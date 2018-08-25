Curfew imposed in Nepal's Kanchanpur after police opens fire on mob protesting minor's rape and murder; 14-yr-old killed

Bhimduttanagar (Nepal): An indefinite curfew has been imposed in Kanchanpur district of far western Nepal since Friday night, after a child was killed in an open firing by the police.

Kanchanpur has been tense since early this week and the situation further aggravated on Friday afternoon following the death of a 14-year-old child in the police firing. Five others were also injured in the incident.

"The curfew is in order and will not be lifted until further notice," Chief District Officer of Kanchanpur Taranath Adhikari told ANI over the phone. On the other hand, the security officials and the administrative officers refused to comment on the incident.

The locals of Kanchanpur's Bhimduttanagar town staged a protest on the streets, demanding action against those involved in the alleged rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl nearly two months ago. The girl was found murdered in a sugarcane farm on 26 July after being allegedly sexually assaulted.

Former prime ministers of Nepal, Sher Bahadur Deuba and Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda) on Friday urged incumbent Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to take cognisance of the matter.

"I am saddened by the death of a child in police firing in Kanchanpur. My prayers are with the family of the deceased child and I demand Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to immediately investigate the issue," Deuba tweeted.

Prachanda also made a telephone call to prime minister Oli on Friday and requested him to investigate the matter, the former's secretary said.