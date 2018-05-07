You are here:
CRPF jawan injured in grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

India PTI May 07, 2018 17:59:40 IST

Srinagar: A CRPF jawan was injured in a grenade attack by militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

The ultras hurled a grenade at the security forces at Tahab in Pulwama district this afternoon, resulting in injuries to the jawan, a police spokesman said.

He added that the injured jawan was taken to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the militants.


