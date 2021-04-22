CSIR NET 2021: Due to the uncertainties posed by the coronavirus pandemic across the country, candidates who were planning to apply for CSIR NET 2021 might have to wait for a little longer this year.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Thursday, 22 April, informed that the NET examination is likely to be delayed this year to the middle of July due to the pandemic.

On 20 April, the Human Resource Development Group (HRDG), a division of CSIR, took to Twitter and informed that, “Due to the uncertainties posed by the pandemic, the CSIR-NET exam is likely to be deferred to at least the middle of July 2021. We cannot hold the exam, putting people at risk”.

Due to the uncertainties posed by the pandemic, the CSIR-NET exam is likely to be deferred to at least the middle of July 2021. We cannot hold the exam putting people at risk. — HRDGCSIR (@HRDG_CSIR) April 20, 2021

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the exam twice every year but since 2020, it was held only once due to the widespread coronavirus which broke out last year.

The exam is held to select eligible candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship/Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges.

The application process this year has not yet begun while the exam took place last year in June. Looking at the pandemic condition in the country, CSIR might not be in favor of holding the exam and is expected to be held in July.

