With cyclone Biparjoy gushing its way into the Indian subcontinent, authorities have ramped up emergency preparedness in Gujarat and Maharashtra to ensure that the cyclone has minimal effects.

In view of the expected landfall of cyclone Biparjoy near Jakhau port in Gujarat’s Kutch on Thursday, the local administration in the region has decided to keep the world-famous Dwarkadhis temple Devbhumi Dwarka district shut for devotees.

Sub Divisional Magistrate of Dwarka and administrator of the Dwarkadhish temple trust, Parth Talsania, said the temple will remain shut for devotees and visitors on Thursday.

Daily rituals, however, will be carried on inside the temple even though devotees would not be allowed to enter the premises.

Meanwhile, authorities in Somnath temple have decided to keep the Sanctorum but have urged devotees not to visit.

NDRF earmarks 33 teams for relief

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked a total of 33 teams to undertake relief and rescue operations in Gujarat and Maharashtra ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ near the Jakhau port in the Kutch district.

While 18 NDRF teams have been placed in Gujarat, one has been stationed in neighbouring Diu in the newly formed Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Diu is encircled by Gir Somnath and Amreli districts of Gujarat in the north and by the Arabian Sea from three sides.

Giving a layout of the NDRF deployment in Gujarat, the officials said four NDRF teams have been deployed in the Kutch district, three each in Rajkot and Devbhumi Dwarka, two in Jamnagar, one each in Porbandar, Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Morbi, Valsad and Gandhinagar.

In the neighbouring state of Maharashtra, out of the total 14 NDRF teams, five have been deployed in Mumbai while the rest have been kept on standby, the officials said.

