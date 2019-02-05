CTET 2019 application begins today on ctet.nic.in; here are the important dates, fees, syllabus

Applications for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will begin today on the official website ctet.nic.in. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the official brochure the test’s 12th edition, the last to apply for which is 5 March.

The exam will be held on 7 July in 20 languages across 97 cities, according to reports. The official brochure contains details about important dates, exam syllabus, eligibility criteria, fees and exam centres. CTET is conducted to certify eligible teachers for jobs in government schools.

How to apply for CTET 2019:

Step 1: Visit the CTET official website – ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Apply Online

Step 3: Fill in the online application

Step 4: Note down registration/application number

Step 5: Upload scanned images of latest passport size photograph and signature

Step 6: Pay examination fee online

Step 7: Print confirmation page

The last date to submit exam fees is 8 March. Details regarding application fees, eligibility criteria and helpline numbers are available in the official CTET brochure.

