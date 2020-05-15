Cyclone Amphan to intensify by 16 May; IMD warns of heavy rainfall across Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha and West Bengal

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall across Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha and West Bengal due to Cyclone Amphan that is likely to form in the southern Bay of Bengal by the evening of 16 May.

The Met department issued an alert on the Cyclone Amphan on Thursday to the National Disaster Response Force and the chief secretaries of eight states and Union Territories.

The IMD said that heavy rain is expected in some parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 15 and 16 May, in parts of coastal Odisha on Tuesday, and in a few places in West Bengal on Wednesday.

As per a report in OrissaPost, Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy conducted a high-level meeting to review preparations for Cyclone Amphan. P

ost the meeting, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena told media that while it is uncertain whether the storm will hit Odisha before moving towards West Bengal and Bangladesh, they have put collectors of 12 districts starting from Gajapati to Balasore on high alert as a precautionary measure.

According to a report in Down To Earth, a round-the-clock control room has been opened at the office of the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) in state capital Bhubaneswar to monitor developments.

The Met department report cautioned fishermen to not venture into the south and central Bay of Bengal from 15 May and advised those who are out at sea to return to coasts.

The name Amphan was suggested by Thailand and is the last name from the original list of 64 cyclone names proposed in 2004 for storms over the north Indian Ocean.