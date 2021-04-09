CUSAT CAT 2021: Registration date extended till 15 April; check at admissions.cusat.ac.in

The Cochin University of Science and Technology will conduct the Common Admission Test on 12, 13 and 14 June

The last registration date for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 has been extended by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT). The eligible candidates can now fill the application form till 15 April with a late fee of Rs 100 by visiting the official website - admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Earlier, the deadline was 8 April. Aspirants will have to first register on the website post which they can fill the application form.

Steps to follow to register for CUSAT CAT 2021:

1. Visit the official website, www.cusat.ac

2. On the homepage, click on the new registration tab

3. On the new page, a form will open. Fill required details in the form

4. After filling the form, candidates will receive the login credentials on the registered email address

5. Login using the credentials and fill CUSAT CAT 2021 application form

6. Pay the fee and click on 'Submit'

7. Take a screenshot and print out of the successfully submitted page

The computer-based test is scheduled to be held on 12, 13 and 14 June. Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 1,000 as an application fee while the amount for SC/ST students is Rs 500.

The admit cards will be available for download from 25 May on the website.

As per the notification, the application date for MBA, MTech, and PhD programmes has not been extended.