You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2020 declared, check list of qualified candidates on csbc.bih.nic.in

India FP Trending Jun 08, 2020 17:16:23 IST

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has declared the result of written examination for Bihar Police Constable. The result was announced on CSBC official website - csbc.bih.nic.in.

The examination was conducted to fill 11,880 vacancies. According to CSBC, a total of 6,68,016 candidates appeared for Bihar constable exam 2020 on 12 January and 5,96,641 appeared on 8 March.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2020 declared, check list of qualified candidates on csbc.bih.nic.in

Representational image

CSBC has released the roll numbers of the candidates who have cleared the Bihar Constable exam 2020.

Here's the direct link to check the CBSC Bihar Constable Result 2020 - http://csbc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Notice-08-06-2020.pdf

According to a Hindustan Times report , 12,64,657 candidates have cleared the written examination. Those selected will now have to appear for the Physical Examination Test or PET. CSBC will conduct the PET during the third week of July.

A report by the Times of India, mentions that candidates who have cleared the written examination will have to submit their documents and certification for verification before the PET.

How to check CSBC Bihar Constable Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website - csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the first link that reads - Results: For written examination for PET of Bihar Police Constable (Advt. No. 02/2019)

Step 3: A new PDF will open on your screen that mentions the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Step 4: Candidates can press Ctrl+F and search for their roll number in the list.

According to a report by Times Now, the marks of the candidates will be declared along with the final results.

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2020 17:16:23 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

World Food Safety Day 2020: Seven hygienic food practices you should follow for a healthy life

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 08 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 08 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres