Cyclone Biparjoy: PM Modi to hold review meeting, extremely severe cyclonic storm likely to hit Gujarat coast on 15 June

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting at 1 pm on Monday ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall in Gujarat, ANI reported citing sources.

Biparjoy, now an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” and is likely to make landfall between Kutch district of Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan on 15 June.

The Union home secretary chaired a meeting of the National Executive Committee to review the preparedness of the central ministries, agencies and the government of Gujarat to deal with the impending cyclone, a ministry spokesperson said.

According to the Disaster Management Act, the National Executive Committee is responsible for implementing various policies and plans related to disaster management in the country. Adequate numbers of teams and assets of the National Disaster Response Force, Army, Navy, Air Force and the Coast Guard are being deployed to assist the Gujarat government in their preparedness, rescue and restoration efforts.

The government of Gujarat has taken all precautionary measures to deal with Cyclone Biparjoy and is in readiness for restoration of services after the cyclone makes the landfall, the spokesperson said. The chief secretary of Gujarat and senior officials of central ministries and agencies such as India Meteorological Department (IMD) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) attended the meeting.

Due to cyclonic activities, sea conditions along and off Saurashtra and Kutch coasts will likely remain “rough to very rough” till Wednesday, and very rough to high on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.”

#WATCH Cyclone Biparjoy | High tide hits coastal area of Kachchh in Gujarat. (Visuals from Mandvi Beach) pic.twitter.com/PdXCFQTZlr — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

Flight operations in Mumbai hit

Meanwhile, flight services in Mumbai have been hit due to poor weather. Air India on Monday announced that there are delays in flight cancellations due to inclement weather conditions and the temporary closure of Runway 09/27 at the Mumbai Airport.

With inputs from agencies

