CRPF withdraws order de-listing over 1,000 imported goods at paramilitary canteens after companies assert listed products are made in India

New Delhi: The order of de-listing products from the police canteens, which was issued on 29 May, has been withdrawn.

"It is clarified that the list issued by Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar on 29 May, 2020, regarding de-listing of certain products has been erroneously issued at the level of CEO. The list has been withdrawn and action is being initiated for the lapse," said Chairman, WARB-cum-DG CRPF, AP Maheshwari in a statement.

It was earlier reported that from microwave ovens to footwear and branded products like Tommy Hilfiger shirts - over 1,000 imported products will now not be available at the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB), the parent body that runs paramilitary canteens across India, which will sell only 'Swadeshi' products from 1 June.

Some companies objected to it and said that they are not importing products. The companies said that products mentioned in the list are 'Made in India'.

The KPKB had divided all products into three categories. "In pursuance to the decision taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, Swadeshi Goods only will be sold through KPKB Bhandars, w.e.f., 1 June, 2020. In the process of implementation of the decision in letter and spirit, product-wise information was sought from all of the registered firms vide this office," the KPKB had said in a letter sent to all paramilitary forces.

The central police canteens sell products to cater to almost 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh personnel serving in CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, NSG, and Assam Rifles.

Some products, which had been de-listed were Colgate Palmolive products, like body wash and mouth wash, Havells products, like hair straighteners, HUL (GSK) certain categories of Horlicks, HUL Magnum chocolate ice cream, Loreal Maybelline Kajal, and several products of LG Electronics.

Mars chocolates, a few Nivea products, a few products of Philips, Bajaj and Panasonic, Blue star, Abbott healthcare product Similac Isomil, several Addidas body spray sold by Cavincare, Eureka Forbes products, Gillette and vector products sold by P&G, Red Bull energy drink, Air freshener Airsick (Reckitt Benckiser), Safari Samsonite luggage products and few VIP luggage products, a few products of Samsung, Sleepwell blanket range, few range of Timex, two products of TTK Prestige, Real fruit juice, and SKECHERS footwear range has also been de-listed.