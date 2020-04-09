CRPF Valour Day 2020: Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind pay tributes to martyrs, commemorate victory at Rann of Kutch in 1965

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Valour Day is observed on 9 April. On this day in 1965, a small contingent of CRPF fought against a Pakistani brigade on Sardar Post in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat. The CRPF men eliminated 34 Pakistani soldiers and captured four alive.

In the conflict, CRPF had lost six personnel who had attained martyrdom. The day is a tribute to the brave men of the Force.

लहलहाती शौर्य की फसलें यहां भरपूर हैं,

कुछ तो इस मिट्टी में खासियत जरूर है। As we salute our Martyrs this #valourday , our chest swells with pride, remembering the sheer valour & grit of the heroes of a small contingent of #2Bn #CRPF who defeated a Pakistani brigade on 9/04/65. pic.twitter.com/39KPKkPTqi — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) April 9, 2020

“As we salute our Martyrs this #valourday, our chest swells with pride, remembering the sheer valour& grit of the heroes of a small contingent of #2Bn #CRPF who defeated a Pakistani brigade on 9/04/65," CRPF tweeted to mark the occasion.

President Ram NathKovind remembered the valour of CRPF jawans and saluted their sacrifice for the nation.

देश की सुरक्षा में तैनात @crpfindia के शूरवीरों ने अपने पराक्रम और राष्ट्रभक्ति से 09/04/1965 को गुजरात के सरदार पोस्ट पर स्वर्णिम इतिहास लिखा था। उस असामान्य वीरता और बलिदान के स्मरण में मनाए जाने वाले 'शौर्य दिवस' की सभी को बधाई व शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 9, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the sacrifices of the brave martyrs will never be forgotten.

The courage of @crpfindia is widely known. On CRPF Valour Day today, I salute this brave force and remember the bravery of our CRPF personnel in Gujarat’s Sardar Patel Post in 1965. The sacrifices of the brave martyrs will never be forgotten. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi and remembered the brave CRPF personnel who bravely fought against Pakistani soldiers in 1965.

09 अप्रैल 1965 को गुजरात के रण(कच्छ) में स्थित ‘सरदार पोस्ट’ पर @crpfindia की एक छोटी सी टुकड़ी ने अपने से कई गुना अधिक संख्या वाली हमलावर दुश्मन फौज को हरा कर इतिहास रचा था। अदम्य साहस, वीरता और बलिदान के प्रतीक सीआरपीएफ ‘शौर्य दिवस’ की सभी को बधाई व हमारे वीर शहीदों को नमन्। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 9, 2020

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan paid his tribute to the martyrs and said they created history.

