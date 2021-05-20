The governing body ICSI has said that no physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued this year

The results of the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 May session will be declared by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at 3 pm today on Thursday, 20 May. The scorecards will be available on the ICSI website - icsi.edu/home - in PDF format.

Here are the steps that candidates can follow to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website - icsi.edu/home

Step 2: Scroll down on the homepage and click on ‘CSEET 2021’

Step 3: A new page will open. Once the result is declared, open the ‘CSEET 2021 result’ link

Step 4: The result file will be displayed on the screen. Check for your details in the document

Step 5: Download it. Take a printout and keep it safely for future reference

The exam was held on 8 and 10 May. While checking the results, candidates have to see their details, qualifying status, the subject-wise breakup of marks and overall marks.

The governing body ICSI has said that no physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to candidates. The institute has said that the statement of marks will only be available on the website.

ICSI has also started the registration process for CSEET July 2021 session. The process will end on 15 June and the CSEET July 2021 session will be held on 10 July.