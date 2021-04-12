CSIR-IIMT recruitment 2021: Apply for 15 scientist posts from 15 April to 17 May at immt.res.in

Out of the 15 posts, 10 are for scientists, two for senior scientist, two for principal scientist and one for senior principal scientist

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) - Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT) has invited applications for 15 posts of Scientists. Eligible candidates can appply directly by visiting the official website immt.res.in. The notification for the same was released on 10 April. The registration process will start from 15 April and will continue till 17 May.

Out of the 15 posts available, 10 are for scientists, two for senior scientists, two for principal scientist and one for senior principal scientist.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must hold a Masters of Engineering (ME) or Masters of Technology (MTech) (or equivalent) along with Bachelors of Engineering (B.E) or Bachelors of Technology (BTech) or PhD in the relevant branch of engineering with relevant experience.

Pay scale and age limit (in bracket) for the posts:

Scientist: Rs 67,700-Rs 2,08,700 (32 Years)

Senior Scientist: Rs 78,800-Rs 2,09,200 (37 Years)

Principal Scientist: Rs 1,23,100-Rs 2,15,900 (45 Years)

Senior Principal Scientist: Rs 1,31,100-Rs 2,16,600 (50 Years)

According to its website, CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT) was established on 13 April, 1964 as Regional Research Laboratory, Bhubaneshwar under the aegis of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi.

The institute is known for path-breaking research and development programmes in the field of mining, mineral, and metals industries. The Institute aims to strengthen Indian industries so that they are able to meet the global standards and demands.