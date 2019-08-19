CTET 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education to open registration link today; check ctet.nic.in for further details

CTET 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the online registration process for the Central Teaching Eligibility Test (CTET) today (19 August). According to CBSE, the exams will be conducted in the month of December, dates for which will be announced soon on the official website — ctet.nic.in

The official link will be activated shortly. Candidates must note, that due to heavy traffic, the website might be unresponsive. They are requested to refresh the page or try again later in such a case.

Once the link for online registration for CTET 2019 begins, applicants can follow these steps to register —

Step 1: Visit the official website — ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link ‘Apply online for CTET December 2019’

Step 3: Fill the application form and note down the registration number

Step 4: Upload images

Step 5: Make payment

About CTET:

The Central Teaching Eligibility Test, commonly known as CTET, is a national level examination, conducted to certify the eligibility of applicants to be teachers at the CBSE level for classes 1 to 8. It is conducted twice a year in July and December. It is conducted in over 20 languages and in over 110 centres across India.

The CTET exam pattern consists of two papers — Paper I for teachers of primary classes (1 to 5), and Paper II for elementary classes (6 to 8). Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria for both the papers can take both the exams.

