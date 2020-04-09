You are here:
CRPF Valour Day 2020: Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind pay tributes to martyrs, commemorate victory at Rann of Kutch in 1965

India FP Trending Apr 09, 2020 19:48:53 IST

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Valour Day is observed on 9 April. On this day in 1965, a small contingent of CRPF fought against a Pakistani brigade on Sardar Post in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat. The CRPF men eliminated 34 Pakistani soldiers and captured four alive.

In the conflict, CRPF had lost six personnel who had attained martyrdom. The day is a tribute to the brave men of the Force.

“As we salute our Martyrs this #valourday, our chest swells with pride, remembering the sheer valour& grit of the heroes of a small contingent of #2Bn #CRPF who defeated a Pakistani brigade on 9/04/65," CRPF tweeted to mark the occasion.

President Ram NathKovind remembered the valour of CRPF jawans and saluted their sacrifice for the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the sacrifices of the brave martyrs will never be forgotten.

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi and remembered the brave CRPF personnel who bravely fought against Pakistani soldiers in 1965.

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan paid his tribute to the martyrs and said they created history.

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 19:48:53 IST

