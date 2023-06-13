India

Cyclone Biparjoy: 'Fully prepared to tackle calamity,' says Amit Shah; IMD warns of storm's extreme damaging potential

The warning comes even as the Biparjoy weakens to 'very severe cyclonic storm' from 'extremely severe cyclonic storm.' The cyclone is expected to make landfall near Jakhau port in Kutch district off the Gujarat coast on 15 June

FP Staff June 13, 2023 13:37:32 IST
A lifeguard patrols Juhu beach, during a red flag alert due to rough seas caused by cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, India, June 12, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall near Jakhau port in the Kutch district off the Gujarat coast on 15 June.

Briefing the media post the meeting, Shah said the government is “fully prepared” to tackle the calamity.

Earlier in the day, India Meteorological Department’s Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra warned that Biparjoy has an “extreme damaging potential.”

Kutch, Jamnagar to be worst hit

Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts of Gujarat are expected to be the most impacted by the cyclone, he added.

Winds gusting up to 150 kmph are predicted to batter these districts.

The warning came even as the cyclone weakened to ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ from ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm.’

Meanwhile, authorities have been evacuating those living within 10 km from the Gujarat coast and nearly 8,000 people have been moved to safety so far.

The evacuations are being carried out in the coastal districts of Kutch, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Junagadh, and Morbi.

With inputs from agencies

