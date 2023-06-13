Cyclone Biparjoy: 'Fully prepared to tackle calamity,' says Amit Shah; IMD warns of storm's extreme damaging potential

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall near Jakhau port in the Kutch district off the Gujarat coast on 15 June.

Briefing the media post the meeting, Shah said the government is “fully prepared” to tackle the calamity.

Earlier in the day, India Meteorological Department’s Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra warned that Biparjoy has an “extreme damaging potential.”

#WATCH | After the meeting of Disaster Management ministers of States/UTs, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “In the last nine years, the Central Govt and States have achieved a lot in this area. Nobody can deny it. But we can’t stay content because disasters have changed their… pic.twitter.com/qXLjSWW8KZ — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

Kutch, Jamnagar to be worst hit

Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts of Gujarat are expected to be the most impacted by the cyclone, he added.

Winds gusting up to 150 kmph are predicted to batter these districts.

The warning came even as the cyclone weakened to ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ from ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm.’

Meanwhile, authorities have been evacuating those living within 10 km from the Gujarat coast and nearly 8,000 people have been moved to safety so far.