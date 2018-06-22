Football world cup 2018

CTET 2018 registration process delayed, next date to be 'notified shortly' by CBSE

India FP Staff Jun 22, 2018 20:03:01 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification saying that the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 has been delayed.

Representational image. Reuters

The registration was supposed to begin on Thursday. But it has been delayed because of "administrative reasons", reported News18. CBSE in its notification further said that the next date for registration will be "notified shortly".

CBSE is scheduled to organise the 11th edition of the CTET 2018 exam on 16 September, 2018. It will be held in two slots, Paper-II from 9.30 am to 12 pm, and Paper-I from 2 to 4.30 pm.

The board released the official notification for CTET on 12 June, reported NDTV. The CTET will apply to central government schools and those under the administrative control of union territories of Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshwadeep and the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

When the next date for registration is announced, candidates can register on the CTET official website ctet.nic.in.

"CTET examination will be held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bangla, Garo, Gujarati, Kanada, Khasi, Malyalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu,Tibetan & Urdu," Union minister Prakash Javadekar had tweeted.


