fierce winds.
Updated Date: Sep 21, 2018 10:09 AM
Highlights
Leaves of government officials canceled
Leave of government officials across five districts has been cancelled based on the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. These districts are Ganjam, Gajapati, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri. However, all other district collectors are instructed to take decisions as per need.
Input by Subrat Kumar Pati/101Reporters
Rainfall in Odisha's Mayurbhanj
The northern district of Odisha in Baripada (Mayurbhanj), has seen moderate rainfall for the last two days leaving the normal live at tenterhooks. It also rained last night while the intensity subsumed as the day progressed in the district.
By input: Manish Kumar/101Reporters
In Baleswar district, heavy rains cause flood-like situation
Incessant heavy rainfall in Baleswar district has caused flood-like situation in several parts, throwing normal life out of gear. Water is flowing well over the 4.5 metre danger level in Jalaka river. At the last check, water was flowing at 6.3 metres in Jalaka river. The district's Marthani, Baharda, Dudhahansa, Sadanandpur, Barungadia, Chakarai, Darada, Gadapada, Routpada panchayats are affected, whereas a flood like situation continued in the Basta block.
Input by Subrat kumar Pati, 101Reporters
Water level rises in Balimela dam in Malkangiri's Chitrakonda
The water level increased in Balimela water reservoir in the Chitrakonda area of Malkangiri district. If the water continues to rise at the current rate, the authorities will have to open the gates of the dam soon. This puts in danger the Gurupriya Setu (Bridge).
Meanwhile, water has started flooding in different public places in the town and the healthcare services are affected in Janbai hospital due to water lodging.
Input by Subrat Kumar Pati, 101Reporters
IMD warns fishermen from West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra against venturing into sea
The Indian Meteorological Department said that the fishermen from West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh should not venture out into the sea owing to deep depression across the east coast. Fishermen from West Bengal are advised not to venture into the sea before noon, in south and north Odisha they are advised to refrain from entering sea at least for the next 24 hours.
In Andhra Pradesh, the IMD advised the fishermen to not go fishing within the next 36 hours.
Heavy rains may continue over next 24 hours
Heavy rainfall was recorded in sourh and western Odisha as Cyclone DAYE made landfall in Odisha around midnight. The downpoyur is expected to continue till next 24 hours as well. The IMD has issued warnings of heavy rainfall in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts.
Input by Subrat Kumar Pati, 101Reporters
NDRF deployed in parts of Odisha
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed its teams in Kalahandi, Raygada, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh and Khandamal with several boats and other emergency equipment required to combat the situation. Meanwhile the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams have been deployed in Ganjam, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri districts.
Input by Subrat Kumar Pati, 101Reporters
Officials rescue villagers from coastal Odisha near Chilika area
Office of the Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha shares pictures of evacuated people from the Atharbatia and Dungamal gram panchayats of the Chilika block in the coastal state. The officials have assured all assistance to the people.
Input by Manish Kumar, 101Reporters
All rivers in Malkangiri district flooded following heavy rainfall
The Kankarkonda, Korkonda, Poteru and MV 37 rivers have swollen and are flowing above the red mark following heavy rainfall. The road transport between Malkangiri and Chattisgarh has been affected due to heavy rains.
Input by Subrat Kumar Pati, 101Reporters
Cyclone DAYE to weaken over next 12 hours: IMD
The cyclonic storm DAYE weakened into a deep depression at 05.30 am today, and lay centred over south interior Odisha and neighbourhood near latitude 20.0° N and longitude 83.7° E, about 65 km eastsoutheast of Titlagarh (Odisha).
It would continue to move westnorthwestwards and weaken gradually into a depression during next 12 hours, the IMD said in an update released Friday.
Yellow warning for heavy rainfall in coastal Odisha issued
The IMD predicted rainfall at most places in Odisha, with heavy to very heavy falls lashing parts of south Odisha. Rainfall is also likely over isolated places in north
Odisha.
Myanmar named Cyclone DAYE
Tropical cyclones are named to provide ease of communication between forecasters and the general public regarding forecasts and warnings, which sometime must be shared between countries or regions using different dialect.
In case of the Indian Ocean basin (including Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal), eight countries take turns in naming cyclones. The latest, Cyclone DAYE has been named by Myanmar.
NDMA issues cyclone warning, cites safety and evacuation guidelines during storm
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning on Thursday for cyclonic storm DAYE to hit southern Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh. As per the NDMA guidelines, action in the event of a cyclone threat can broadly be divided into four categories: immediately before the cyclone season, when cyclone alerts and warnings are communicated, when evacuations are advised, when the cyclone has crossed the coast. Some of the do's and dont's in the current scenario included hoarding dry non-perishable food items, keep an eye out for the warning and stay tuned to the radio warnings issued by official sources.
You can read the whole list of Do's and Don'ts here
Odisha to face gusty winds of speed 60-70 kmph over next few hours
Squally wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph is very likely along and off Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts. Apart from heavy rains, the high-wind speeds are expected to damage thatched roof houses and communication cables in parts of Odisha. The IMD has issued a warning to fishermen advising them to keep off the sea for the next two days.
Cyclone DAYE will bring heavy rain to central, north-west India; will head to Maharashtra over weekend
According to a report in The Hindu Business Line, after crossing the Odisha coast, the track of the latest Bay of Bengal cyclone will head in a classical west-north-west direction (diagonal across Central and Western India) over the weekend and early next week.
The cyclonic depression having peaked into a full-fledged storm early on Friday will have gusty wind speeds of up to 70 to 80 km/hr and it would continue to move west-north-west over land after crossing the Odisha coast, and weaken back into a deep depression on Friday next week.
IMD says road, rail, communication channels to be hit by Cyclone DAYE
The IMD has predicted damage to thatched hut, roads, crops and minor damage to power and communication lines in Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri districts at the time of landfall of Cyclone DAYE. Local cautionary Signal Number LC-III to be kept hoisted at all ports of Odisha, it said.
Ahead of Ganpati Visarjan, Cyclone DAYE likely to cause rains in Maharashtra as well
The intensifying cyclonic system off the coast of Odisha is set to bring heavy to moderate showers in Vidarbha and north madhya Maharashtra, an IMD official said Thursday.
Odisha govt asks officials to remain alert
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday asked officials to remain alert as the depression over Bay of Bengal intensified and transformed into a cyclonic storm, DAYE.
Reviewing the situation, the chief minister directed to ensure that there is no loss of life due to the storm. He also directed to ensure adequate relief materials for the people likely to be affected by the cyclone.
Cyclone Daye makes landfall in state
Cyclonic storm Daye crossed the coast near Gopalpur in Odisha early Friday, triggering heavy downpour accompanied by high velocity wind in several parts of the state.
10:09 (IST)
Leaves of government officials canceled
Leave of government officials across five districts has been cancelled based on the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. These districts are Ganjam, Gajapati, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri. However, all other district collectors are instructed to take decisions as per need.
Input by Subrat Kumar Pati/101Reporters
10:04 (IST)
Rainfall in Odisha's Mayurbhanj
The northern district of Odisha in Baripada (Mayurbhanj), has seen moderate rainfall for the last two days leaving the normal live at tenterhooks. It also rained last night while the intensity subsumed as the day progressed in the district.
By input: Manish Kumar/101Reporters
10:00 (IST)
In Baleswar district, heavy rains cause flood-like situation
Incessant heavy rainfall in Baleswar district has caused flood-like situation in several parts, throwing normal life out of gear. Water is flowing well over the 4.5 metre danger level in Jalaka river. At the last check, water was flowing at 6.3 metres in Jalaka river. The district's Marthani, Baharda, Dudhahansa, Sadanandpur, Barungadia, Chakarai, Darada, Gadapada, Routpada panchayats are affected, whereas a flood like situation continued in the Basta block.
Input by Subrat kumar Pati, 101Reporters
09:46 (IST)
Water level rises in Balimela dam in Malkangiri's Chitrakonda
The water level increased in Balimela water reservoir in the Chitrakonda area of Malkangiri district. If the water continues to rise at the current rate, the authorities will have to open the gates of the dam soon. This puts in danger the Gurupriya Setu (Bridge).
Meanwhile, water has started flooding in different public places in the town and the healthcare services are affected in Janbai hospital due to water lodging.
Input by Subrat Kumar Pati, 101Reporters
09:33 (IST)
IMD warns fishermen from West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra against venturing into sea
The Indian Meteorological Department said that the fishermen from West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh should not venture out into the sea owing to deep depression across the east coast. Fishermen from West Bengal are advised not to venture into the sea before noon, in south and north Odisha they are advised to refrain from entering sea at least for the next 24 hours.
In Andhra Pradesh, the IMD advised the fishermen to not go fishing within the next 36 hours.
09:22 (IST)
Heavy rains may continue over next 24 hours
Heavy rainfall was recorded in sourh and western Odisha as Cyclone DAYE made landfall in Odisha around midnight. The downpoyur is expected to continue till next 24 hours as well. The IMD has issued warnings of heavy rainfall in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts.
Input by Subrat Kumar Pati, 101Reporters
09:17 (IST)
NDRF deployed in parts of Odisha
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed its teams in Kalahandi, Raygada, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh and Khandamal with several boats and other emergency equipment required to combat the situation. Meanwhile the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams have been deployed in Ganjam, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri districts.
Input by Subrat Kumar Pati, 101Reporters
09:16 (IST)
Officials rescue villagers from coastal Odisha near Chilika area
Office of the Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha shares pictures of evacuated people from the Atharbatia and Dungamal gram panchayats of the Chilika block in the coastal state. The officials have assured all assistance to the people.
Input by Manish Kumar, 101Reporters
09:13 (IST)
Cyclone DAYE: Latest Satelite Image
According to the the IMD, Cyclone DAYE lay centred over south interior Odisha and neighbourhood near latitude 20.00N and longitude 83.70E, about 65 km east-southeast of Titlagarh (Odisha). Here is the latest satelite image of the cyclone's progression.
08:56 (IST)
All rivers in Malkangiri district flooded following heavy rainfall
The Kankarkonda, Korkonda, Poteru and MV 37 rivers have swollen and are flowing above the red mark following heavy rainfall. The road transport between Malkangiri and Chattisgarh has been affected due to heavy rains.
Input by Subrat Kumar Pati, 101Reporters
08:51 (IST)
Cyclone DAYE to weaken over next 12 hours: IMD
The cyclonic storm DAYE weakened into a deep depression at 05.30 am today, and lay centred over south interior Odisha and neighbourhood near latitude 20.0° N and longitude 83.7° E, about 65 km eastsoutheast of Titlagarh (Odisha).
It would continue to move westnorthwestwards and weaken gradually into a depression during next 12 hours, the IMD said in an update released Friday.
08:44 (IST)
Yellow warning for heavy rainfall in coastal Odisha issued
The IMD predicted rainfall at most places in Odisha, with heavy to very heavy falls lashing parts of south Odisha. Rainfall is also likely over isolated places in north
Odisha.
08:40 (IST)
Myanmar named Cyclone DAYE
Tropical cyclones are named to provide ease of communication between forecasters and the general public regarding forecasts and warnings, which sometime must be shared between countries or regions using different dialect.
In case of the Indian Ocean basin (including Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal), eight countries take turns in naming cyclones. The latest, Cyclone DAYE has been named by Myanmar.
08:27 (IST)
NDMA issues cyclone warning, cites safety and evacuation guidelines during storm
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning on Thursday for cyclonic storm DAYE to hit southern Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh. As per the NDMA guidelines, action in the event of a cyclone threat can broadly be divided into four categories: immediately before the cyclone season, when cyclone alerts and warnings are communicated, when evacuations are advised, when the cyclone has crossed the coast. Some of the do's and dont's in the current scenario included hoarding dry non-perishable food items, keep an eye out for the warning and stay tuned to the radio warnings issued by official sources.
You can read the whole list of Do's and Don'ts here
08:22 (IST)
Odisha to face gusty winds of speed 60-70 kmph over next few hours
Squally wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph is very likely along and off Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts. Apart from heavy rains, the high-wind speeds are expected to damage thatched roof houses and communication cables in parts of Odisha. The IMD has issued a warning to fishermen advising them to keep off the sea for the next two days.
08:10 (IST)
Cyclone DAYE will bring heavy rain to central, north-west India; will head to Maharashtra over weekend
According to a report in The Hindu Business Line, after crossing the Odisha coast, the track of the latest Bay of Bengal cyclone will head in a classical west-north-west direction (diagonal across Central and Western India) over the weekend and early next week.
The cyclonic depression having peaked into a full-fledged storm early on Friday will have gusty wind speeds of up to 70 to 80 km/hr and it would continue to move west-north-west over land after crossing the Odisha coast, and weaken back into a deep depression on Friday next week.
07:58 (IST)
IMD says road, rail, communication channels to be hit by Cyclone DAYE
The IMD has predicted damage to thatched hut, roads, crops and minor damage to power and communication lines in Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri districts at the time of landfall of Cyclone DAYE. Local cautionary Signal Number LC-III to be kept hoisted at all ports of Odisha, it said.
07:54 (IST)
Ahead of Ganpati Visarjan, Cyclone DAYE likely to cause rains in Maharashtra as well
The intensifying cyclonic system off the coast of Odisha is set to bring heavy to moderate showers in Vidarbha and north madhya Maharashtra, an IMD official said Thursday.
07:40 (IST)
Odisha govt asks officials to remain alert
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday asked officials to remain alert as the depression over Bay of Bengal intensified and transformed into a cyclonic storm, DAYE.
Reviewing the situation, the chief minister directed to ensure that there is no loss of life due to the storm. He also directed to ensure adequate relief materials for the people likely to be affected by the cyclone.
07:38 (IST)
Ganjam, Puri districts most hit by cyclonic storm
07:31 (IST)
Cyclone Daye makes landfall in state
Cyclonic storm Daye crossed the coast near Gopalpur in Odisha early Friday, triggering heavy downpour accompanied by high velocity wind in several parts of the state.