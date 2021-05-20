CSEET 2021 May session result declared at icsi.edu; steps to check score
The governing body ICSI has said that no physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued this year
The results of the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 May session were declared by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at 3 pm today on Thursday, 20 May. The scorecards are available on the ICSI website - icsi.edu/home - in PDF format.
Here are the steps that candidates can follow to check the results:
Step 1: Visit the official website - icsi.edu/home
Step 2: Scroll down on the homepage and click on ‘CSEET 2021’
Step 3: A new page will open. Once the result is declared, open the ‘CSEET 2021 result’ link
Step 4: The result file will be displayed on the screen. Check for your details in the document
Step 5: Download it. Take a printout and keep it safely for future reference
The exam was held on 8 and 10 May. While checking the results, candidates have to see their details, qualifying status, the subject-wise breakup of marks and overall marks.
The CSEET exam was held for a total of 200 marks having 140 questions. To pass the exam, candidates need to score 40 percent marks in each paper and 50 percent marks in the aggregate.
The governing body ICSI has said that no physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to candidates. The institute has said that the statement of marks will only be available on the website.
ICSI has also started the registration process for CSEET July 2021 session. The process will end on 15 June and the CSEET July 2021 session will be held on 10 July.
also read
ICSI CSEET 2021 exam to be held tomorrow; check details at icseet.azurewebsites.net
Due to the surge in coronavirus cases, CSEET 2021 is being conducted through the remote proctored mode instead of being held at test centres
ICSI CSEET 2021: Result to be declared on 20 May; check details at icsi.edu
The exam was held through remote proctored mode on 8 May
ICSI to reopen CS June 2021 exam registration window from 15 May, check details at icsi.edu
Once the application window opens again, aspirants can register themselves for the CS Foundation/ Executive/ Professional Program exams till 22 May